The best sleep mask for 2024, tested and reviewed

Block out the light and get your best night's sleep with these sleep masks from brands like MZOO, Lunya and Sleep Number.

Does a decent night of sleep seem like a wistful dream? We're here to help you with the best sleep masks on the market! Eye masks encourage sleep by blocking out light and other distractions. This type of sleep aid is gaining in popularity, with the global sleep mask market projected to hit $26 million annually by 2033.

As sleep medicine expert Dr. Steven Feinsilver explains, we're programmed (via circadian rhythms) to sleep when it gets dark. Exposure to light — whether it's blue light from your partner's electronics, the bright lights of your city or natural sunlight — has the opposite effect, signaling to our brains that we should be awake.

Sleep masks trick your brain into thinking it's pitch black outside, says Matthew O’Brien, a sleep specialist who holds a PhD in sleep physiology from Stanford University. "This ramps up melatonin production, getting you into those deep sleep stages faster and for longer," he says. Studies back this up (at least in a busy hospital setting); patients using sleep masks experienced better sleep quality, fewer wake-ups and more solid sleep time than those who didn't use them.

If you're one of the roughly 39% of American adults who get insufficient sleep (less than seven hours a night), sleep masks can have a hugely beneficial impact. To round up the best options, we consulted six experts, including sleep physicians and sleep researchers, to find out how they work and what to look for. Then we tested 16 products, factoring in comfort, light-blocking ability, cost and so-called extras. These are the top six performers for a restful night’s sleep.

Best overall sleep mask

MZOO MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Best overall Cost: $23 | Adjustable: Yes | Weighted: No | Materials: Memory foam, fabric | # of Colors: Six | Extra features: 3D-contoured, adjustable, blackout, breathable MZOO's Sleep Mask was an easy choice for our top spot thanks to its ultra-comfortable, total-blackout design. Another perk? It's easy on the wallet. The adjustable strap kept the mask snugly in place all night, and the eye cups were comfortable, even for a stomach sleeper like me. The pros recommend it too! Functional medicine practitioner Dr. Aaron Erez says MZOO is an excellent pick due to its fit and light-blocking abilities. "A good sleep mask blocks out ambient light and helps you sleep more soundly," he says. That's important because exposure to light before bed can disrupt melatonin production (a hormone that tells the body it's time to prepare for sleep). Amazon customers also rave about the MZOO's light-blocking effects. One said, “This thing WORKS. I absolutely love wearing it.” Another agreed, saying it “blocked 100% of light” for a night shift worker. Pros Ergonomic design

Complete blackout

Hand washable Cons Nonreturnable

Some reviewers said it ripped after a few wears $23 at Amazon

More sleep masks we liked

Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask Best silk Cost: $50 | Adjustable: No | Weighted: No | Materials: Mulberry silk, polyester | # of Colors: 7 | Extra features: Noise reducing I fell in love the second I put on Lunya's Silk Sleep Mask, and it wasn't just a fling. The soft silk mask covered almost half of my face (eyes, forehead, and ears) and stayed in place all night. I prefer super-soft masks, and this bougie option eliminates intrusive light without sacrificing comfort. As sleep expert and sleep app developer Jeff Kahn points out, a mask will only block light if you can keep it on, so it's essential to ensure it's comfy enough to wear all night. He recommends a soft, breathable material like silk to prevent overheating and skin irritation. It's worth mentioning that this mask isn't adjustable, so while it worked for me, that may not be the case for everyone. While most reviewers on the Lunya website were pleased, some found the mask to be too large. Pros Comes in two sizes

100% silk exterior

Hand or machine washable Cons Not adjustable

Some reviewers said it slipped off during sleep $50 at Lunya

Factors to consider when making a purchase of a sleep mask

When choosing the best sleep mask for your needs, our experts recommend considering the following factors:

Light blocking: One of the most important features of a sleep mask is its ability to provide a pitch-black sleep environment, notes Kahn. Exposure to light at night not only interrupts your natural melatonin cycle but also increases overall arousal and alertness, making it more challenging to relax and fall asleep.

Material: "Opt for masks made from breathable, hypoallergenic materials," advises Kovacs. He says that natural, breathable fabrics like cotton or silk are often more comfortable for prolonged use, while hypoallergenic materials can benefit those with sensitive skin or allergies.

Fit and adjustability: "Adjustable straps and contoured designs are your friends. Avoid masks that press on your eyes — that's just a recipe for discomfort," says O'Brien.

Pressure on eyes/weighted options: " Some people dig a bit of pressure, like the feeling of a weighted blanket," says O'Brien. Some say these masks are calming and help them fall asleep faster, but it's really a personal preference.

Durability and care: To get the most bang for your buck, follow the product label or package instructions. Handwashing is often better than machine washing, especially for silk. If a mesh bag is recommended to preserve your mask's life, be sure to use one.

Additional features: "Higher-end sleep masks — with gentle wake-up lights, speakers or aromatherapy — may provide additional benefits, but any comfortable, well-fitted mask will still greatly improve your sleep quality," says Dr. Erez. While smart masks can be useful, he says the basic function of blocking light is what's most important.

Price: The key is finding what works for your needs and budget. "For most people, even an inexpensive mask can make a big difference in how you sleep and feel during the day," Erez says.

How we chose the best sleep masks

To determine the best sleep masks, we tested 16 products, carefully weighing our tester's experience with customer reviews and expert input. We interviewed two board-certified sleep physicians, a sleep app developer and researcher, an integrative medicine physician, a sleep specialist and a performance physiologist. Each mask was home-tested and evaluated on fit, comfort, quality of light-blocking effects, cost and bonus features.

FAQs

Do sleep masks really work?

Yes, sleep masks can improve sleep by blocking lights that interfere with melatonin production and relaxation. But good sleep hygiene is also essential, so try to stick to a regular sleep schedule, eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, avoid electronics before bed, exercise regularly and avoid sleep disruptors like caffeine and alcohol.

Can I wear a sleep mask with eyelash extensions?

Masks that sit close to your face or touch your eyelids may damage lash extensions. Luckily, some options, like Nidra's Deep Eye Mask and Fishers Finery's Contoured Silk Eye Mask, leave plenty of room for long lashes.

How do I clean a sleep mask?

While most sleep masks are hand- or machine-washable, some require spot treatment. Your best bet? Follow the product instructions and treat delicate fabrics with care.

Can I sleep with a sleep mask every night?

Yes, it is perfectly safe to use a sleep mask every night. In fact, our experts recommend using one if it improves your sleep quality.

Meet our experts

Steven Feinsilver, MD, a board-certified sleep medicine physician and director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City

Matthew O’Brien, PhD, RPSGT, a sleep specialist, respiratory therapist and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM)

Aaron Erez, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and certified functional medicine practitioner in San Diego

Jeff Kahn, a sleep expert, researcher and co-founder of Rise Science, makers of the sleep and energy tracker app RISE

Alex Dimitriu, MD, a double board-certified psychiatrist and sleep medicine physician and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine in New Jersey

Mark Kovacs, PhD, FACSMVP, vice president of health and performance at Canyon Ranch

