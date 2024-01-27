26 best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him, whether he's a husband, boyfriend or booty call
The men in our lives can be hard to shop for. Here are cool Valentine's Day gift ideas for him for every budget.
The best kind of Valentine's Day gift strikes the balance between personal, sweet and sexy. A Valentine's Day gift for your boyfriend, for example, will differ from that of your husband, friend or colleague you've been ogling at the coffee counter (HR, don't read this). To help you find the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for the men in your life, we've rounded up 26 gift ideas for every kind of budget. From your friends-with-benefits to your hockey bro hubby, read on to shop 26 great Valentine's Day gift ideas for him in 2024.
Tinggly Gift Experience
I Cerealsly Love You Spoon
"Dream" Poster
Custom Beer Mug
Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit
Oura Ring Gen3
LED Flashlight Gloves
Rambler 591mL Tumbler
White Truffle Gift Set
Sneaker Freaker The Ultimate Sneaker Book
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones
Lakrids by Bülow Love Selection Box
Men's Merino Ski+ Ultralight Over-the-Calf Socks
The Felted Merino Hoodie
Lindt Lindor Amour Milk Chocolate Truffles Box
Tile Mate
MasterClass Subscription
ABC Classic-Fit Trouser 32"
MAG:3 Classics
Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager
Expedition Parka PBI Heritage
Let's Get Naked Card Game
Hockey Socks
Sackville & Co. Signature Grinder
Men's Shearling-Lined Moccasin Slippers
Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials
Best gift for your husband: Tinggly Gift Experience
This gift is a great idea for long-term couples who have already exchanged all the chocolates, fragrances and ties you can imagine. A Tinggly gift experience covers everything from massages and wine tastings to skydiving and catamarans. Choose experiences from 100+ countries worldwide with easy, expiry date-free booking.
Choose from over 10,000 gift experiences.
Best cutesy gift: I Cerealsly Love You Spoon
Cerealsly, I love it. Bring your love of spooning to breakfast with this hand-stamped vintage spoon.
This customizable spoon comes in four sizes.
Best gift for your hypebeast boyfriend: "Dream" Poster
This digital print file is a "dream" come true for fans of Virgil Abloh's "OFF-WHITE." Shop the "Focus" poster for the complete set.
This digital print file is a "dream" come true for fans of Virgil Abloh’s "OFF-WHITE."
Best gift for beer drinkers: Custom Beer Mug
The only thing better than an ice-cold beer is an ice-cold beer in a custom mug. This Oktoberfest-style glass mug can be customized to your liking with different text and font options.
Choose between nine custom designs.
Best gift for guys with beards: Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit
Whether dealing with stubble, a stash or a Santa-inspired beard, this four-piece grooming kit includes everything you need for healthy, happy facial hair.
This four-step Jack Black grooming routine cleanses, conditions, and softens facial skin and hair.
Best gift for data-tracking health nuts : Oura Ring Gen3
The Oura Ring Gen3 is a sleeker, less noticeable biotracker alternative to an Apple Watch, Fitbit or the like. The Oura Ring monitors your sleep, activity levels, temperature trends, stress, heart rate and more, allowing you to take charge of your health. One Yahoo Canada writer calls it the best biotracker for sleep monitoring that you can wear round-the-clock.
Monitor your sleep, activity levels, temperature trends, stress, heart rate and more with the Oura Ring Gen3.
Best oddball gift: LED Flashlight Gloves
These versatile gloves free your hands from holding a flashlight when you're working on a project, fixing something on your vehicle or going for a run in the dark. They come backed by more than 5,600 reviews and a 4.4-star average rating.
These versatile gloves have over 5,600 reviews.
Best gift for your dad: Yeti 20z Rambler
This best-selling insulated travel mug comes backed by a whopping 53,000 reviews on Yeti. Its double-walled vacuum insulation keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.
Shop the Rambler 591mL Tumbler in nine colours.
Best gift for foodies: Truff White Truffle Gift Set
Not only is Truff’s famous hot sauce one of Oprah’s Favourite Things, but the gourmet hot sauce has won praise from thousands of shoppers. This set includes the brand's White Truffle Oil and the fan-favourite White Truffle Hot Sauce.
Truff's White Truffle Gift Set was named one of Oprah's Favourite Things.
Best gift for sneakerheads: Sneaker Freaker The Ultimate Sneaker Book
This Taschen coffee table book takes a deep dive into Air Max, Air Force, Adi Dassler, Converse, Dapper Dan, Dee Brown, Michael Jordan, and more.
This book is a 15-year anthology of the cult magazine Sneaker Freaker.
Best gift for audiophiles: Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
While there's no such thing as a perfect gift, these Beats by Dr. Dre headphones come close. The noise-cancelling headphones offer up to 22 hours of battery life and adapt to external noises to preserve sound quality.
Save $57 on these over-ear headphones ahead of Valentine's Day.
Best gift for sweet tooths: Lakrids by Bülow Love Selection
Nothing says, "I love you," quite like a Lakrids by Bülow gift set. Perfect for licorice lovers, the brand's Love gift box contains six mouth-watering liquorice flavours, including classic and limited-edition treats.
This gift set contains classic flavours and limited-edition treats.
Best gift for ski bums: Icebreaker Men's Merino Ski+ Ultralight Over-the-Calf Socks
Warm toes = warm heart. These over-the-calf socks will do wonders to keep you warm on the ski hill. However, if being a ski bum is not your whole winter personality, Icebreaker has a ton of merino wool socks to choose from.
Shop these Men's Merino Ski+ Ultralight Over-the-Calf Socks in three colours.
Best gift if you're always stealing their hoodie: The Felted Merino Hoodie
It's a gift for them but really, it's a gift for you. This wonderfully warm Felted Merino Hoodie is made from 100 per cent wool and available in six stylish colours.
Shop the The Felted Merino Hoodie in six colours.
Best foolproof gift idea: Lindt Valentine's Day Truffles
Some sweets for your sweet. It's hard to go wrong with a gift of Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffles, especially on Valentine's Day.
A sweet for your sweet.
Best gift for the man who loses everything: Tile Mate
Never lose your keys, wallet, or luggage again with the Tile Mate. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like your keys, backpack or bag and keep track of where they end up, whether in Bluetooth range or far away.
The Tile Mate has racked up nearly 35,000 reviews on Amazon.
Best gift for the guy who wants to learn something new: MasterClass
Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more.
Get unlimited access to thousands of bite-sized lessons.
Best gift for the everyman: Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Trouser 32"
These high-performance, wrinkle-resistant pants might just change your life. Lululemon shoppers say they "fit like a dream," and with eight colours and 14 sizes to choose from, every day of the week can be a Lululemon ABC day.
Shop Lululemon's ABC Classic-Fit Trousers in eight colours.
Best gift for the guy who has everything: Courant Mag:3 Classic Wireless Charger
This sleek wireless charger can charge up to two devices at the same time with both "MagSafe" and "Qi" compatibility. Choose between linen and leather and two colours.
This dual-device charging tray comes in linen and leather.
Best gift for massage lovers: Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager
Kiss aches and pains goodbye with help from this "Amazon's Choice" heated neck and shoulder massager. The massager is a great gift idea for athletes or anyone who spends the day on their feet.
This best-selling massager has over 4,500 reviews.
Best gift for the winter warrior: Canada Goose Expedition Parka PBI Heritage
Nothing is guaranteed in life except for death and taxes. However, if you live in Canada, you can add frigid winter weather to that list. This winter, bundle up in the best way possible: With the Canada Goose Expedition Parka PBI Heritage. This sleek jacket is rated for extreme winter temperatures of -30°C and below.
Canada Goose's Expedition Parka PBI Heritage is rated for temperatures -30°C and below.
For your friends with benefits: Let's Get Naked Card Game
With your FWB, you might as well cut to the chase. The Let's Get Naked card game is designed for striptease fun and sexy nights in — a lighthearted gift idea for friends who like to get it on.
"You will be naked," writes one fan.
Best gift for hockey bros: Hockey Socks
You may not win the game, but you will win Valentine's Day with these fun socks.
Everyone loves a fun pair of socks, it's a fact.
Best weed gift: Sackville & Co. Signature Grinder
Quite possibly the most elegant grinder on the market, this four-tiered grinder includes a mesh screen and diamond-sharp teeth for a perfectly fluffy grind. Shop the grinder in black or gold (pictured).
This grown-up grinder comes in gold and black.
Best cozy gift: Eddie Bauer Shearling-Lined Moccasin Slippers
The perfect weekend moccasin for indoor and outdoor wear, these soft suede slippers have a shearling lining and an EVA insole for cushioning and support.
Shop these Men's Shearling-Lined Moccasin Slippers in two colours.
Best practical gift: Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials
Keep your kicks spick-and-span with this shoe-cleaning essentials kit. The "Amazon's Choice" bundle includes a premium shoe cleaner and brush that's tough on dirt but gentle on your shoes and hands.
Keep your kicks spick-and-span with this sneaker-cleaning kit.
