24 best White Elephant & Secret Santa gift ideas under $50 that anyone would love to receive

Discover 24 Secret Santa gifts under $50 that will make anyone smile. (Photo via Sephora, Indigo, Lululemon and Homesick)

Navigating Secret Santa and white elephant gifts can be challenging, especially if your recipient is a bit of a mystery — perhaps you don't know them too well or don't know what they'd appreciate. If you don't know where to start, no worries — that's where we come in, folks. If you're reading this, chances are you're struggling to find the perfect Christmas gift, but you've come to the right place. From dazzling jewelry and chic accessories to cozy home goods and festive keepsakes, we've curated a list of fantastic gift ideas under $50. So, whether you're shopping for a colleague, friend or family member, scroll through our suggestions and you're bound to discover something that'll bring a smile to anyone's face.

This comfy blanket features a cozy sherpa texture on both sides, adding an inviting layer to any space of a home.

Anyone who fancies nice things will appreciate this little glamorous gift. Plus, it's plant-based with a long-lasting shine.

This is the perfect set for anyone who loves to cozy up on the couch with a cup of tea or hot chocolate.

Whether you want to wind down after a long day at work or have something fun to do with friends, this cozy puzzle is the perfect feel-good activity.

This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help focus on gratitude and positivity.

This facial set will help firm the skin, reduce under-eye puffiness and enhance complexion glow.

Bullet journaling can make one feel more productive, making it an ideal method for note-taking, scheduling, daily reflections, sketching and more.

With adjustable heat settings, this mug heater allows you to customize the warmth to your liking. It also includes three timer options, so you can enjoy your warm drink without worrying about it overheating.

This necklace offers versatile sizing with four options and is easily adjustable thanks to the mini rings and convenient snap hook closure.

This belt bag will help them go hands-free and will carry a generous amount of daily essentials.

This 38oz water bottle will hold the perfect amount of H2O while keeping it ice-cold all day long.

Perfect for on the go, this dual pouch keychain can conveniently hold cards, cash and coins.

This belt bag is just like the OG, except it's smaller for when they don't have a lot to carry.

This lightweight toque has a close fit, so it'll keep their ears nice and snug.

This Anthropologie-exclusive monogram ornament will add a personal touch to anyone's festive decor. It's hand-crafted with vibrant textures, patterns and colours to brighten up the holidays.

Whether it's a charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres or a dessert board, serve up festive eats on this friendly lil' gingerbread slab of wood — perfect for holiday hosting!

This trio of mugs has a convenient nesting design that'll make for cute decor and great storage. The mugs have wide handles for a comfy hold for sipping cozy drinks all season long.

They'll get a mini version of the iconic Lip Cheat Lip Liner and Collagen Lip Bath Gloss, AKA the perfect duo for a juicy pout.

The Cloud Paint blush is popular for many reasons: it's lightweight, spreads evenly and has a natural finish — and they'll get two shades in this set.

This set is perfect to throw in their bag for touch-ups. The lipstick is matte, and the gloss will add a nice sheen for a little shine.

This journal will help you hone in on gratitude, positivity, self-awareness and productivity.

This soy-wax candle is infused with the perfect blend of spicy clove and sweet vanilla, promising to make any room smell enticing.

If they get cold at night, this set is for them — it'll keep 'em nice and cozy, thanks to the fleece fabric.

This adorable bow wristlet will make the perfect gift for anyone who loves all things girly.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.