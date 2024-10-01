Best UK city to visit for an autumn break revealed

There are so many places to see autumn colours in the UK — however one city has been selected as a standout spot for the season.

Scotland’s capital Edinburgh has been named as one of the “best places for an autumn city break” by The Times.

It was also the only UK destination to secure a place on the list of best autumnal city breaks, with the likes of Paris, Zurich and Copenhagen also appearing in the roundup.

There may be a lot of buzz about the city in late summer, when it ushers in crowds for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, but autumn offers a quieter and calmer break for those considering a visit.

Things to do in Edinburgh in autumn

Autumn is a great time to make the most of the city’s clean and well-maintained green spaces — of which 38 spots won Green Flag Awards in 2024 — which transform from lush greens to vivid orange and red hues from September onwards.

The Scottish city is steeped in history too, with Edinburgh Castle being the jewel in the crown. While castle itself doesn’t have too much of an autumnal feel come October and November, the view over the city certainly does.



The Times added: “Edinburgh’s snug restaurants, historic hotels and warming whiskies only get better in the cooler months.

“Hike around this sloping city of quirky alleys, a waterfront port and towering castle walls in jumper-and-jeans weather, allowing time to reach its blustery natural viewpoint, Arthur’s Seat.”

It’s a brilliant travel destination for foodies too, with the Forage and Chatter on Alva St serving up a seasonal menu with Scottish ingredients as the stars of the show, while the area of Stockbridge is also commended for its cosy pubs.

Likewise, The Kitchin is a must-visit for a special occasion — a Michelin-starred restaurant that’s been at the forefront of the Edinburgh dining scene for years.

Autumn is also the perfect time to explore Edinburgh's dark side, with it often being described as one of the most ‘haunted’ cities in the UK. Greyfriars Kirkyard — located in the old town — Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and the Edinburgh Vaults are just a few of the city’s spooky locations and many of these feature on ghost and historic walking tours.



