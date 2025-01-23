Who are the best veterinarians? USA TODAY wants to know what pet owners think

Later this year, USA TODAY will release our first-ever ranking of the best veterinarians in the country, and we need pet owners to tell us who should be on the list and why.

USA TODAY is partnering with Statista, an independent market research and data firm to help develop a list of the best veterinarians in the country, based partly on your responses.

Own a pet? Tell us about your vet in our survey.

Going to the vet can be scary and expensive, and navigating treatments can feel overwhelming. More Americans than ever own pets, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, which means more of us will have to make tough decisions about an animal's health in the coming years.

When those difficult decisions arise, the best neighborhood veterinarians make things more manageable and achieve better outcomes for pets and their families.

If your pet's veterinarian should be part of our first-ever rankings list, submit their name using our survey. USA TODAY will release our list recognizing 2025's "Best Veterinarians" on May 6, coinciding with National Pet Week.

Survey results will be kept anonymous. However, participants agree to be contacted by the editorial team at USA TODAY.

Are you a vet or work for one? Tell us which hospitals and clinics are the best

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pet owners: Help USA TODAY rank the best veterinarians