The Best Summer Beauty Products to Buy Right Now, According to Pros

Beat the heat beautifully with picks from A-list hair, makeup and skin experts

When it comes to our summer beauty routines, the mission is to look as good as the season makes us feel. That means opting for an effortless, less-is-more approach, and seeking out products that protect hair and skin from sun, saltwater, and chlorine. It's also a time to embrace the natural glow that comes with these brighter days, whether that's taking a lighter application for skin tints or choosing more color in your routine. We promise you: Beating the heat can look beautiful.

To help you in this pursuit of summertime loveliness, we went to the folks who know their stuff when it comes to the best of the best in beauty: celebrity hairstylists, makeup artists, and facialists. We asked them for their absolute favorite products for both lazy summer days and sexy summer nights. Whether you want a lightweight alternative to your full coverage foundation, something refreshing to spritz on skin throughout the day, sunscreen to throw in your beach bag, or a solution to keep your hair healthy and hydrated as you swim it up, we’ve got you covered. So, let the good (and gorgeous!) times roll!

Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush and Bronzer

Ulta

Want to replicate that natural flush you get in summer's heat, without a lot of fuss? Enter liquid blush, one of this season’s “it” products.

“Liquid blushes offer a more natural, dewy finish compared to powders or creams,” celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina says. “Additionally, they stay put longer, especially in warm, humid weather, making them ideal for summer.”

She's loving Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush, which "provides the perfect sun-kissed glow that’s essential for any summer look, while being extremely lightweight, glowy, and buildable,” she says, citing "Summer in the City" and "Downtown Rush" as her two fave shades on offer.

$12 at Ulta

Dolce & Gabbana Blueberry Nutri Tint

Saks Fifth Avenue

With sweat, humidity, and heat at play, wearing a full face of full-coverage foundation can be a tricky endeavor. A lightweight option that lets your natural complexion shine through is way more practical and pretty. “I love this for summer as it’s a light to medium coverage that’s buildable and melts into skin,” says Naoko Scintu, Dolce&Gabbana Beauty global makeup expert who used shade 7N on Jodie Comer at a recent photoshoot. “I use it on all my celebrity clients as it gives me the perfect level of finish. I want the skin to look real for a no-makeup makeup effect.”

$44 at Saks Fifth Avenue

LaBomme Madame Matte Liquid Lipstick

La Bomme

From summer cookouts to rosé-ing all day to beach days that turn into boardwalk nights, you need a lip color that’ll go the distance like this find. “I had the pleasure of testing LaBomme Madame Matte Liquid Lipstick during the Cannes Film Festival and it truly delivered,” says celeb makeup artist Lisa Aharon, who used “First Lady” during Cannes on Chloe Fineman (below). “I needed makeup that would withstand humidity, last all night, provide comfort, and deliver a beautiful finish—this lipstick did that.”

$20 at labomme.co

Lashify Fluffy Lite Black Gossamer Lash Collection

Lashify

A surprising solution to the heat + mascara = mess equation? Celebrity makeup artist and director of Lashify Pro Beau Nelson reaches for Lashify’s Fluffy Light Gossamer lashes to add natural-looking volume.

“Waterproof mascara is a nightmare to get off, regular mascara runs, but these look like natural lashes, and they won’t run down your face if you get in the pool,” says Nelson. “I apply them to the underside of the lash, so they look completely undetectable.”

It might take a bit of practice to get the application down but eventually, as Nelson says, “you’ll be able to do a full set of lash extensions in five to 10 minutes that last up to 10 days.”

$25 at lashify.com

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick

Sephora

If you’re an always-on-the-go type, this is the foundation stick you want in your bag for a light touch-up. Just glide it onto skin straight from the stick and blend.

“I work with so many clients who don’t like to wear foundation, and this a total game-changer for them,” says celebrity makeup artist Sofia Tilbury, who has used the skincare-meets-makeup formula on Phoebe Dynevor at this year’s Met Gala (below).

“I take it everywhere I go. It gives sheer, buildable coverage that’s virtually undetectable—you’ll forget you’re wearing it!,” says Tilbury.

Getty Images

$46 at Sephora

Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation

Amazon

You may not think that wearing powder in summer would be terribly comfortable, but that’s why this foundation formula is so special. “It starts as a cream and is baked for 24 hours on a terracotta tile to retain its moisture, so it feels like a cream but applies like a powder,” says Laura Geller, founder of Laura Geller Beauty. Bonus: Her makeup is created with mature skin in mind, so it won’t case or crease into fine lines.

$23 at laurageller.com

Augustinus Bader The Face Mist

Augustinus Bader

“Anyone who has experienced the New York subway from June to September knows how essential a mist can be,” says celebrity facialist and Augustinus Bader brand ambassador Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine of this complexion refresher. “The Face Mist is a must for an instant pick-me-up, when temperatures climb.”

McLeod-Valentine first applies it post-cleanse and then again after moisturizer to seal in the juiciness, and has used it on celeb clients including Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph before the Met Gala this year.

$95 at augustinusbader.com

Beau Domaine The Serum

Beau Domaine

“I’m always extra careful about what I put under makeup because when weather is warmer, people will sweat more easily and the flash of the camera on the red carpet will make skin look even more shiny,” says Nick Barose, celebrity makeup artist for Beau Domaine, the French skincare brand co-founded by Brad Pitt.

You've still gotta moisturize, of course, but perhaps with something lighter. Barose like's the brand's The Serum for summer "because it’s hydrating yet lightweight so it won’t turn sticky under my makeup looks,” says Barose, who has used it both on Lily Gladstone this year at Cannes and Lupita Nyong’o for the A Quiet Place: Day One world premiere (below). “It adds hydration but doesn’t just sit on the skin and change the texture of the makeup.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

$242 at augustinusbader.com

Glo Skin Beauty’s C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30

Ulta

Shielding skin from UV damage is the name of the healthy-complexion game. A multitasking formula like this one makes life easier and your makeup bag a little lighter to boot.

“This is a three-in-one multitasker serving as moisturizer, sun protection, and mineral makeup,” says board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD. “I love that it gives me free radical protection from both pollution and UV radiation, as it’s formulated with vitamin C and broad-spectrum, reef-safe SPF.”

She recommends applying it after your regular skincare routine — and if you’ll be spending a lot of time in the sun, adding a higher SPF firstbefore you finish off with the tint.

$51 at Dermstore

PCA SKIN Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 45

PCA skin

It goes without saying that sunscreen is the ultimate summer essential. So, finding one you love and will commit to using regularly is key.

“One of my absolute favorite products for summer is PCA SKIN Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 45,” says celebrity esthetician Candice Miele. “It is super lightweight and works for most skin types, especially when it’s hot and humid and you still need to reapply to really protect your skin. It’s not oily or greasy, it just goes on and disappears–I love it!”

She uses it on most of her clients — everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dwyane Wade— after their facial treatments.

$48 at pcaskin.com

Blu & Green Weekly Repair Mask

Blue and Green

We want you to dive into that pool or ocean without thinking twice, even though the salt water, chlorine, and sun exposure can do a number on your hair. So just be proactive with your maintenance.

“When it comes to summer hair health, it’s all about preventing damage and keeping hair strong all season long,” says fashion and celebrity hairstylist James Pecis, co-founder of Blu & Green. He recommends regularly using the Blu & Green Weekly Repair Mask to prevent damage before it starts. His tip: “If you’re planning a vacation or beach trip, start using the mask before you travel so that your hair is in the best condition possible, and cuticles lie flat.”

$38 at bluandgreen.com

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Ulta

If you’re going to heat style your hair, a multifaceted tool like this will give you loads of options. Shark Global Ambassador Chris Appleton says the multiple attachments of this “accessible” tool "make styling hair in the summer very convenient.”

His favorite summertime style is a big, sexy blowout. “I use the Auto-Wrap Curler attachments for those bouncy curls, and the Round Brush attachment to perfect the bangs in front to get that Sabrina Carpenter-esque look that is trending right now,” he says.

$248 at sharkclean.com

Fenty The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant Styler

Fenty Beauty

You’ll need to not only keep hair protected from the heat outside but also the heat you put on your hair via blow-drying, diffusing, flat ironing, and silk pressing. This multifunctional strand saver from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty helps you do the prep work.

"It detangles, adds shine, and protects the hair,” says celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen, who has used it on Ayo Edebiri and Ariana DeBose. “It’s great for summer because it’s like a wearable treatment so your hair is being protected during all the outdoor summer activities.”

$28 at fentybeauty.com

Pattern Beauty Moisture Milk

Pattern

If you’re looking for lightweight moisture for your curls and coils, this find from Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern Beauty may become your new hair hero. “It layers beautifully with other styling products or can be used on its own for long-lasting moisture, reduced breakage, and less frizz,” says celebrity stylist Miles Jeffries, who used it on Ayo Edebiri for The Bear season-three premiere (below). “It was the hero product for her mermaid texture.”

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

$28 at patternbeauty.com

Iles Formula Finishing Serum Haute Performance

Iles Formula

To keep hair color as bright as can be, you’ll need to shield it from fading in the sun. “For summer activities like the beach or pool, my go-to product is the Iles Formula Finishing Serum,” says celebrity hairstylist and colorist Jacob Rozenberg. “It can be applied to either wet or dry hair and the UV filter prevents color from fading—a real issue in summer.”

$54 at ilesformula.com

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Molecular Repair Hair Oil

Sephora

The K18 line is a favorite for addressing hair damage all year long. But this oil is a must-have for summer, says celebrity stylist Devante. “I love how light yet powerful this is. The silicone-free formula reduces frizz, enhances shine and color vibrancy, and acts as a heat protectant,” he says.

Another plus: At one ounce, it’s small enough to throw in your beach bag or carry-on. It can be used on damp or dry hair, and for SZA, Devante likes to apply it as a finishing touch. “With her wearing her hair curly, it definitely helps with controlling the frizz throughout filming and adds the perfect amount of shine while on camera,” he says.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

$65 at Sephora

IGK Beach Club High-Shine Texture Foam

Sephora

Summer is the time for a texture turn-up. “This foam is fantastic for achieving that back-from-the-beach volume and texture,” says IGK Hair Care co-founder Chase Kusero. The formula has aloe and coconut water to lock in moisture and is salt free. He likes to apply three to six pumps to damp hair, raking it from roots to ends and then scrunching hair from ends to roots to create effortless waves.

$32 at Sephora

R+Co Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner

Sephora

Vitamin C isn’t just great for skin. The powerhouse antioxidant also helps protect and nourish strands. “My Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner is amazing for summer—it can be used straight out of the shower on wet or dry hair, really any time your hair needs a light vitamin and moisture surge,” says Ashley Streicher, celebrity hairstylist and R+Co Collective Member. Formulated to defrizz, soften, and define all hair types, she’s used it to style Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore, Kiernan Shipka, and many more.

$32 at randco.com

