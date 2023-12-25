Pottery Barn's iconic end-of-season sale has arrived — 11 best Boxing Day deals you can already shop
Pottery Barn's end-of-season sale has arrived. Save up to 50 per cent on furniture, holiday decor and so much more.
While Boxing Day is technically still a day away, Pottery Barn shoppers can already save big during the retailer's end-of-season sale. For a limited time, Pottery Barn furniture, holiday decor, dinnerware and more are up to 50 per cent off, with rarely-seen discounts on some of the retailer's bestselling products. To shop highlights from the sale and beat the Boxing Week rush, scroll below.
Santa Claus Mugs$51$85Save $34
Falala Embroidered Lumbar Pillow$55$79Save $24
Gingerbread Village Embroidered Table Throw$148$212Save $64
Vintage Santa CollectionFrom $35$84
Forest Gnome Stoneware Dinnerware CollectionFrom $41$58
Jaxson QuiltFrom $340$496
Artisan Polar Bear$56$112Save $56
Woodbine Taper Centrepiece$105$141Save $36
Mango Wood & Copper Lazy Susan$226$283Save $57
Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher$51$74Save $23
Sorrel Toile Duvet CoverFrom $226$268
Up to 40 per cent off furniture
Up to 30 per cent off holiday decor
Up to 30 per cent off tabletop & bar
Up to 50 per cent off robes & slippers
Santa Claus Mugs
These oh-so-cute Santa Claus mugs deserve a space in your cupboard for the 2024 holiday season.
How cute are these Santa mugs?
Falala Embroidered Lumbar Pillow
Your halls are decked, so should your sofa be. This festive pillow is made of 100 per cent yarn-dyed cotton with 100 per cent polyester embroidery on front.
Your halls are decked, so should your sofa be.
Gingerbread Village Embroidered Table Throw
Set the scene this holiday season with Pottery Barn's bestselling Gingerbread Village Table Throw. Embroidered by hand with a playful mix of Christmas icons, this machine-washable table throw will be a favourite for years to come.
This table throw is embroidered by hand with a playful mix of Christmas icons.
Vintage Santa Collection
These Santa figurines are crafted from solid mango wood with a hand-painted lacquered finish. Take them home in two sizes: 12 inches and 18 inches.
These Santa figurines are available in two heights: 12" and 18".
Forest Gnome Stoneware Dinnerware Collection
This gorgeous Forest Gnome set is perfect for next year's festive season. Save on salad plates, bowls and mugs.
This gorgeous set is perfect for the festive season.
Jaxson Quilt
Inspired by American quilting traditions, Pottery Barn's Jaxson Quilt strikes the perfect balance of pattern and colour. The 100 per cent cotton quilt has a handcrafted feel and reverses to a classic stripe for two looks in one.
Shop the Jaxson Quilt in two sizes: Double/Queen and King/Cal. King
Artisan Polar Bear
This Artisan Polar Bear is handcrafted from terracotta and finished in white and brown.
This artisanal bear is handcrafted and hand-glazed.
Woodbine Taper Centrepiece
This beautiful taper candle centrepiece brings the countryside look to your living room. Handcrafted from Mango wood and iron, the centrepiece holds 10 tapered candles (sold separately).
This candle centrepiece is handcrafted from Mango wood.
Mango Wood & Copper Lazy Susan
A stunning addition to your dining table or kitchen countertop, this lazy Susan is handcrafted from sustainably sourced mango wood and made in a fair trade-certified factory.
This lazy Susan is handcrafted of Mango wood and aluminium.
Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher
This rustic Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher will be a beautiful addition to next year's autumnal table.
Save $23 on this Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Pitcher.
Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover
In a traditional toile style, this Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover features a mix of flora and fauna that layers effortlessly. Shop the duvet cover in three colourways.
Shop the Sorrel Toile Duvet Cover in three colourways.
