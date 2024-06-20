12 pregnancy fitness classes recommended by Bazaar

Prenatal exercise comes with specific guidelines – as Simone De La Rue, who has trained the likes of fellow mothers Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon, tells Bazaar. Primarily, "always check with your doctor before starting any exercise routine while pregnant," she says. (Read more of her dos and don'ts of pregnancy exercise, here.)

But while it's good to err on the side of caution, you needn't be anxious about exercising. "The good news is there are now so many studies to support exercise throughout your pregnancy, so your doctor should be on board and encourage you to work out," De La Rue adds. The key is finding programmes that are as safe as they are effective.

Below, see 12 of the best prenatal workout plans you can do either in studios or at home. From yoga to strength training, barre and Pilates, these methods will help you stay strong and empowered throughout pregnancy and birth.

For anyone on a post-pregnancy journey, see our round-up of the best postnatal fitness classes here, and the best mother and baby workouts here.

