Advertisement
HOLIDAY DEALS:

Coach Outlet shoppers say this bag is perfect for 'everyday use’ — and it’s 64% off

Snag it for under $130.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

24 best White Elephant & Secret Santa gift ideas under $50 that anyone would love to receive

These gifts will have everyone wishing you were their Secret Santa.

Melina Brum
secret santa gift ideas all over a page
Discover 24 Secret Santa gifts under $50 that will make anyone smile. (Photo via Sephora, Indigo, Lululemon and Homesick)

Navigating Secret Santa and white elephant gifts can be challenging, especially if your recipient is a bit of a mystery — perhaps you don't know them too well or don't know what they'd appreciate. If you don't know where to start, no worries — that's where we come in, folks. If you're reading this, chances are you're struggling to find the perfect Christmas gift, but you've come to the right place. From dazzling jewelry and chic accessories to cozy home goods and festive keepsakes, we've curated a list of fantastic gift ideas under $50. So, whether you're shopping for a colleague, friend or family member, scroll through our suggestions and you're bound to discover something that'll bring a smile to anyone's face.

Quick Overview
See 19 more

Sherpa Throw Blanket

This comfy blanket features a cozy sherpa texture on both sides, adding an inviting layer to any space of a home.

Sephora

Sherpa Throw Blanket

$40

This throw is available in six colours.

$40 at Sephora

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish

Anyone who fancies nice things will appreciate this little glamorous gift. Plus, it's plant-based with a long-lasting shine.

Sephora

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish

$45

This nail polish is available in eight colours.

$45 at Sephora

Mug And Sock Set

This is the perfect set for anyone who loves to cozy up on the couch with a cup of tea or hot chocolate.

Indigo

Mug And Sock Set

$20

This set comes with a mug and pair of socks.

$20 at Indigo

500-Piece Comfort and Joy Puzzle

Whether you want to wind down after a long day at work or have something fun to do with friends, this cozy puzzle is the perfect feel-good activity.

Indigo

500-Piece Comfort and Joy Puzzle

$15$25Save $10

This puzzle is appropriate for ages three and older.

$15 at Indigo

The Five Minute Journal

This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help focus on gratitude and positivity.

Indigo

The Five Minute Journal

$32

This journal is available in seven colours.

$32 at Indigo

Rose Quartz Facial Duo Set

This facial set will help firm the skin, reduce under-eye puffiness and enhance complexion glow.

Indigo

Rose Quartz Facial Duo Set

$30

This set contains a dual-ended roller and a gua sha.

$30 at Indigo

Bullet Journal Starter Set

Bullet journaling can make one feel more productive, making it an ideal method for note-taking, scheduling, daily reflections, sketching and more.

Indigo

Bullet Journal Starter Set

$17$33Save $16

This set comes with a bullet-style journal and a felt tip pen and a stencil.

$17 at Indigo

Cup Warmer & Mug

With adjustable heat settings, this mug heater allows you to customize the warmth to your liking. It also includes three timer options, so you can enjoy your warm drink without worrying about it overheating.

Indigo

Cup Warmer & Mug

$40

The mug is microwave and dishwasher safe.

$40 at Indigo

Hammered heart chain

This necklace offers versatile sizing with four options and is easily adjustable thanks to the mini rings and convenient snap hook closure.

Simons

Hammered heart chain

$44

This necklace has 14-karat gold plating.

$44 at Simons

Everywhere Belt Bag

This belt bag will help them go hands-free and will carry a generous amount of daily essentials.

lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag

$44

This belt bag is available in ten colours.

$44 at lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle

This 38oz water bottle will hold the perfect amount of H2O while keeping it ice-cold all day long.

lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle

$48

This water bottle is available in eight colours.

$48 at lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

Perfect for on the go, this dual pouch keychain can conveniently hold cards, cash and coins.

lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

$48

This dual pouch wristlet is available in four colours.

$48 at lululemon

Mini Belt Bag

This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's smaller for when they don't have a lot to carry.

lululemon

Mini Belt Bag

$38

This mini belt bag is available in four colours.

$38 at lululemon

Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie

This lightweight toque has a close fit, so it'll keep their ears nice and snug.

lululemon

Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie

$48

This hat is available in seven colours.

$48 at lululemon

Après Ski Monogram Ornament

This Anthropologie-exclusive monogram ornament will add a personal touch to anyone's festive decor. It's hand-crafted with vibrant textures, patterns and colours to brighten up the holidays.

Anthropologie

Après Ski Monogram Ornament

$12

Available in various letters.

$12 at Anthropologie

Gingerbread Wood Serving Board

Whether it's a charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres or a dessert board, serve up festive eats on this friendly lil' gingerbread slab of wood — perfect for holiday hosting!

Indigo

Gingerbread Wood Serving Board

$20$40Save $20

This board is made of acacia wood with a walnut stain.

$20 at Indigo

Gingerbread Stacking Mug Set

This trio of mugs has a convenient nesting design that'll make for cute decor and great storage. The mugs have wide handles for a comfy hold for sipping cozy drinks all season long.

Indigo

Gingerbread Stacking Mug Set

$30

This set comes with three stackable mugs made of microwave- and dishwasher-safe glazed stoneware.

$30 at Indigo

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set

They'll get a mini version of the iconic Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Collagen Lip Bath Gloss, AKA the perfect duo for a juicy pout.

Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set

$30

This set features a lip liner and lip gloss.

$30 at Sephora

Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo

The Cloud Paint blush is popular for many reasons: it's lightweight, spreads evenly and has a natural finish — and they'll get two shades in this set.

Sephora

Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo

$31

This set includes two blushes — a bestselling shade and a limited-edition shade.

$31 at Sephora

Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo

This set is perfect to throw in their bag for touch-ups. The lipstick is matte, and the gloss will add a nice sheen for a little shine.

Sephora

Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo

$25

This set comes with a mini lipstick and lip gloss.

$25 at Sephora

Notes to Mindfulness Journal

This journal will help you hone in on gratitude, positivity, self-awareness and productivity.

Revolve

Notes to Mindfulness Journal

$46

This journal will help you hone in on gratitude, positivity, self-awareness and productivity.

$46 at Revolve

The Nutcracker Candle

This soy-wax candle is infused with the perfect blend of spicy clove and sweet vanilla, promising to make any room smell enticing.

Homesick

The Nutcracker Candle

$29$38Save $9

A cozy blend featuring cinnamon, clove, pecan, sandalwood, winter mint, ginger, vanilla and musk.

$29 at Homesick

Two-Piece Print Fleece Sleep Set

If they get cold at night, this set is for them — it'll keep 'em nice and cozy, thanks to the fleece fabric.

Joe Fresh

Two-Piece Print Fleece Sleep Set

$34

These fleece PJs are made with soft microfleece.

$34 at Joe Fresh

Corner Zip Wristlet with Bow Print

This adorable bow wristlet will make the perfect gift for anyone who loves all things girly.

Coach Outlet

Corner Zip Wristlet with Bow Print

$33$110Save $77

This wristlet features two credit card slots.

$33 at Coach Outlet

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.