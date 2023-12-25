Pottery Barn's iconic end-of-season sale has arrived — 11 best Boxing Day deals you can already shop

Pottery Barn Boxing Day sale: 11 best end-of-year deals (Photos via Pottery Barn).

While Boxing Day is technically still a day away, Pottery Barn shoppers can already save big during the retailer's end-of-season sale. For a limited time, Pottery Barn furniture, holiday decor, dinnerware and more are up to 50 per cent off, with rarely-seen discounts on some of the retailer's bestselling products. To shop highlights from the sale and beat the Boxing Week rush, scroll below.

Up to 40 per cent off furniture

Up to 30 per cent off holiday decor

Up to 30 per cent off tabletop & bar

Up to 50 per cent off robes & slippers

These oh-so-cute Santa Claus mugs deserve a space in your cupboard for the 2024 holiday season.

Your halls are decked, so should your sofa be. This festive pillow is made of 100 per cent yarn-dyed cotton with 100 per cent polyester embroidery on front.

Set the scene this holiday season with Pottery Barn's bestselling Gingerbread Village Table Throw. Embroidered by hand with a playful mix of Christmas icons, this machine-washable table throw will be a favourite for years to come.

These Santa figurines are crafted from solid mango wood with a hand-painted lacquered finish. Take them home in two sizes: 12 inches and 18 inches.

This gorgeous Forest Gnome set is perfect for next year's festive season. Save on salad plates, bowls and mugs.

Inspired by American quilting traditions, Pottery Barn's Jaxson Quilt strikes the perfect balance of pattern and colour. The 100 per cent cotton quilt has a handcrafted feel and reverses to a classic stripe for two looks in one. ​

This Artisan Polar Bear is handcrafted from terracotta and finished in white and brown.

This beautiful taper candle centrepiece brings the countryside look to your living room. Handcrafted from Mango wood and iron, the centrepiece holds 10 tapered candles (sold separately).

A stunning addition to your dining table or kitchen countertop, this lazy Susan is handcrafted from sustainably sourced mango wood and made in a fair trade-certified factory.

This rustic Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher will be a beautiful addition to next year's autumnal table.

In a traditional toile style, this Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover features a mix of flora and fauna that layers effortlessly. Shop the duvet cover in three colourways.

