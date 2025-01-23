Who are the best veterinarians in the country? Help USA TODAY rank top animal doctors

USA TODAY is gearing up to publish its first-ever list of the nation's best veterinarians this spring, and we're inviting medical practitioners and industry professionals to tell us who belongs in the ranking.

Among all pet owners, 97% report feeling their pet is "part of the family," according to data from the Pew Research Center. People with pets also report the animals have a positive effect on their mental health. At the same time, a historic shortage of veterinarians means the work of caring for our pets is more challenging than ever.

USA TODAY wants to highlight veterinarians who help animals thrive, and in turn, have a positive impact in the communities those pets call home. We'll work with Statista, an independent market research and data firm, to develop a list reflecting the results.

Are you a vet or work for one? Tell us which hospitals and clinics are the best.

Results from our survey will shape the 2025 ranking of "Best Veterinarians," which will be released on May 6, coinciding with National Pet Week.

The goal is to highlight veterinarians in all corners of the country who are recommended the most by pet owners and considered the best by peers in animal medicine.

If you're not a vet and don't work for an animal clinic or hospital, you can recommend a veterinarian you think deserves to be on the list. Survey participants who are veterinarians are asked to evaluate and recommend other providers they know. Veterinarians cannot recommend their own practice, but they can ask others to nominate it.

Are you a pet owner? Tell us which hospitals and clinics are the best

The opinions of survey participants will remain anonymous. However, the survey allows veterinarians to agree to be contacted by the editorial team at USA TODAY.

People working in the industry who take the survey will also be informed via e-mail about the survey results if they choose.

