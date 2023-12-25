Pottery Barn's iconic end-of-season sale has arrived — 11 best Boxing Day deals you can already shop

Advertisement
Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Pottery Barn Boxing Day sale: 11 best end-of-year deals (Photos via Pottery Barn).

While Boxing Day is technically still a day away, Pottery Barn shoppers can already save big during the retailer's end-of-season sale. For a limited time, Pottery Barn furniture, holiday decor, dinnerware and more are up to 50 per cent off, with rarely-seen discounts on some of the retailer's bestselling products. To shop highlights from the sale and beat the Boxing Week rush, scroll below.

Santa Claus Mugs

These oh-so-cute Santa Claus mugs deserve a space in your cupboard for the 2024 holiday season.

Pottery Barn

Santa Claus Mugs

$51$85Save $34

How cute are these Santa mugs?

$51 at Pottery Barn

Falala Embroidered Lumbar Pillow

Your halls are decked, so should your sofa be. This festive pillow is made of 100 per cent yarn-dyed cotton with 100 per cent polyester embroidery on front.

Pottery Barn

Falala Embroidered Lumbar Pillow

$55$79Save $24

Your halls are decked, so should your sofa be.

$55 at Pottery Barn

Gingerbread Village Embroidered Table Throw

Set the scene this holiday season with Pottery Barn's bestselling Gingerbread Village Table Throw. Embroidered by hand with a playful mix of Christmas icons, this machine-washable table throw will be a favourite for years to come.

Pottery Barn

Gingerbread Village Embroidered Table Throw

$148$212Save $64

This table throw is embroidered by hand with a playful mix of Christmas icons.

$148 at Pottery Barn

Vintage Santa Collection

These Santa figurines are crafted from solid mango wood with a hand-painted lacquered finish. Take them home in two sizes: 12 inches and 18 inches.

Pottery Barn

Vintage Santa Collection

From $35$84

These Santa figurines are available in two heights: 12" and 18". 

From $35 at Pottery Barn

Forest Gnome Stoneware Dinnerware Collection

This gorgeous Forest Gnome set is perfect for next year's festive season. Save on salad plates, bowls and mugs.

Pottery Barn

Forest Gnome Stoneware Dinnerware Collection

From $41$58

This gorgeous set is perfect for the festive season.

From $41 at Pottery Barn

Jaxson Quilt

Inspired by American quilting traditions, Pottery Barn's Jaxson Quilt strikes the perfect balance of pattern and colour. The 100 per cent cotton quilt has a handcrafted feel and reverses to a classic stripe for two looks in one. ​

Pottery Barn

Jaxson Quilt

From $340$496

Shop the Jaxson Quilt in two sizes: Double/Queen and King/Cal. King

From $340 at Pottery Barn

Artisan Polar Bear

This Artisan Polar Bear is handcrafted from terracotta and finished in white and brown.

Pottery Barn

Artisan Polar Bear

$56$112Save $56

This artisanal bear is handcrafted and hand-glazed. 

$56 at Pottery Barn

Woodbine Taper Centrepiece

This beautiful taper candle centrepiece brings the countryside look to your living room. Handcrafted from Mango wood and iron, the centrepiece holds 10 tapered candles (sold separately).

Pottery Barn

Woodbine Taper Centrepiece

$105$141Save $36

This candle centrepiece is handcrafted from Mango wood.

$105 at Pottery Barn

Mango Wood & Copper Lazy Susan

A stunning addition to your dining table or kitchen countertop, this lazy Susan is handcrafted from sustainably sourced mango wood and made in a fair trade-certified factory.

Pottery Barn

Mango Wood & Copper Lazy Susan

$226$283Save $57

This lazy Susan is handcrafted of Mango wood and aluminium.

$226 at Pottery Barn

Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher

This rustic Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher will be a beautiful addition to next year's autumnal table.

Pottery Barn

Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher

$51$74Save $23

Save $23 on this Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher.

$51 at Pottery Barn

Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover

In a traditional toile style, this Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover features a mix of flora and fauna that layers effortlessly. Shop the duvet cover in three colourways.

Pottery Barn

Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover

From $226$268

Shop the Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover in three colourways.

From $226 at Pottery Barn

