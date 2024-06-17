The best places to get a pedicure, whatever your budget

Is there anything that makes you look like you've got your life together quite like a fresh pedicure? We don't think so. Our toes often get overlooked in favour of some jazzy nail art but it's time we stop throwing socks on as a solution and treat them to the glow-up and care they deserve; no more cracked heels to see here.

Whether you're jetting off on holiday and need a gel pedi to be beach-ready or require an emergency paint job for an impromptu night out, we've rounded up the best salons and pedicure spots to visit for all your toe needs – starting from as little as £16. Your feet can thank us later.

Repeat after me: this little piggy went to get a pedicure...

so.shell

Location: Carnaby/Battersea Power Station, London

Price: Pedicures start from £50

Speaking of long indulgent treatments... so.shell is located in buzzy Carnaby Street and prides itself on high-quality pedi services catered to your skin type. And there's now a snazzy Battersea Power Station location too, the third to open following Carnaby and Fitzrovia.

The salon's signature 'Ukraine pedicure' does a thorough job – it features a skin filing, smoothing foot scrub, massage and cuticle care, as well as gel polish – to leave toes looking so transformed, you'll have to show them off by wearing a pair of sandals, no matter what the weather.

