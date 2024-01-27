26 best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him, whether he's a husband, boyfriend or booty call

Best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him in 2024 (Photos via Etsy, Harry Rosen, Canada Goose, Amazon & Walmart).

The best kind of Valentine's Day gift strikes the balance between personal, sweet and sexy. A Valentine's Day gift for your boyfriend, for example, will differ from that of your husband, friend or colleague you've been ogling at the coffee counter (HR, don't read this). To help you find the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for the men in your life, we've rounded up 26 gift ideas for every kind of budget. From your friends-with-benefits to your hockey bro hubby, read on to shop 26 great Valentine's Day gift ideas for him in 2024.

Best gift for your husband: Tinggly Gift Experience

This gift is a great idea for long-term couples who have already exchanged all the chocolates, fragrances and ties you can imagine. A Tinggly gift experience covers everything from massages and wine tastings to skydiving and catamarans. Choose experiences from 100+ countries worldwide with easy, expiry date-free booking.

Best cutesy gift: I Cerealsly Love You Spoon

Cerealsly, I love it. Bring your love of spooning to breakfast with this hand-stamped vintage spoon.

Best gift for your hypebeast boyfriend: "Dream" Poster

This digital print file is a "dream" come true for fans of Virgil Abloh’s "OFF-WHITE." Shop the "Focus" poster for the complete set.

Etsy "Dream" Poster This digital print file is a "dream" come true for fans of Virgil Abloh’s "OFF-WHITE." $9 at Etsy

Best gift for beer drinkers: Custom Beer Mug

The only thing better than an ice-cold beer is an ice-cold beer in a custom mug. This Oktoberfest-style glass mug can be customized to your liking with different text and font options.

Best gift for guys with beards: Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

Whether dealing with stubble, a stash or a Santa-inspired beard, this four-piece grooming kit includes everything you need for healthy, happy facial hair.

Best gift for data-tracking health nuts : Oura Ring Gen3

The Oura Ring Gen3 is a sleeker, less noticeable biotracker alternative to an Apple Watch, Fitbit or the like. The Oura Ring monitors your sleep, activity levels, temperature trends, stress, heart rate and more, allowing you to take charge of your health. One Yahoo Canada writer calls it the best biotracker for sleep monitoring that you can wear round-the-clock.

Best Buy Canada Oura Ring Gen3 Monitor your sleep, activity levels, temperature trends, stress, heart rate and more with the Oura Ring Gen3. $470 at Best Buy Canada

Best oddball gift: LED Flashlight Gloves

These versatile gloves free your hands from holding a flashlight when you're working on a project, fixing something on your vehicle or going for a run in the dark. They come backed by more than 5,600 reviews and a 4.4-star average rating.

Best gift for your dad: Yeti 20z Rambler

This best-selling insulated travel mug comes backed by a whopping 53,000 reviews on Yeti. Its double-walled vacuum insulation keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

Best gift for foodies: Truff White Truffle Gift Set

Not only is Truff’s famous hot sauce one of Oprah’s Favourite Things, but the gourmet hot sauce has won praise from thousands of shoppers. This set includes the brand's White Truffle Oil and the fan-favourite White Truffle Hot Sauce.

Best gift for sneakerheads: Sneaker Freaker The Ultimate Sneaker Book

This Taschen coffee table book takes a deep dive into Air Max, Air Force, Adi Dassler, Converse, Dapper Dan, Dee Brown, Michael Jordan, and more.

Best gift for audiophiles: Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

While there's no such thing as a perfect gift, these Beats by Dr. Dre headphones come close. The noise-cancelling headphones offer up to 22 hours of battery life and adapt to external noises to preserve sound quality.

Best gift for sweet tooths: Lakrids by Bülow Love Selection

Nothing says, "I love you," quite like a Lakrids by Bülow gift set. Perfect for licorice lovers, the brand's Love gift box contains six mouth-watering liquorice flavours, including classic and limited-edition treats.

Best gift for ski bums: Icebreaker Men's Merino Ski+ Ultralight Over-the-Calf Socks

Warm toes = warm heart. These over-the-calf socks will do wonders to keep you warm on the ski hill. However, if being a ski bum is not your whole winter personality, Icebreaker has a ton of merino wool socks to choose from.

Best gift if you're always stealing their hoodie: The Felted Merino Hoodie

It's a gift for them but really, it's a gift for you. This wonderfully warm Felted Merino Hoodie is made from 100 per cent wool and available in six stylish colours.

Best foolproof gift idea: Lindt Valentine's Day Truffles

Some sweets for your sweet. It's hard to go wrong with a gift of Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffles, especially on Valentine's Day.

Best gift for the man who loses everything: Tile Mate

Never lose your keys, wallet, or luggage again with the Tile Mate. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like your keys, backpack or bag and keep track of where they end up, whether in Bluetooth range or far away.

Amazon Tile Mate The Tile Mate has racked up nearly 35,000 reviews on Amazon. $31 at Amazon

Best gift for the guy who wants to learn something new: MasterClass

Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more.

Best gift for the everyman: Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser 32"

These high-performance, wrinkle-resistant pants might just change your life. Lululemon shoppers say they "fit like a dream," and with eight colours and 14 sizes to choose from, every day of the week can be a Lululemon ABC day.

Best gift for the guy who has everything: Courant Mag:3 Classic Wireless Charger

This sleek wireless charger can charge up to two devices at the same time with both "MagSafe" and "Qi" compatibility. Choose between linen and leather and two colours.

Best gift for massage lovers: Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

Kiss aches and pains goodbye with help from this "Amazon's Choice" heated neck and shoulder massager. The massager is a great gift idea for athletes or anyone who spends the day on their feet.

Best gift for the winter warrior: Canada Goose Expedition Parka PBI Heritage

Nothing is guaranteed in life except for death and taxes. However, if you live in Canada, you can add frigid winter weather to that list. This winter, bundle up in the best way possible: With the Canada Goose Expedition Parka PBI Heritage. This sleek jacket is rated for extreme winter temperatures of -30°C and below.

For your friends with benefits: Let's Get Naked Card Game

With your FWB, you might as well cut to the chase. The Let's Get Naked card game is designed for striptease fun and sexy nights in — a lighthearted gift idea for friends who like to get it on.

Best gift for hockey bros: Hockey Socks

You may not win the game, but you will win Valentine's Day with these fun socks.

Quite possibly the most elegant grinder on the market, this four-tiered grinder includes a mesh screen and diamond-sharp teeth for a perfectly fluffy grind. Shop the grinder in black or gold (pictured).

Best cozy gift: Eddie Bauer Shearling-Lined Moccasin Slippers

The perfect weekend moccasin for indoor and outdoor wear, these soft suede slippers have a shearling lining and an EVA insole for cushioning and support.

Best practical gift: Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials

Keep your kicks spick-and-span with this shoe-cleaning essentials kit. The "Amazon's Choice" bundle includes a premium shoe cleaner and brush that's tough on dirt but gentle on your shoes and hands.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.