16 best waterproof women's winter boots that'll withstand Canada's toughest weather: Sorel, North Face & more

From Sorel, Ugg, Columbia and more!

Melina Brum
Here are some of the best waterproof women's winter boots to shop for this winter. (Photos via Sport Check, Ugg & Altitude Sports)
December is here, and there are some necessities you're going to need when it comes to appropriate winter gear. Women's winter boots are a major must-have, especially when facing the good ol' Canadian climate. However, the problem is that it's hard to hunt down a cute, waterproof winter boot. While we've tried our best to find you a fun and fresh pair, just remember that warmth and safety (you don't want to be slipping on ice!) come first. Ahead, here are 16 waterproof women's winter boots that'll help you navigate every snowstorm that comes your way.

Quick Overview
Best places to shop women's winter boots in Canada:

🎿 Best sporty winter boots for women

Sport Chek

The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Progressive Zip II Winter Boots

$175

These slip-on, low-cut winter booties are easy to pull on, thanks to the loop at the back. And they have a PU-coated zipper closure to protect the zip.

$175 at Sport Chek
Sport Chek

Merrell Women's Bravada 2 Thermo Demi Winter Boots

$190

These boots have a bungee lace and toggle closure for a secure fit, which you can easily adjust without having to fuss around in the cold snow.

$190 at Sport Chek
Sport Chek

Salomon Women's X Ultra 4 Mid Winter Thinsulate Climasalomon

$150$188Save $38

These boots not only have a sport vibe but will help you tackle winter terrain like a champ, thanks to their stability, grip and protective comfort.

$150 at Sport Chek

🎀 Best stylish winter boots for women

Altitude Sports

Sorel Caribou X Chelsea Cozy Boots

$230

The faux shearling upper paired with the platform on these booties gives them a super chic and cozy look. 

$230 at Altitude Sports
Altitude Sports

Suren Waterproof Leather Winter Boots

$360

Step into winter with these fashion-forward boots, which have a cozy shearling collar and a wool-lined footbed for all-day comfort. 

$360 at Altitude Sports
Altitude Sports

Sorel Caribou X Waterproof Chelsea Boot

$220

Whether you're navigating icy sidewalks or snowy terrains, these boots can withstand any weather thanks to the outsole, which was designed for durability and traction.

$220 at Altitude Sports
Altitude Sports

Ugg Brisbane Chelsea Boots

$215

One customer said these are "perfect" and that they "love the chunky sole." They added that they're "so comfortable and easy to slip on."

$215 at Altitude Sports

❄️ Best faux fur-trimmed winter boots for women

Sport Chek

Helly Hansen Women's Varanger Winter Boots

$175

The ultimate casual cold-weather boot, this one features a protective rubber shell for added durability and comfort.

$175 at Sport Chek
Ugg

Ugg Adirondack Boot III Patent

$300

These are rated to -32°C weather, meaning your feet will definitely be warm in these.

$300 at Ugg
Altitude Sports

Ugg Yose Fluff V2 Boots

$210

These boots will be your go-to choice for all winter adventures — they're versatile enough for both city walks and snowy hikes.

$210 at Altitude Sports

👢 Best tall winter boots

Altitude Sports

Rossignol Podium Knee High Shoe

$212$235Save $23

These boots ensure warm, dry and comfortable feet, and no matter how high the snow, these will keep your legs and feet protected.

$212 at Altitude Sports
Sport Chek

Bogs Women's White Out Faded Winter Boots

$185

Look amazing and stay comfortable with these boots that feature a slip-resistant outsole and rebound cushioning for lasting comfort.

$185 at Sport Chek
Altitude Sports

Sorel Whitney II Tall Lace Boots

$180

These boots feature intense insulation and a durable rubber outsole for heavy-duty protection and warmth.

$180 at Altitude Sports

🥾 Best lace-up winter boots for women

Sport Chek

The North Face Women's Thermoball Lace-Up Winter Boots

$180

These boots are made with synthetic mudguards that'll help keep the elements out, providing extra protection in various weather conditions.

$180 at Sport Chek
Sport Chek

Sorel Women's Tivoli IV Winter Boots

$200

These cozy Sorels are lined with soft microfleece and insulated for warmth. You can wear them around the city or during outdoor adventures.

$200 at Sport Chek
Sport Chek

Sorel Women's Whitney II Waterproof Lace Up Winter Boots

$170

These boots boast a lightweight fit, so you can comfortably walk for miles without feeling weighed down.

$170 at Sport Chek

