The best outfits from the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward pose for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Saturday night's 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City featured four of the best players in college football vying for the sport's top prize.

Ahead of the ceremony, all four finalists showed up dressed in their Heisman best. We've got great photos of all four of our 2024 Heisman Trophy contenders and what they wore to this year's ceremony.

From a sharp blue suit to a snazzy red one, this year's Heisman Trophy finalist outfits are certainly among some of the best we've seen in quite some time.

Check them out below to see if the outfits spark any inspiration for your next formal event.

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Miami QB Cam Ward

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Gabriel, Hunter, Jeanty and Ward with the Heisman Trophy

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; From left, Heisman Trophy nominees Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward pose for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The best outfits from the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony