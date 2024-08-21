These polarized sport sunglasses from brands like Roka and Oakley provide protection and style for outdoor exercise.

The best sport sunglasses for every activity, tested and reviewed by fitness experts

Sport sunglasses are essential for training in the great outdoors. They offer protection from harmful UV rays, reduce eye fatigue, and shield your eyes from wind, bugs and debris. They're lighter than everyday sunglasses and often feature nonslip grip technology to stay in place during intense workouts. Plus, their lenses are typically high-impact and scratch-resistant and infused with color tints to improve contrast and visibility. All of these features can actually add up to contribute to improved athletic performance. "Sunglasses can enhance performance. They reduce glare and bright sunlight, improve visibility and consequently, reaction time, depth perception and overall awareness," says Meenal Agarwal, optometrist at Pickering Town Centre Optometric Clinic in Ontario, Canada. That said, there are hundreds (if not thousands) of sport sunglasses on the market, so choosing the best sport sunglasses for your needs can feel like a daunting task.

Table of contents

While some sport sunglasses are versatile enough for different activities and can easily transition from a workout to grabbing a cup of coffee or brunch, others come with specialized features tailored to specific sports and preferences. "You can consider impact-resistant lenses for high-impact sports and polarized lenses for activities like cycling or water sports to reduce glare and improve visibility," notes Agarwal. "If you wear prescription lenses, make sure the sunglasses can accommodate a prescription," he adds.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the number of options available, you can take a sigh of relief: We put the most popular sport sunglasses to the test to determine which ones are best. First, I interviewed a panel of four optometrists to get the lowdown on the must-have features sport sunglasses should offer. Then, using the expert's advice and my own expertise as a personal trainer, I researched the top brands and options, reading through customer reviews before selecting 15 products to personally try. Along with my partner, I used these sunglasses for a range of outdoor workouts — hiking, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), cycling, running and golf — rating each pair on durability, lens clarity, polarization, UV protection and comfort. After a month of sweaty (and satisfying) research, these are the products we determined to be the best sport sunglasses.

Best overall sport sunglasses

Roka Roka Kona Best overall Cost: $225 | Lens materials: C3 Nylon | Frame materials: Nylon | UV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protection | Lens tint options: Dark carbon, Gold mirror, HC fusion, Green mirror, Ranger, Teal mirror, Glacier mirror | Polarized: Yes (in select colorways) | Additional sport-specific features: Patented GEKO pads on the nose and temples, hydrophobic and oleophobic coating There's a reason Roka's Kona sunglasses are named after the famed Ironman race. These incredibly lightweight glasses are geared for performance. While our tester was initially skeptical of their durability, given their weight of just 24 grams, they were pleasantly surprised at how sturdy and strong the frame held up throughout the course of marathon training. Another pleasant surprise? The glasses don't fog up even on the hottest, sweatiest runs. Between the lack of fog and the unique C3 nylon frames, these glasses offer crisp and clear vision. Our tester noted that the sunglasses didn't slip or bounce during runs, thanks to the patented GEKO pads on the nose and temple and the frame's anti-smudge and hydrophobic coatings. In fact, they didn't want to take them off even after exercising! Unlike traditional sport sunglasses, the Kona offers a style-forward classic square frame that can easily go from the track or bike to weekend hangouts. The Kona sunglasses are not sport-specific, so you can use them for all your favorite outdoor activities. As one 5-star reviewer noted, "Best bang for your buck I've come across. This is my second pair after my first lasted for almost two years of almost constant use in the summers on construction sites." Pros Impact-resistant lenses

Lightweight

Timeless design for versatile everyday wear Cons Pricier than other options

Can be wide on smaller faces $225 at Roka

(back to top)

More sport sunglasses we like for 2024

Oakley Oakley BiSphaera Best for running Cost: $202-$242 | Lens materials: not specified | Frame materials: Proprietary O Matter| UV Protection: 100% UV protection | Lens tint options: Ruby, Black, Tungsten, Sapphire, Deep Water, 24k, Dark Golf, Golf, Field, Road, Clear to Black Iridium | Polarized: Yes (select colorways) | Additional sport-specific features: Unobtainium nosepads and earsocks It's no surprise that the Oakley BiSphaera made this list. Oakley is a respected veteran in the sport sunglasses space. At first glance, it’s clear these frames are designed for running. With an ultra-sporty wraparound style, bright, colorful lenses and crisp white frames, they stand out. But the vibrant lenses aren't just for show — the bronze-base lens on the pair we tested is specifically engineered for bright light conditions, offering only 17% light transmission and enhanced color contrast. Our tester noticed that the view on this pair is very clear and that the wide frame also helps block out additional sunlight, improving visibility. In addition to visibility, feel and grip are key for running sunglasses. These glasses are perfectly light while still feeling well-made and don't slip during even the hardest run. The BiSphaera aren't just for running, though. An Amazon reviewer noted, "The glasses stay snug and the tint of the lens for golf is exactly what I hoped for. The ball is much easier to track with them, even on a sunny day. Very happy customer." The sport-forward aesthetic and price tag are certainly not for everyone, so consider these factors in your search for running glasses. Pros Color-enhancing technology

Lightweight

Prescription options available Cons Pricier than some others

Sporty design may not suit everyday settings $202 at Oakley

Rapha Rapha Explore Best for cycling Cost: $190 | Lens materials: Polycarbonate | Frame materials: Grilamid TR90 | UV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB/UV400 protection | Lens tint options: Purple/Green, Black Mirror | Polarized: Yes | Additional sport-specific features: MEGOL arm grippers, adjustable nose piece I'll admit it: I was initially skeptical about the Rapha Explore. Having never owned a proper pair of cycling glasses, I was nervous about trying a full wraparound style. But now, I completely understand the hype! The design offers full protection for your eyes from all angles and enhances peripheral vision. Plus, this pair includes a venting mechanism to prevent fogging. I'm not the only one. As one reviewer wrote, "I love these glasses. I was a little skeptical as to how they'd look as they're bigger than any glasses I've worn before, but when I put them on to cycle, I was so pleased I didn't go with regular frames. The visibility is excellent, the fit is very comfortable and I barely noticed they were on when riding. They stay in place throughout my rides — so much so when I crashed a few weeks ago (nothing to do with visibility!), they didn't move off my face (I broke my collarbone so it was a pretty big hit!). The glasses look great on, they're super lightweight and my face stayed cool throughout my ride — I live in Dubai so that's important!" While the price is certainly steep for a leisure cyclist, I appreciated that the pair also includes an interchangeable clear lens for lower light conditions and a removable security strap for wearing around your neck. Pros Features contrast-enhancing lens technology

Comes with clear lenses for low-light conditions

Includes removable security strap Cons At the pricier end of the scale

Lenses can fog and smudge $190 at Rapha

Rudy Project Rudy Project Astral Best eco-friendly option Cost: $190 | Lens materials: Photochromic particles | Frame materials: Rilsan Clear | UV Protection: 100% UV protection | Lens tint options: Orange, Green, Yellow, Ice, Sunset Black | Polarized: No | Additional sport-specific features: Adjustable antislip nose pad, rubber coated temple arms It's always a win when a brand delivers an outstanding product, but it’s even better when that product supports environmental sustainability. Rudy Project's Astral sunglasses are a prime example. These cycling-specific sport sunglasses are made from Rilsan Clear, a bioplastic derived from 45% castor oil, sourced from certified farmers in Gujarat, India, who practice improved farm waste management. This choice reflects the brand's broader RideToZero commitment to sustainable and responsible manufacturing. Our tester wasn't sure if this material would impact the experience but found that it helped with visual clarity. They typically wear prescriptions, so they were thrilled to learn that Rudy Project offers prescription inserts that can go into the Astral. The Astral didn't slip down during sweaty rides, but our tester was concerned about the hinges. The frame is somewhat loose, and over time, the hinges might loosen. Pros Adjustable nose pad for custom fit

Lightweight

Prescription ready Cons Pricier than other options

Sporty look doesn't translate into lifestyle settings $190 at Rudy Project

Tifosi Tifosi Swank SL Best for outdoor exercise Cost: $25 | Lens materials: Polycarbonate | Frame materials: Grilamid TR-90 Frame (Nylon material) | UV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protection | Lens tint options: Smoke, Red, Brown | Polarized: Yes | Additional sport-specific features: Anti-bounce textured coating, hydrophilic nose pads The Tifosi Swank SL proves that you can have an all-sport pair of sunglasses without breaking the bank! At just $25, these shades offer high-quality, impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses and hydrophilic rubber coatings that prevent any sweat or water-induced slipping. The frames are durable — and have endured my tossing them around post-hikes, runs or outdoor HIIT workouts. Plus, they manage not to fog up during summer humidity. While sturdy, the glasses are still lightweight and comfortable. I actually forgot I had them on! While style isn’t everything, I really love the sleek, modern design of the Tifosi Swank SL, which is perfect for everyday wear. Plus, even with the no-slip coating, the glasses don't snag or pinch your hair! These sunglasses come in polarized and unpolarized options, making them great for water activities where you need extra glare reduction. Pros Budget-friendly

Adaptable for various sports and everyday wear

Glare-reducing lenses Cons Lenses are scratch-resistant, not scratch-proof

Less visual contrast than other options $25 at Tifosi

Julbo Julbo Frequency Most versatile Cost: $130-230 | Lens materials: NXT (Trivex) or polycarbonate | Frame materials: Bio-sourced Rilsan | UV Protection: 100% UV protection | Lens tint options: Brown, Gray, Rose, Yellow, Red | Polarized: Yes (select colorways) | Additional sport-specific features: Premium antifog coating, GripTech rubber on nosepiece and temples I was instantly drawn to the retro vibe of the Julbo Frequency, but I had to wonder if its fun design might compromise functionality. I'm excited to say that it did not! These ultralight sunglasses feature a shock-absorbing nose grip, so they stay securely in place during intense workouts, hikes and rides. The frame arms are not only comfortable but also feel incredibly durable. One of the standout features is the photochromic lenses, which adjust automatically to different light conditions, providing excellent contrast and enhancing the details in your surroundings. The large lenses offer a broad field of vision, although I did notice a bit of the nose grip in my peripheral view — but I quickly got used to it. As an added bonus, these versatile sport sunglasses are made with bio-sourced Rilsan, making them an environmentally friendly choice. Pros Suspended lens design and ventilation above the nose bridge allow for airflow

Lightweight

Photochromic lenses Cons On the pricier side

You may notice the frame in your peripheral vision $130-$230 at Julbo

Sunski Sunski Avila Most stylish Cost: $68 | Lens materials: Triacetate cellulose (TAC) | Frame materials: Recycled materials | UV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB/UV400 protection | Lens tint options: Grey, Green, Amber, Slate | Polarized: Yes | Additional sport-specific features: N/A Aesthetics may not be the primary focus of sport sunglasses, but they certainly add to the appeal! Sunski's Avila strikes the perfect balance between timeless style and functionality, effortlessly transitioning from outdoor activities to everyday wear. I've received countless compliments on these sunglasses, both on and off the trail. The California-inspired frames are crafted from recycled materials, making them exceptionally lightweight. Despite weighing in at under 25 grams, they don’t slip, bounce or feel flimsy, and they’re impressively impact-resistant — the brand even backs them with a lifetime warranty. These have become my go-to sunglasses for hikes of all distances. The polarized lenses provide UVA/UVB/UV400 protection, effectively reducing glare from water and screens, while also offering crisp, clear vision to take in every detail on the trail. Pros Budget-friendly

Lightweight

Impact resistant Cons No grip features

Less visual contrast than other options $68 at Sunski

Goodr Goodr OG Sunbathing with Wizards Best budget Cost: $25 | Lens materials: TAC | Frame materials: Plastic | UV Protection: 100% UVA/UVB protection | Lens tint options: Gold | Polarized: Yes | Additional sport-specific features: Grip-coated frame Goodr's OG is the brand's bestselling style, and I see why! I love the look of the Sunbathing with Wizards' polarized mirror lenses. Despite being budget-friendly, Goodr sunglasses perform exceptionally well during outdoor workouts, especially running. The grip-coated frame stays put without bouncing, though I’ve noticed some slipping during particularly sweaty sessions. The lenses provide incredibly clear vision with minimal glare, although they can fog up on particularly humid days. I've had a pair for over a year now, and despite frequent travel, the lenses remain scratch-free, and the frame is still in perfect condition. At just $25, the durability rivals that of higher-priced brands. While I mainly use Goodr sunglasses for hiking and running, I love that they're versatile enough to transition into everyday settings. They're both stylish and practical! And although this specific pair isn't prescription-compatible, Goodr offers other frame styles that are. Pros Don't bounce during exercise

Durable frames and lenses

Lightweight Cons Lenses can get fogged during intense workouts

Can slip slightly $25 at Goodr

(back to top)

Types of sport sunglasses

While many of the sport sunglasses on our list can be used across a variety of activities, there are important differences to keep in mind if you're seeking sport-specific options. Here are a few key factors to consider.

Running sunglasses: Running sunglasses are traditionally lightweight and feature a wraparound style that stays secure during movement. Look for nonslip features on the nose and temple, as well as frame grip.

Cycling sunglasses: Similar to running sunglasses, cycling shades tend to be lightweight with a wraparound style and no-slip features. A gray or smoke lens tint can enhance visibility on cloudy and sunny days.

Water sports sunglasses: If you're participating in water sports, it's important to look for polarized sunglasses. Polarization reduces the glare coming off the water's surface, helping enhance comfort and visibility. "It may also be nice to have frames with a hydrophobic coating that repels water and helps prevent smudging to maintain clear vision," notes Rasa Tamulavichus, OD and VSP Network doctor at VSP Vision Care in Chicago.

Mountain and glacier sunglasses: If you're an avid snow sports participant, look for polarization to reduce the snow's glare. Mountain sunglasses may feature yellow, blue/purple or red/pink lenses to boost contrast and depth and improve color perception.

Golf sunglasses: Golf sunglasses often forgo polarization to enhance visibility on the course. Prioritize nonslip features and ensure they offer UV protection to keep your eyes safe while you play.

Prescription sunglasses: Most brands offer options for prescription inserts or custom prescription lenses so you can see clearly while you train.

(back to top)

Factors to consider when purchasing sport sunglasses

When choosing the right pair of sport sunglasses, several factors can significantly affect performance and comfort. Here's what to consider:

Sport or activity

If you're an avid cyclist or runner, you might prioritize a wraparound style and specialized technology in your sport sunglasses. For those who switch between different sports, look for a pair that offers versatility across activities.

Regardless, it's crucial to look for UV protection to reduce the risk of chronic conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration, as well as premature aging spots on the skin around the eyes. This protection is most often noted with a sticker on the lenses or in the product's description.

"I always want my patients to be sure their sunglasses are 100% protective against UVA and UVB rays to prevent the broadest spectrum of damage-causing rays possible," says Elizabeth Bell, optometrist at Discover Vision in Kansas City, Kan.

Lens technology

There are several lens aspects to consider, including materials, tint and technology. For example, polycarbonate lenses are lighter, more durable and more impact-resistant than glass lenses.

"Polycarbonate lenses have safety benefits. They can prevent severe eye injuries like corneal abrasions and orbital contusions and more serious conditions such as traumatic cataracts and retinal detachment," said Ryan Ambrose, owner and lead optometrist at Optical Gallery Arizona in Glendale.

Lens color isn't just a style choice — the color can boost certain hues and enhance contrast. For example, yellow or pink lenses work well in low light and snow and green and blue lenses cut glare. Brown lenses can improve contrast, and gray lenses work in both low light and full-sun environments.

Beyond lens color, polarization reduces glare, which is particularly useful for water sports or road cycling.

Other lens features to look for include antifog coatings or ventilation spots, water-resistant coatings and photochromic technology, which helps the shades adjust to different light conditions.

Frame fit and comfort

When shopping for sport sunglasses, it's essential to choose lightweight frames that won't weigh you down during your workouts. The frames should fit your face snugly without bouncing or pinching.

If possible, visit a local retailer to try on different styles and ensure a comfortable fit. Many online retailers also offer virtual try-on options, making it easier to find the perfect pair from the comfort of your home.

Slip-proof features

Seek out grip features, especially on the nose and temples, to keep your sunglasses securely in place while you're on the move. Frame arms with grip technology can also help them stay tucked behind your ears without pulling on your hair.

Durability

"When it comes to assessing the durability of sunglasses, there are a few key factors to consider. From a frame standpoint, sturdier and thicker frames are generally more durable than thinner wireframes. For example, frames made from materials like titanium offer excellent strength and durability while remaining lightweight and comfortable," says Ambrose.

Some brands offer patented lens and frame technology that ensures durability too.

Style and preferences

Style matters! If you don't like the look of your sunglasses, you're less likely to wear them. Plus, style can affect performance — wider frames, like wraparound designs, provide greater physical protection, for instance.

Price

There's a range of sunglasses on the market, so stick to a budget that aligns with your needs. Some budget options offer the same benefits as their more expensive companions!

Prices may increase in line with sport-specific technology and lens and frame materials.

(back to top)

How we chose the best sport sunglasses

Selecting the best sport sunglasses was a sweaty — and satisfying — process! I started by talking to optometry professionals to get the lowdown on what to prioritize and what to avoid when searching sport sunglasses. I then dove into the research, analyzing dozens of popular brands and models, reading through specifications and customer reviews before settling on the 15 options that made the cut for testing.

My partner and I spent a month testing the selected sunglasses during a variety of settings — hiking, outdoor HIIT workouts, cycling and golf. He took a few pairs out on long marathon training runs, and I recruited another marathon-training friend to test out a few pairs in a different climate.

We all looked at specific qualities before rating each pair of glasses. These included overall durability, lens clarity, polarization, UV protection and comfort.

(back to top)

FAQs

What does polarized mean?

Polarized isn't just a buzzword in the world of sunglasses. "Polarized lenses essentially mean anti-glare. They have a vertical treatment that blocks horizontal light rays, reducing glare and eye fatigue. Polarized lenses also increase contrast sensitivity and the precision of one's vision, making them ideal for reducing glare from surfaces like water and snow," said Ambrose.

Are expensive sunglasses always better?

The definition of expensive isn't universal — and it doesn't always mean better.

"The price tag on sunglasses doesn't always equate to better quality. However, certain features such as polarization and UV protection tend to increase the cost due to advanced technology and materials involved," said Ambrose.

"It's worth noting that some vision insurance plans also cover sunglasses or provide an allowance, helping to offset the cost and making it easier to invest in a pair that meets your needs without breaking the bank," adds Tamulavichus.

How do I know if sunglasses offer UV protection?

Look at the label or product page. Sunglasses traditionally feature a label or sticker noting 100% UV protection or UV400, meaning they block both UVA and UVB rays.

"Don't be fooled by darker lenses — lens tint does not indicate level of UV protection," cautions Tamulavichus.

Why do I need to buy sport sunglasses if I already have sunglasses?

Sport sunglasses differ from daily lifestyle shades. They usually offer more durability, impact resistance and visual contrast for performance benefits.

"Sport sunglasses are designed for a more form-fitting frame to stay secure on the face during athletic performance and typically feature polycarbonate lenses for safety protection. They also come in different lens colors to enhance contrast sensitivity, which is beneficial for various sports activities," says Ambrose.

(back to top)

Other sunglasses we tested

We tested a few other products that didn't make the list but may still work for you.

Nike Victory Elite: These running glasses offer a classic speed workout silhouette with impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses. While incredibly lightweight, they actually felt relatively flimsy.

Knockaround Fort Knocks: Knockaround's budget-friendly frames have been in my outdoor rotation for years. The frames are durable and impact-resistant, but the vision clarity and contrast don't match the others tested.

Sunski Tera: The Tera is made for the outdoor adventurer with its removable magnetic sun shields that block additional light and wind. The shields also helped with ventilation, so the lenses didn't fog up. The glasses did slide down my nose when looking down, though.

Revo Harness: This all-sport style features NASA polarization technology for top-tier glare reduction. I found that my peripheral vision felt blocked by the frame, but this pair could work for other face shapes and sizes.

Under Armour Unisex UA Hustle TUNED Golf Sunglasses: These golf-specific sunglasses have a classic look that can go from the green to happy hour. The frames feel durable, but the lenses offer less visual clarity than some of our other options. I found that the glasses also slid down my nose once I got sweaty.

Roka Estacado: While the Roka Harness was ranked best overall, the brand's Estacado pair fell short. The Estacado doesn't bounce or slip, but the lenses fogged within minutes of starting a workout.

Blenders Pacer: At under $100, our tester wanted to love the Pacer. After just a few days, the ultra-sporty frames were loose at the hinges, though.

(back to top)

Meet our experts

Meenal Agarwal, Optometrist, Pickering Town Centre Optometric Clinic, Ontario, Canada

Ryan Ambrose, Owner and lead optometrist at Optical Gallery Arizona, Glendale, Ariz.

Elizabeth Bell, Optometrist, Discover Vision, Kansas City, Kan.

Rasa Tamulavichus, OD and VSP Network doctor, VSP Vision Care, Chicago

(back to top)