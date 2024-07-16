Best Prime Day deals on floor mats & liners for your car, truck, or SUV

You need a good set of floor mats or liners to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape. Check out these crazy-good Amazon Prime Day deals on mats and liners.

Car floor mats and liners aren't usually the most exciting things, but they do the heavy lifting to keep your car interior in tip-top shape. With Amazon Prime Day deals in full swing, tons of sales on floor mats and liners are available from big brands like Husky and CAT, dropping prices by up to 25% in some cases. Whether you've been itching to get a custom-fit liner for your vehicle or want some basic protection, there's never been a better time to pick up a floor liner or mat for your car, truck, or SUV.

Don't forget your Amazon garage

Did you know you can have Amazon filter products compatible with your vehicle? You can visit the Amazon garage to save your specific car or truck model and year to your account. Once it's set, Amazon will tell you whether a floor mat or liner (or any other auto product) is compatible with your vehicle.

FH Group Premium Tall Channel Trimmable Liners $38 $49 Save $11 See at Amazon

BDK Heavy Duty Cargo Liner Floor Mat $27 $31 Save $4 See at Amazon

Prime Day mat & liner deals on Husky, Motor Trend & more

Note: The deals listed below highlight a specific mat or liner type, at a specific discount, but the Amazon links will bring you to a brand page with many different options, to help find the right Prime Day floor mat or liner deal for you.

Husky Liners Husky Brand Floor Mats & Liners $107 $219 Save $112 Husky makes a ton of different custom-fit floor mats and liners for different vehicle makes, models, and model years. They're some of the toughest out there, and there are a few different ranges to choose from. You'll spend more money on custom liners, but they're well worth it if you want something that just works with your car, truck, or SUV. $107 at Amazon

Motor Trend Motor Trend Brand Floor Mats & Liners $28 $47 Save $19 Motor Trend is another great brand that largely focuses on universal-fit floor mats for all kinds of vehicles. They're on the more premium side of the budget range, but you can trim them to fit your car if you can't find custom-fit liners for it. You can choose from both heavy-duty and standard mats, so there are options for whatever you may need. $28 at Amazon

CAT CAT Brand Floor Mats & Liners $28 $43 Save $15 Also sitting in the more premium end of the segment, CAT makes exceptionally tough floor mats and liners. These are universal fit as well, and you'll find options that are made to fit most vehicles and some that can be trimmed to size. There are several colors available here, too, so you can find something that matches your interior well. $28 at Amazon

FH Group FH Group Brand Floor Mats & Liners $20 $40 Save $20 FH Group liners are on the more affordable end of the spectrum, but they still offer tough coverage for heavy-duty applications. These are all universal fit liners and most can be trimmed to fit your specific vehicle. Some models have more color options than you'd find with Husky, CAT, or Motor Trend as well. $20 at Amazon

BDK BDK Brand Floor Mats & Liners $20 $39 Save $19 BDK is also on the budget end of floor mat and liner pricing, with plenty of different options from heavy-duty to standard mats. BDK also has some standout colors and finishes available, so you can get pretty wild with things like a metallic red finish if it strikes your fancy. $20 at Amazon

