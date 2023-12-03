16 best waterproof women's winter boots that'll withstand Canada's toughest weather: Sorel, North Face & more
From Sorel, Ugg, Columbia and more!
December is here, and there are some necessities you're going to need when it comes to appropriate winter gear. Women's winter boots are a major must-have, especially when facing the good ol' Canadian climate. However, the problem is that it's hard to hunt down a cute, waterproof winter boot. While we've tried our best to find you a fun and fresh pair, just remember that warmth and safety (you don't want to be slipping on ice!) come first. Ahead, here are 16 waterproof women's winter boots that'll help you navigate every snowstorm that comes your way.
The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Progressive Zip II Winter Boots$175
Merrell Women's Bravada 2 Thermo Demi Winter Boots$190
Salomon Women's X Ultra 4 Mid Winter Thinsulate Climasalomon$150$188Save $38
Sorel Caribou X Chelsea Cozy Boots$230
Suren Waterproof Leather Winter Boots$360
Sorel Caribou X Waterproof Chelsea Boot$220
Ugg Brisbane Chelsea Boots$215
Helly Hansen Women's Varanger Winter Boots$175
Ugg Adirondack Boot III Patent$300
Ugg Yose Fluff V2 Boots$210
Rossignol Podium Knee High Shoe$212$235Save $23
Bogs Women's White Out Faded Winter Boots$185
Sorel Whitney II Tall Lace Boots$180
The North Face Women's Thermoball Lace-Up Winter Boots$180
Sorel Women's Tivoli IV Winter Boots$200
Sorel Women's Whitney II Waterproof Lace Up Winter Boots$170
Best places to shop women's winter boots in Canada:
🎿 Best sporty winter boots for women
These slip-on, low-cut winter booties are easy to pull on, thanks to the loop at the back. And they have a PU-coated zipper closure to protect the zip.
These boots have a bungee lace and toggle closure for a secure fit, which you can easily adjust without having to fuss around in the cold snow.
These boots not only have a sport vibe but will help you tackle winter terrain like a champ, thanks to their stability, grip and protective comfort.
🎀 Best stylish winter boots for women
The faux shearling upper paired with the platform on these booties gives them a super chic and cozy look.
Step into winter with these fashion-forward boots, which have a cozy shearling collar and a wool-lined footbed for all-day comfort.
Whether you're navigating icy sidewalks or snowy terrains, these boots can withstand any weather thanks to the outsole, which was designed for durability and traction.
One customer said these are "perfect" and that they "love the chunky sole." They added that they're "so comfortable and easy to slip on."
❄️ Best faux fur-trimmed winter boots for women
The ultimate casual cold-weather boot, this one features a protective rubber shell for added durability and comfort.
These are rated to -32°C weather, meaning your feet will definitely be warm in these.
These boots will be your go-to choice for all winter adventures — they're versatile enough for both city walks and snowy hikes.
👢 Best tall winter boots
These boots ensure warm, dry and comfortable feet, and no matter how high the snow, these will keep your legs and feet protected.
Look amazing and stay comfortable with these boots that feature a slip-resistant outsole and rebound cushioning for lasting comfort.
These boots feature intense insulation and a durable rubber outsole for heavy-duty protection and warmth.
🥾 Best lace-up winter boots for women
These boots are made with synthetic mudguards that'll help keep the elements out, providing extra protection in various weather conditions.
These cozy Sorels are lined with soft microfleece and insulated for warmth. You can wear them around the city or during outdoor adventures.
These boots boast a lightweight fit, so you can comfortably walk for miles without feeling weighed down.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.