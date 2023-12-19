Best winter jackets in Canada: 9 editor-approved women's coats that are *actually* worth buying

These winter coats and jackets are editor-approved for winter in Canada.

Temperatures are dropping, snow is falling and sunset happens while most of us are still at work, which can only mean one thing: winter has arrived in Canada. Though the season doesn't doesn't officially start until Dec. 21, many of us across the country have already started pulling out our winter coats and jackets. If you're finding that last year's outerwear could use an upgrade, there are plenty of great options to choose from to keep you warm this winter. Since there's nothing like word of mouth to instil confidence in your purchases, scroll below to find the Yahoo Canada team's ultimate list of coats and jackets that are worth shopping for winter 2023/2024.

Columbia Women's Arch Rock Double Wall Elite Mid Jacket My Columbia jacket is my absolute favourite any time temperatures drop below 10°C. Pros Blocks wind, rain and snow

Longer back hemline

Lightweight yet insulating Cons Not suitable for frigid temperatures $300 at Columbia

Editor's review: I have a previous version of the Arch Rock Double Wall jacket, but even after a couple years of use it's still my most-worn jacket between the months of November and April. It's the perfect weight to wear outdoors once temperatures start to fall below 10°C, and it does a great job protecting against wind, rain and snow. My favourite things about this jacket are the lightweight insulation that adds warmth without bulk, and the longer rear hemline that covers your bum — even while sitting.

Downsides: While I love this jacket for fall and early spring weather, it's not the best option for temperatures below -5°C in my opinion. For spending really cold days outdoors, I'll reach for a heavy full-length puffer jacket instead. — Kate Mendonca, Shopping & Lifestyle Editor

Roots Down Short Puffer Jacket The Roots Down Short Puffer Jacket will keep you warm in style. Pros Colourful and unique

Lightweight yet warm

Functional features

On sale Cons Cropped style hits at high hips $200 at Roots

Editor's review: If you're like me, you're probably sick of seeing a steady stream of black and navy parkas every winter. This year, I wanted something a bit more fun, and this floral puffer fits the bill. This puffer is extremely lightweight but super cozy, and details like fleece-lined pockets, an adjustable corded bottom and a removable hood make it as functional as it is stylish. Roots says this parka can withstand temperatures up to -25°C — and while I haven't yet been able to test it in that temperature (phew!), it's been more than warm enough for early December in Toronto.

Downsides: While I love the shorter length of this jacket, it's not for everyone — if you're looking for a bum-covering coat, this isn't it. But fear not, Roots makes a longer version that looks even cozier. If the pattern isn't working for you, you can also shop both the short puffer and the long puffer in solid colours. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

Sweaty Betty Nimbus Down Parka Interior straps and extra zippers make this parka a functional choice for winter. Pros Inner backpack straps for easy carrying

Side zips can be adjusted for venting Cons Long length may not work for petites

Zippers need breaking in $714 at Sweaty Betty

Editor's review: I’m from the U.K., so I purchased the Sweaty Betty Nimbus Parka to prepare for my first Canadian winter. It's super warm with the 100 per cent duck down fill and is more stylish than other typical long puffers. It’s waterproof and windproof, providing reliable protection against the coldest of windchills, keeping you both warm and dry. I really enjoy the features like the cuff warmers, fleece lined pockets and inclusion of the internal straps if I want to wear it like a backpack when I’m temporarily exposed to a warmer environment. I also like that the coat has side zips to which can be adjusted for venting. The coat’s length makes it feel cozy and warm, like you’re wearing a sleeping bag, but still has good shape to it.

Downsides: The zip is a bit stiff and so it can be a bit of a struggle doing up. I’m 5'6" and the coat comes down to mid-calf, so when I take stairs it can drag slightly. Apart from that, I’m very pleased with the purchase! — Alice Lee, Partnership Manager

Alo Yoga Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer The Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer comes in three colourways. Pros Incredibly warm

High collar

Machine washable Cons Feels bulky

Not great material for snow or rain $360 at Alo

Editor's review: I have a bad habit of buying a lot of coats and jackets that just can't stand up to particularly cold temperatures. This year, instead of having to layers on the sweaters just to take my dog out for a walk, I turned to this option from Alo. It has exceeded my expectations for warmth and the high neck means I definitely don't need to grab a scarf to go outside. The shorter jacket style is great if you're going to be sitting in a car or public transit for a while. I did size up, which Alo recommends if you want to possibly put a sweater underneath this jacket. While it's good sizing advice, because it is more slim fitting through the waist, it's so warm I imagine I'll very rarely put anything too heavy underneath. It feels likely I'm walking around in a big, fluffy blanket.

Downsides: While it's great to be warm, that does mean that this puffer feels quite bulky, specifically in the arms, and particularly if you do size up. While this isn't listed as a cropped jacket, the body length isn't particularly long, which is fine for someone like me who has a shorter torso, but it's worth double checking the measurements to best suit your body type. Additionally, while the sherpa material feels great, it's not the best option when there's a lot of snow or rain in the forecast. - Elisabetta Bianchini, Senior Editor

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer The ReNew Long Puffer also pairs well with novelty hammers. Pros Warm

Zipper allows you to easily sit with coat on

Sustainable Cons Oversized; may want to size down

Small hood $386 at Everlane

Editor's review: This puffer has been a workhorse in my winter wardrobe for 4 years now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. While this is the "long" version of Everlane's sustainable puffer, it hits more mid-thigh which makes it easy to pair with everything from jeans to dresses. It's toasty — I wear it most days during December to February — and also features large front pockets which give it a functional edge. Another great functional feature? The front zipper doesn't go all the way to the bottom, which means you can sit comfortably even when zipped up. I sized down from my usual size and can still comfortably wear a sweater underneath.

Downsides: If you don't like an oversized style, this isn't the coat for you. One other downside? I hate this coat's hood — it's way too small, IMO. If you're known to go sans toque in the winter you'd probably be fine, but getting the hood to fit over a hat is a struggle for me. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

Canada Goose Rhoda Hooded Vest The Rhoda Hooded Vest is my pick for a stylish yet functional vest this winter. Pros Lightweight warmth

Freedom of arm movement

Surprisingly stylish Cons Expensive

Fabric is prone to wrinkles $1,050 at Canada Goose

Editor's review: As all Canadians know, winter weather can be unpredictable here. That's why in addition to a lightweight coat and a heavy puffer, I'd been eyeing a vest to complete my winter wardrobe. This one from Canada Goose fits the bill as it offers plenty of warmth thanks to 750 Fill Power duck down, but more mobility than a heavy winter coat — ideal for winter driving. The oversized fit and wrap neckline also add an unexpected style element that you don't often see in outerwear.

Downsides: Unsurprisingly, the cost of this Canada Goose vest is its biggest negative. However, if you're on the fence about whether or not to invest in the brand's outerwear, a lifetime warranty protects against defects in materials and workmanship for years to come. — Kate Mendonca, Shopping & Lifestyle Editor

MEC Tremblant Jacket This MEC jacket features a cozy insulated hood and high collar — does not feature various bathroom renovation items pictured. Pros Sporty fit

Bright, colourful

Smart design keeps heat locked in Cons Zipper catches on fabric $270 at MEC

Editor's review: I received this jacket for Christmas last year after dropping numerous hints that I wanted a sportier winter coat. I've worn this for everything from snowshoeing to weekend dog walks, and it's also stood up well during some serious snowfall. The insulated hood and high collar, as well as elasticized sleeves and shockcord hem keep the heat locked in even on the most blustery days. Last year's blue version that I have is sold out, but I'm eyeing this year's Wild Berry purple.

Downsides: Honestly, I'm pretty hard-pressed to find something negative to say about this jacket, but my one complaint is that I find the storm flaps get caught in the zipper pull more often than I'd like them to, especially on the pockets. But it's a good excuse to keep my phone tucked away and enjoy whatever I'm doing. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

Altitude Sports The North Face Cirque Down Jacket This cozy down-filled jacket is great for cold days. Pros High collar blocks wind

Fleece lined pockets

Suitable for winter sports Cons Runs small $520 at Altitude Sports

Editor's review: This mid-length down jacket keeps you warm since it’s packed with 550 goose down is perfect for the winter. I like that it's waterproof and windproof, the collar comes up high and the soft fabric on the inside is easy on the skin — the length is perfect as it sits around the hips. The sleeves have cuff gaiters to keep your hands warm and the pockets are fleece lined. Since it can be worn as a ski jacket, it also has the option to open vents under the arms when you need a break from the warmth as well as a long hood which fits easily over a beanie, as well as an abundance of pockets including internal ones.

Downsides: Sizing is slim fitting so I would recommend sizing up from your normal size if you prefer a looser fit like me. — Alice Lee, Partnership Manager

Lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket The Wunder Puff Long Jacket comes in six colourways. Pros Cinchable waist

Detachable hood

Hits mid-calf Cons May overwhelm smaller frames $398 at Lululemon

Editor's review: For the past 10 years, I've turned to a Canada Goose parka for the most bone-chilling winter days. While it still gets the job done, it was starting to look a bit worse for wear, so I decided it was time for something new. I wanted a long puffer that would keep my legs warm, and this doesn't disappoint. While I haven't had a chance to wear it in truly frigid temperatures yet, I have a feeling it'll become my go-to for cold, snowy days. I have the classic black colourway, but if I was buying again I think I'd snap up the jacket in this stunning ashy purple.

Downsides: I've lovingly dubbed this my "sleeping bag jacket" — and while it's definitely the most stylish sleeping bag I've ever seen, it's worth keeping in mind that this coat is long. I'm around 5'4" and it hits mid-calf on me. While this is exactly what I wanted, it might not be what you're looking for — and I wouldn't recommend if you're under 5'2". For a more in-depth look at the Lululemon Wunder Puff, check out our honest review here. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

