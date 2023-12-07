24 best White Elephant & Secret Santa gift ideas under $50 that anyone would love to receive
These gifts will have everyone wishing you were their Secret Santa.
Navigating Secret Santa and white elephant gifts can be challenging, especially if your recipient is a bit of a mystery — perhaps you don't know them too well or don't know what they'd appreciate. If you don't know where to start, no worries — that's where we come in, folks. If you're reading this, chances are you're struggling to find the perfect Christmas gift, but you've come to the right place. From dazzling jewelry and chic accessories to cozy home goods and festive keepsakes, we've curated a list of fantastic gift ideas under $50. So, whether you're shopping for a colleague, friend or family member, scroll through our suggestions and you're bound to discover something that'll bring a smile to anyone's face.
Sherpa Throw Blanket$40
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish$45
Mug And Sock Set$20
500-Piece Comfort and Joy Puzzle$15$25Save $10
The Five Minute Journal$32
Rose Quartz Facial Duo Set$30
Bullet Journal Starter Set$17$33Save $16
Cup Warmer & Mug$40
Hammered heart chain$44
Everywhere Belt Bag$44
Back to Life Sport Bottle$48
Dual Pouch Wristlet$48
Mini Belt Bag$38
Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie$48
Après Ski Monogram Ornament$12
Gingerbread Wood Serving Board$20$40Save $20
Gingerbread Stacking Mug Set$30
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set$30
Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo$31
Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo$25
Notes to Mindfulness Journal$46
The Nutcracker Candle$29$38Save $9
Two-Piece Print Fleece Sleep Set$34
Corner Zip Wristlet with Bow Print$33$110Save $77
Sherpa Throw Blanket
This comfy blanket features a cozy sherpa texture on both sides, adding an inviting layer to any space of a home.
This throw is available in six colours.
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish
Anyone who fancies nice things will appreciate this little glamorous gift. Plus, it's plant-based with a long-lasting shine.
This nail polish is available in eight colours.
Mug And Sock Set
This is the perfect set for anyone who loves to cozy up on the couch with a cup of tea or hot chocolate.
This set comes with a mug and pair of socks.
500-Piece Comfort and Joy Puzzle
Whether you want to wind down after a long day at work or have something fun to do with friends, this cozy puzzle is the perfect feel-good activity.
This puzzle is appropriate for ages three and older.
The Five Minute Journal
This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help focus on gratitude and positivity.
This journal is available in seven colours.
Rose Quartz Facial Duo Set
This facial set will help firm the skin, reduce under-eye puffiness and enhance complexion glow.
This set contains a dual-ended roller and a gua sha.
Bullet Journal Starter Set
Bullet journaling can make one feel more productive, making it an ideal method for note-taking, scheduling, daily reflections, sketching and more.
This set comes with a bullet-style journal and a felt tip pen and a stencil.
Cup Warmer & Mug
With adjustable heat settings, this mug heater allows you to customize the warmth to your liking. It also includes three timer options, so you can enjoy your warm drink without worrying about it overheating.
The mug is microwave and dishwasher safe.
Hammered heart chain
This necklace offers versatile sizing with four options and is easily adjustable thanks to the mini rings and convenient snap hook closure.
This necklace has 14-karat gold plating.
Everywhere Belt Bag
This belt bag will help them go hands-free and will carry a generous amount of daily essentials.
This belt bag is available in ten colours.
Back to Life Sport Bottle
This 38oz water bottle will hold the perfect amount of H2O while keeping it ice-cold all day long.
This water bottle is available in eight colours.
Dual Pouch Wristlet
Perfect for on the go, this dual pouch keychain can conveniently hold cards, cash and coins.
This dual pouch wristlet is available in four colours.
Mini Belt Bag
This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's smaller for when they don't have a lot to carry.
This mini belt bag is available in four colours.
Close-Fit Wool-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie
This lightweight toque has a close fit, so it'll keep their ears nice and snug.
This hat is available in seven colours.
Après Ski Monogram Ornament
This Anthropologie-exclusive monogram ornament will add a personal touch to anyone's festive decor. It's hand-crafted with vibrant textures, patterns and colours to brighten up the holidays.
Available in various letters.
Gingerbread Wood Serving Board
Whether it's a charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres or a dessert board, serve up festive eats on this friendly lil' gingerbread slab of wood — perfect for holiday hosting!
This board is made of acacia wood with a walnut stain.
Gingerbread Stacking Mug Set
This trio of mugs has a convenient nesting design that'll make for cute decor and great storage. The mugs have wide handles for a comfy hold for sipping cozy drinks all season long.
This set comes with three stackable mugs made of microwave- and dishwasher-safe glazed stoneware.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set
They'll get a mini version of the iconic Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Collagen Lip Bath Gloss, AKA the perfect duo for a juicy pout.
This set features a lip liner and lip gloss.
Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo
The Cloud Paint blush is popular for many reasons: it's lightweight, spreads evenly and has a natural finish — and they'll get two shades in this set.
This set includes two blushes — a bestselling shade and a limited-edition shade.
Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo
This set is perfect to throw in their bag for touch-ups. The lipstick is matte, and the gloss will add a nice sheen for a little shine.
This set comes with a mini lipstick and lip gloss.
Notes to Mindfulness Journal
This journal will help you hone in on gratitude, positivity, self-awareness and productivity.
The Nutcracker Candle
This soy-wax candle is infused with the perfect blend of spicy clove and sweet vanilla, promising to make any room smell enticing.
A cozy blend featuring cinnamon, clove, pecan, sandalwood, winter mint, ginger, vanilla and musk.
Two-Piece Print Fleece Sleep Set
If they get cold at night, this set is for them — it'll keep 'em nice and cozy, thanks to the fleece fabric.
These fleece PJs are made with soft microfleece.
Corner Zip Wristlet with Bow Print
This adorable bow wristlet will make the perfect gift for anyone who loves all things girly.
This wristlet features two credit card slots.
