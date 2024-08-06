We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best sleep mask for 2024, tested and reviewed
Block out the light and get your best night's sleep with these sleep masks from brands like MZOO, Lunya and Sleep Number.
Does a decent night of sleep seem like a wistful dream? We're here to help you with the best sleep masks on the market! Eye masks encourage sleep by blocking out light and other distractions. This type of sleep aid is gaining in popularity, with the global sleep mask market projected to hit $26 million annually by 2033.
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
Best overall
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask
Best silk
Sleep Number True Temp Weighted Eye Mask
Best Weighted
Fishers Finery Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask
Best for side sleepers
Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask
Best blackout
Fishers Finery Contoured Silk Sleep Mask
Best padded
As sleep medicine expert Dr. Steven Feinsilver explains, we're programmed (via circadian rhythms) to sleep when it gets dark. Exposure to light — whether it's blue light from your partner's electronics, the bright lights of your city or natural sunlight — has the opposite effect, signaling to our brains that we should be awake.
Sleep masks trick your brain into thinking it's pitch black outside, says Matthew O’Brien, a sleep specialist who holds a PhD in sleep physiology from Stanford University. "This ramps up melatonin production, getting you into those deep sleep stages faster and for longer," he says. Studies back this up (at least in a busy hospital setting); patients using sleep masks experienced better sleep quality, fewer wake-ups and more solid sleep time than those who didn't use them.
If you're one of the roughly 39% of American adults who get insufficient sleep (less than seven hours a night), sleep masks can have a hugely beneficial impact. To round up the best options, we consulted six experts, including sleep physicians and sleep researchers, to find out how they work and what to look for. Then we tested 16 products, factoring in comfort, light-blocking ability, cost and so-called extras. These are the top six performers for a restful night’s sleep.
Table of contents
Best overall sleep mask
Cost: $23 | Adjustable: Yes | Weighted: No | Materials: Memory foam, fabric | # of Colors: Six | Extra features: 3D-contoured, adjustable, blackout, breathable
MZOO's Sleep Mask was an easy choice for our top spot thanks to its ultra-comfortable, total-blackout design. Another perk? It's easy on the wallet. The adjustable strap kept the mask snugly in place all night, and the eye cups were comfortable, even for a stomach sleeper like me.
The pros recommend it too! Functional medicine practitioner Dr. Aaron Erez says MZOO is an excellent pick due to its fit and light-blocking abilities. "A good sleep mask blocks out ambient light and helps you sleep more soundly," he says. That's important because exposure to light before bed can disrupt melatonin production (a hormone that tells the body it's time to prepare for sleep).
Amazon customers also rave about the MZOO's light-blocking effects. One said, “This thing WORKS. I absolutely love wearing it.” Another agreed, saying it “blocked 100% of light” for a night shift worker.
- Ergonomic design
- Complete blackout
- Hand washable
- Nonreturnable
- Some reviewers said it ripped after a few wears
More sleep masks we liked
Cost: $50 | Adjustable: No | Weighted: No | Materials: Mulberry silk, polyester | # of Colors: 7 | Extra features: Noise reducing
I fell in love the second I put on Lunya's Silk Sleep Mask, and it wasn't just a fling. The soft silk mask covered almost half of my face (eyes, forehead, and ears) and stayed in place all night. I prefer super-soft masks, and this bougie option eliminates intrusive light without sacrificing comfort.
As sleep expert and sleep app developer Jeff Kahn points out, a mask will only block light if you can keep it on, so it's essential to ensure it's comfy enough to wear all night. He recommends a soft, breathable material like silk to prevent overheating and skin irritation.
It's worth mentioning that this mask isn't adjustable, so while it worked for me, that may not be the case for everyone. While most reviewers on the Lunya website were pleased, some found the mask to be too large.
- Comes in two sizes
- 100% silk exterior
- Hand or machine washable
- Not adjustable
- Some reviewers said it slipped off during sleep
Cost: $32 | Adjustable: No | Weighted: Yes | Materials: Cotton, polyester, glass beads | # of Colors: 1 | Extra features: Light-blocking, temperature-balancing
Sleep Number's True Temp Weighted Eye Mask was a pleasant surprise. Because of its heaviness, it's really only suitable for back sleepers, and I can't sleep on my back ... ever. I put this one on to test it out and actually dozed for over an hour! In terms of relaxation, it definitely did the job, and it blocked out light too.
While the jury's still out on the benefits of weighted eye masks for sleep — in other words, no research is currently available — clinical studies have concluded weighted blankets help reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality in children and adults with autism and ADHD and older adults in nursing homes. So, if you have difficulty relaxing before bed, trying a weighted mask probably can't hurt.
Take it from this recent reviewer: “I was amazed to see what a difference this weighted eye mask made on the quality of my sleep. It helped my body to calm and regulate faster and I also feel like I stay sleeping longer with it on.”
- Removable, machine-washable cover
- Temperature-controlled
- Customers say it's relaxing
- Not for side or stomach sleepers
- Not adjustable
Cost: $24 | Adjustable: Yes | Weighted: No | Materials: Mulberry silk | # of Colors: 5 | Extra features: Silk filling
I'm a minimalist when it comes to masks — i.e., I don't want to feel them pressing into or poking my face. To my delight, Fishers Finery Silk Eye Mask was a perfect fit for my preferences — adjustable, comfortable, light-blocking and "barely there." And it's reasonably priced at $24. After all the masks I've tested, it's my new go-to, especially since I sleep on my stomach and have to turn my head to the side — this mask still feels comfortable and stays in place.
Comfort is a key feature in eye masks, but breathability and material quality are also important, says sleep medicine expert Dr. Alex Dimitriu. "It should feel good on your face, especially for extended periods," he says, adding that the headband should stay in place without being too tight.
But don't just take it from me. One pleased Amazon customer calls the mask “very soft, very comfortable and easy to adjust.” Another Amazon reviewer, who has been struggling with hot flashes, loves the mask's breathability: “I don't feel it at all. I slept through the night the first time I wore it, something that hasn't happened in a long time.” Despite predominantly positive reviews, a few customers aren't satisfied with the strap's design.
- 100% mulberry silk
- Oversized design for more coverage
- Hand or machine washable
- Some reviewers said it was too tight
- Lighter colors may not block out light, according to customers
Cost: $20 | Adjustable: Yes | Weighted: No | Materials: Polyester/foam | # of Colors: 5 | Extra features: Molded eye cups
The Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask's lightweight design contours your face, while roomy eye molds leave plenty of room for long eyelashes. The mask stayed in place all night and did a great job of cloaking my eyes in darkness.
Performance physiologist Mark Kovacs says a good fit is crucial for effective light blocking. “The mask should cover the eyes completely without pressing too tightly against them, which could cause discomfort," he says. Though Kovacs doesn't recommend a specific brand, he advises choosing a contoured mask that conforms to the shape of your face and nose to prevent light leakage.
Out of more than 8,500 Amazon reviews, Nidra's mask averaged 4.2 of 5 stars. One pleased customer said, "Pure bliss! Feels very soft and lightweight on my face. The best part is not having anything pressing on my closed eyelids." Another raved, “This blackout eye mask creates a serene, pitch-black environment, fostering deep and restful sleep.”
- Comes in two sizes
- Ergonomic design
- Budget-friendly
- Not made from breathable fabric
- Feels slightly scratchy
Cost: $30 | Adjustable: No | Weighted: No | Materials: Mulberry silk, foam | # of Colors: 5 | Extra features: Contoured eye bed
Fishers Finery Contoured Silk Sleep Mask is the best padded mask I tested, with its quality mulberry silk and deep eye pockets. It's not adjustable, but it provides a snug and cozy fit and adequate light-blocking. Plus, it's great for long lashes or lash extensions if you have them.
Kahn says that a non-absorbent material like silk is preferable if you use eye creams or face lotions at night. And if you're worried about a strap snagging your hair, this one won't!
One satisfied Amazon reviewer said, "This the softest and most comfortable sleep mask I have ever worn. It completely blacks out the room, letting absolutely no light in." Another shared, "I love the indented eye area for my eyelash extensions." Among those who weren't entirely satisfied with the mask, most had issues with the strap being too loose or snug.
- 100% organic mulberry silk
- Hand-washable
- Great for long lashes
- Not adjustable
- Paler shades may not block the light, according to reviewers
Factors to consider when making a purchase of a sleep mask
When choosing the best sleep mask for your needs, our experts recommend considering the following factors:
Light blocking: One of the most important features of a sleep mask is its ability to provide a pitch-black sleep environment, notes Kahn. Exposure to light at night not only interrupts your natural melatonin cycle but also increases overall arousal and alertness, making it more challenging to relax and fall asleep.
Material: "Opt for masks made from breathable, hypoallergenic materials," advises Kovacs. He says that natural, breathable fabrics like cotton or silk are often more comfortable for prolonged use, while hypoallergenic materials can benefit those with sensitive skin or allergies.
Fit and adjustability: "Adjustable straps and contoured designs are your friends. Avoid masks that press on your eyes — that's just a recipe for discomfort," says O'Brien.
Pressure on eyes/weighted options: "Some people dig a bit of pressure, like the feeling of a weighted blanket," says O'Brien. Some say these masks are calming and help them fall asleep faster, but it's really a personal preference.
Durability and care: To get the most bang for your buck, follow the product label or package instructions. Handwashing is often better than machine washing, especially for silk. If a mesh bag is recommended to preserve your mask's life, be sure to use one.
Additional features: "Higher-end sleep masks — with gentle wake-up lights, speakers or aromatherapy — may provide additional benefits, but any comfortable, well-fitted mask will still greatly improve your sleep quality," says Dr. Erez. While smart masks can be useful, he says the basic function of blocking light is what's most important.
Price: The key is finding what works for your needs and budget. "For most people, even an inexpensive mask can make a big difference in how you sleep and feel during the day," Erez says.
How we chose the best sleep masks
To determine the best sleep masks, we tested 16 products, carefully weighing our tester's experience with customer reviews and expert input. We interviewed two board-certified sleep physicians, a sleep app developer and researcher, an integrative medicine physician, a sleep specialist and a performance physiologist. Each mask was home-tested and evaluated on fit, comfort, quality of light-blocking effects, cost and bonus features.
FAQs
Do sleep masks really work?
Yes, sleep masks can improve sleep by blocking lights that interfere with melatonin production and relaxation. But good sleep hygiene is also essential, so try to stick to a regular sleep schedule, eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, avoid electronics before bed, exercise regularly and avoid sleep disruptors like caffeine and alcohol.
Can I wear a sleep mask with eyelash extensions?
Masks that sit close to your face or touch your eyelids may damage lash extensions. Luckily, some options, like Nidra's Deep Eye Mask and Fishers Finery's Contoured Silk Eye Mask, leave plenty of room for long lashes.
How do I clean a sleep mask?
While most sleep masks are hand- or machine-washable, some require spot treatment. Your best bet? Follow the product instructions and treat delicate fabrics with care.
Can I sleep with a sleep mask every night?
Yes, it is perfectly safe to use a sleep mask every night. In fact, our experts recommend using one if it improves your sleep quality.
Other sleep masks we tested
Aura Smart Sleep Mask: At $199, this mask is a splurge. It has all the bells and whistles, from a simulated sunrise and lavender aromatherapy to customizable sound therapy. While I loved the easy-to-navigate smart features, the mask was stiff, making it uncomfortable.
Whoop Adjustable Sleep Mask: This ergonomic mask features an adjustable strap and molded eye cups. It was great at blocking light, but its stiffness was distracting and uncomfortable.
Alaska Bear 2-Strap Mask: At a budget-friendly cost of $16, I wanted to love this option, but the lower strap crossed my face in a really odd spot that I couldn't get used to. That said, it may be a better fit for others, and they make a one-strap option that I didn't test.
TheraICE Sleep Mask + Cooling Gel: I love the design of this gel eye mask, which can be warmed or cooled. While it could be great for sinus headaches or migraines, the risk of a gel leak — which the label notes is dangerous for the eyes — made me hesitant to wear it while sleeping.
MattressFirm Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask: This mask was a highly effective light blocker, but the padding felt bulky under my eyes. I also had difficulty getting the strap to stay on the back of my head, even though it was adjustable.
Ostrichpillow Eye Mask: Though it provided significant light blockage, the mask was narrower and stiffer than others I tested, making it a less comfortable option overall.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask: Soft and smooth, I enjoyed the texture and quality of this mask, but more light leaked in than other silk options, so it missed a spot on our list.
Honeydew Mulberry Silk Eye Mask: Soothing and silky, this mask is gorgeous and comfortable. Still, quite a bit of light seeped through, and it's at a higher price point ($70) than more effective silk masks.
Hostage Tape Blindfold Sleep Mask: This mask's design was almost identical to our overall winner, MZOO, but it was less comfortable and pricier.
Slip Contour Sleep Mask: Though the mask is designed for lash extensions, my normal-length lashes hit the padding. Plus, the elastic band was loose so it kept moving around my face.
Meet our experts
Steven Feinsilver, MD, a board-certified sleep medicine physician and director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City
Matthew O’Brien, PhD, RPSGT, a sleep specialist, respiratory therapist and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM)
Aaron Erez, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and certified functional medicine practitioner in San Diego
Jeff Kahn, a sleep expert, researcher and co-founder of Rise Science, makers of the sleep and energy tracker app RISE
Alex Dimitriu, MD, a double board-certified psychiatrist and sleep medicine physician and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine in New Jersey
Mark Kovacs, PhD, FACSMVP, vice president of health and performance at Canyon Ranch