30 unique gifts you can buy anyone on your list

No candles or whiskey stones here. This list is full of unconventional yet surprisingly useful gift ideas from Minted, Carhartt and more. (Amazon, Minted and Rellery)

Check your calendar at any given moment and it seems there’s a gift-giving occasion on the horizon. Maybe it’s a major holiday or something more personal like a birthday or anniversary. Whatever the case, chances are you’re scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to thinking up new and exciting gifts for the loved ones who are on your list year after year. So why don't you let me help? I'm sort of an expert on this subject, and I've rounded up unique gift ideas for every single person on your list.

How exactly do I define "unique"? Some of these gift ideas — the handy golf ball retriever, for example — are made for niche audiences and interests, whether you're shopping for a trendy teen or newly minted grandma. Others are simply new-and-improved variations on classic standbys (say, a jigsaw puzzle that doubles as a murder mystery game). Below, find everything from personalized gifts like these doggy socks to small gifts like this fun card deck for couples.

As Yahoo's gifting editor, I will do everything in my power to steer you away from basic (read: boring) gifts. I've searched high and low to compile a list of out-of-the-box gift ideas that you probably haven't seen before. Trust me, even the hardest-to-please person on your list — ahem, your mom or dad — will find something to love about these finds.

The best unique gifts by category:

Unique gifts for everyone

Papier Papier Photo Reel Planner Customize a mid-year planner with pictures of the two of you together. Just submit your photos and choose your desired binding, and Papier will do the rest. $35 at Papier

Amazon Orzly Sports Party Pack Accessories Bundle The more, the merrier — at least that's their philosophy when it comes to gaming. This bundle comes with 17 pieces compatible with Nintendo Switch games and controllers, including tennis racket accessories, wrist straps and wheels. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Slk by Selkirk Pickleball Paddle Set Support their existing hobby or introduce them to a new one. This pickleball paddle set comes with two lightweight paddles, four pickleball balls and a bag that they can throw it all in. $80 at Amazon

BestSelf Co. BestSelf Co. Relationship Deck: 150 Prompts Pull a card from this deck to get the conversation going. Each card will prompt couples with a question in one of six categories: health, finances, work, relationships, personal growth and mindfulness. $27 at Amazon

IceMule IceMule Collapsible Backpack Cooler Keep this waterproof cooler on hand to store beer, wine and refrigerated snacks on the fly. Choose between four sizes, the largest of which can hold 18 cans and keep it cold for up to 24 hours. And if you’re planning to head into the water, no worries because it can float right beside you. $86 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $80 at CampSaver.com

BEARZ Outdoor Bearz Outdoor Pocket Blanket Tell him to keep this pouch in his backpack so he’s ready for anything, anywhere. There’s a durable blanket with built-in sand pockets inside. $26 at Amazon

Amazon "The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope" Renowned chef José Andrés’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen has traveled the world, providing aid to those who need it the most. This cookbook highlights the food they’ve discovered along the way, along with personal favorites from supporters like Michelle Obama and Guy Fieri. Best of all: All author proceeds will go toward World Central Kitchen’s emergency response efforts. $22 at Amazon

SunnyBay SunnyBay Microwave Heating Pad Alleviate minor aches and pains with this weighted wrap. Pop it in the microwave for two minutes to activate heat, or stick it in the freezer for an hour or two for cold relief. $24 at Amazon

Craighill Craighill Wilson Enameled Keyring Store all your keys on this brass key ring, featuring red, blue, black or white enamel. Light, strong and sturdy, it’s very easy to use and weighs little even when loaded. "No more broken nails getting keys on and off,” one satisfied shopper wrote. $20 at Craighill

Graza Graza Drizzle and Sizzle Olive Oil Set Did you know there are olive oils meant for cooking and oils meant for consuming right out of the bottle? Turns out, you shouldn’t use the oil you “sizzle” as the oil you “drizzle,” and vice versa. Upgrade the culinary experience in any household by introducing this combo pack and teach someone on your list a thing or two about olives. $37 at Graza

JoGo JoGo Portable Coffee and Tea Brewing Straw No coffee shop nearby? No problem! Add coffee grounds and hot water to your favorite to-go mug, give it a good stir and filter out particles with this stainless steel straw. $28 at Amazon

Sculpd Sculpd Pottery Kit for Two Give pottery a spin before you head to the wheel. Make your own trinket dishes, planters or vases by using the materials and instructions in this beginner-friendly kit. $65 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle As they piece together this 500-piece puzzle, they’ll solve one of two mysteries: the combination to Uncle Gregory McGough’s safe or the truth behind the death at the international clairvoyants’ convention. $16 at Uncommon Goods

Etsy Customized Dog Socks Now their best buddy will always be with them. Send in a funny photo of their fur baby and this Etsy maker will print it on a pair of colorful crew socks. $9 at Etsy

Etsy Personalized Book Stamp Part of the joy of reading a good book is sharing it with others. Your bookworm can mark their favorite reads with this self-inking stamp to help the borrower remember whose library it came from. $21 at Etsy

Minted Groovy Kind of Love Custom Heart Puzzle Put your favorite family photo at the heart — get it? — of this 252-piece puzzle. My suggestion: Go with a snapshot they haven’t seen in a while so it takes some time for them to piece it together. $42 at Minted

Uncommon Goods State Spoon Rest The next time you’re cooking up something in the kitchen, you’ll be reminded of the place you call(ed) home. Each stoneware spoon rest is sculpted by hand, which means no two will look the same. Talk about a one-of-a-kind gift! $28 at Uncommon Goods

Unique gifts for her

Happy Planner Undated Simple Joys Happy Planner If she’s the type to stay on top of her festivities (or has mentioned she wants to be better at it) this planner is cheerfully decorated and comes with stickers, motivational quotes, and monthly dividers. It’s undated, so she can start using it at any time. $30 at Happy Planner

Rocksbox Rocksbox Monthly Membership Pick between a three-, six- or 12-month subscription (starting at $49) and Rocksbox will do the rest of the work for you. Each month, they’ll send a box of hand-selected baubles — earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets, you name it — to the recipient, who has the choice to keep them for good with their monthly membership credit. $49 at Rocksbox

Rellery Rellery Birth Flower Necklace Take a cue from Rellery fan Selena Gomez and engrave this gold or silver necklace with your birth flower. For something less conventional, pick out the flower that corresponds with your anniversary or child’s birthday. $135 at Rellery

Amazon CC Exclusives Beanie Tail Hat If you’re shopping for a gal who lives in a colder climate, chances are she laments having to wear a beanie when it means hat hair. Fear not. This messy bun beanie has little holes in the back so she can wear a ponytail without ruining her do. Available in more than 125 colors – yes, you heard that right – this hat is ideal for just about anyone on your list with long hair. $18 at Amazon

Vlando Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case Box Divide bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings and hair accessories into the three compartments in this faux leather travel case. Leave it open when you’re staying put, then roll it closed when you’re ready to hit the skies. $16 at Amazon

Lego Lego Icons Orchid Building Set Fun to build, beautiful to display and lasts much longer than a real orchid plant would — this bestselling Lego set makes a great addition to a deskside or windowsill plant menagerie or even a stylish dining table centerpiece. The set comes with 608 pieces, including the flowers. $40 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $40 at Walmart$45 at Macy's

Unique gifts for him

Etsy Personalized Bobblehead Figurine It’s not every day that you’ll find a man with a custom bobblehead of himself. Provide the Etsy seller with personalized details about your loved one, and you’ll get a mini-sized replica of him. Worth noting — prices vary by size selection. $33 at Etsy

HOVERAir HoverAir X1 Self-Flying Camera This flying camera captures photos and videos from the sky. It comes with high praise from Yahoo’s tech editor Rick Broida, who called it his “favorite gadget of 2023” (and let’s just say he’s tested quite a few). And if the price tag is deterring you, take it from Broida who said “there's no other flying camera that's as smart and easy to use as this one.” $479 at Amazon

prowithlin Prowithlin Golf Ball Retriever Rather than bending down to pick up each ball he hits, he can simply use this bestselling grabber tool to retrieve it from the ground or the hole. $18 at Amazon

Paladone Paladone 3D Coasters A perfect gift for the nostalgic gamer who grew up playing Super Mario and now just needs a place to set a drink without damaging their coffee table. This cheeky set of four coasters is designed with your favorite characters of yore. $15 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at Wayfair$15 at Oriental Trading Company

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Peyton Leather Watch Box Give his timepieces a designated place to rest. Go with the larger box if his collection is on the bigger side (up to five watches) or if he has plans to expand it soon. $99 at Pottery Barn

Amazon POWERUP 4.0 The Next-Generation Paper Airplane Kit Build your own paper airplane with this kit, then fly it up to 20 mph using the PowerUp app. Analyze thrust levels, turn angles and speed changes while it's in the air. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Vibelite Telescoping Magnetic Pick Up Tool This is one of those things you’ll be happy to have — especially the next time you drop your keys between the seats or a tiny screw behind an appliance. Switch on the light to track the item down, then extend it until you can reach whatever you're trying to grab. $20 at Amazon

