11 best (and warmest!) women's winter jackets that will keep you warm in extreme Canadian weather | editor-tested

Winter jackets are one of those fashion items that, in our professional opinion, are worthy of a financial investment. Severe winter weather and extreme cold are part of the package deal that comes with living in Canada, so anything that will protect you from the elements — especially those that can last for months on end — shouldn't be spared.

If you found last year's coat lacking, there are plenty of great new options to keep you warm this winter. And since there's nothing like word of mouth to instill confidence, we've gone door-to-door (by that, we mean pinged our work Slack chat) to find out what the Yahoo Canada team is wearing this winter. To see what jackets are worth buying — including puffer packets, sherpa coats, parkas and vests — in 2025, check out our picks below.

Quick shop: Best women's winter jackets in 2025

Down Short Puffer Jacket $135 (Originally $278) at Roots

Bala Parka $1,650 at Canada Goose

Lolë Boreal Down Jacket $299 at Lolë

Knee-Length Parka with Removable Faux-Fur Hood $114 (Originally $300) at Penningtons

The Long Puffer $131 at Everlane

Canada Goose Bala Parka Shop the Canada Goose Bala Parka in black and white. Pros It's incredibly warm

The arm cuffs are long and cozy

Generously sized pockets

Perfect mid-shin length

Removable, adjustable hood

Removable belt

Rated between -15°C and -25°C Cons Zipper can be sticky

The exterior pockets don't have zippers $1,650 at Canada Goose

Editor's review: Is Canada Goose's Bala Parka expensive? Yes. Is it worth it? Undoubtedly. If you are looking for a wear-everywhere jacket that combines style with extreme warmth, this is it. Simply put, it's one of the best jackets I have ever owned or worn. It's rated between -15°C to -25°C and having worn it on a -20°C day with only a T-shirt underneath, I can promise you, it lives up to its claims. It has a flattering belted A-line silhouette and its collar reaches high enough to keep the lower half of your face warm and out of the wind. The Bala Parka features generously long rib-knit cuffs that lock in heat should you lack gloves and is designed with two well-sized exterior pockets and a roomy interior pocket that can fit your keys, wallet and phone. It's an A++ coat — if you only want one winter jacket, this is it.

Downsides: My only critique of the Bala Parka is I find the zipper can be quite sticky. You might need to play around with it to zip it up or down, which can be inconvenient — Kayla Kuefler, Senior Shopping Editor

Editor's review: Lolë's Boreal Down Jacket checks all of my winter coat boxes — let me tell you why. First (and most important!): it's warm! The coat is rated for temperatures between -10 to -20°C, so unless you reside in one of our country's northernmost cities, it should keep you warm. Second: it's colourful. Now, there is a black option for this jacket, but I am a big fan of wearing colour, especially in the winter. IMO, nothing is more depressing than a sea of black jackets on a gloomy day. If you feel the same, I think the ombre purple style is too cute to boot. Third: it has all the features you want in a winter coat. There are zippered pockets, an adjustable hood, a hidden ski pass zipper and it's waterproof — a win-win!

Downsides: While the Lolë Boreal Down Jacket is warm, I don't know if it's -20°C-warm — at least without some serious layering underneath. That said, I feel the same way about most winter jackets, so if you don't run as ice-cold as I do, you may feel differently. — Kayla Kuefler, Senior Shopping Editor

Penningtons Knee-Length Parka with Removable Faux-Fur Hood Shop this knee-length coat in two colours: rosin (pictured) and black. Pros Incredibly warm

Zippered pockets

Extra protection at the wrist

Detachable hood

Snaps at the thigh Cons Hood is too big $114 (Originally $300) at Penningtons

Editor's review: I genuinely hate being outside in the winter, but this knee-length parka makes everything a little more bearable. It keeps me extremely toasty on the most bitterly cold days, and I love that it has storm cuffs that prevent chilly air from sneaking up my sleeves. One of my favourite things about the coat is that it has snaps on the sides around the thigh area. I drive a lot, so being able to unsnap them lets me sit comfortably and not feel constricted.

Downsides: My only complaint about this parka is the hood. When I have it on, it comes down past my eyes, which is very annoying. That being said, the hood is detachable, so I usually just keep it off. One thing to note: the jacket is meant to be knee-length. I'm 5'2" and it goes past my knees which isn't a problem for me, but something to keep in mind if you are looking for a certain length! — Sarah Rohoman, Shopping Writer

RW&CO Sherpa Coat with Toggle Closure RW&CO reviewers call the mid-length sherpa coat "super warm and stylish." Pros It's cozy

It's a great option for nights out

I love the length Cons There's no zipper or closure other than the toggles

It easily opens at the bottom $96 (originally $250) at RW&CO

Editor's review: I would file RW&CO's Sherpa Coat in the category of: "chic winter jackets to wear in mild weather." I love the look and fuzzy texture of the sherpa jacket, especially if you want a break from a classic puffer or parka style. The coat has a nice weight to it, so it's a stylish (and practical!) pick for evenings out, going to the office and any mild-weathered festivities.

Downsides: While the sherpa coat is a stylish pick for mild weather, I wouldn't recommend it for ultra-cold or windy days. The three toggles are the only way to close the coat, so the cold can easily sneak in between the toggles or the long stretch of fabric at the bottom. If you drive everywhere or don't spend a lot of time outside, it's nice to have on hand, but I wouldn't count on it for anything colder than -10°C. — Kayla Kuefler, Senior Shopping Editor

Roots Down Short Puffer Jacket The Roots Down Short Puffer Jacket will keep you warm in style. Pros Colourful and unique

Lightweight yet warm

Functional features

On sale Cons Cropped style hits at high hips $135 (Originally $278) at Roots

Editor's review: If you're like me, you're probably sick of seeing a steady stream of black and navy parkas every winter. This year, I wanted something a bit more fun, and this floral puffer fits the bill. This puffer is extremely lightweight but super cozy, and details like fleece-lined pockets, an adjustable corded bottom and a removable hood make it as functional as it is stylish. Roots says this parka can withstand temperatures up to -25°C — and while I haven't yet been able to test it in that temperature (phew!), it's been more than warm enough for early December in Toronto. My current puffer colourway is out of stock, but Roots has some updated colours (which just so happen to be on sale) for 2024.

Downsides: While I love the shorter length of this jacket, it's not for everyone — if you're looking for a bum-covering coat, this isn't it. That said, I've got my eyes on this hip-length parka. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

Halfdays Halfdays Nellie Packable Puffer This stylish packable puffer doubles as a travel pillow. Pros Lightweight

Packable, great for travel

High collar to keep wind out Cons Not suitable for temperatures below 0 C

Expensive $301 at Halfdays

Editor's review: If you live in a warmer climate, like Toronto or Vancouver, this is a great option for days between 0-10°C, especially if you're travelling during the holidays. I recently went on a two-week bike trip and this lightweight, packable puffer was an absolute lifesaver when biking 40-50 kilometres a day in 7-8 degree rainy weather. It's insulated with 100 per cent recycled PET bottles and folds into a travel pillow that snaps to your backpack or fits over your suitcase handles. I ended up wearing it at least 12 of the 14 days I travelled, and the travel pillow came in handy for the long-haul flight.

Downsides: This jacket is quite a bit more pricey than some packable puffer alternatives, so if it's out of your price range, — Uniqlo and Amazon both sell editor-approved packable puffers that ring in under $100. And since it's only suited for temperatures above 0°C, I definitely wouldn't recommend it for those bone-chilling winter days. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

Canada Goose Canada Goose Garnet Cropped Puffer Shop the Garnet Cropped Puffer in four colours. Pros Minimalistic

Zippered pockets

Backpack straps

Zippered pockets

Customizable silhouette Cons Expensive

No hood $1,750 at Canada Goose

Editor's review: Canada Goose's Garnet Cropped Puffer is suited for wear between 0°C to -15°C, making it perfect for late fall and early winter. I live in southern Ontario, so it's an excellent choice for the milder weather we (usually) have. Plus, I love, love, love that it has a high collar! Aesthetically speaking, I am team scarf, but in reality, I prefer to walk out the door without an armful of winter accessories. Another bonus: the puffer has zippered pockets, which I always appreciate.

Downsides: I only have two real qualms with the cropped puffer, the first being that, while I think the cropped style is cute, it does let in quite a bit of wind in the back. The second: it doesn't have a hood, so you always need to bring a toque when it's nippy outside. — Kayla Kuefler, Senior Shopping Editor

Columbia Women's Arch Rock Double Wall Elite Mid Jacket My Columbia jacket is my absolute favourite any time temperatures drop below 10°C. Pros Blocks wind, rain and snow

Longer back hemline

Lightweight yet insulating Cons Not suitable for frigid temperatures $180 ($300) at Columbia

Editor's review: I have a previous version of the Arch Rock Double Wall jacket, but even after a couple years of use it's still my most-worn jacket between the months of November and April. It's the perfect weight to wear outdoors once temperatures start to fall below 10°C, and it does a great job protecting against wind, rain and snow. My favourite things about this jacket are the lightweight insulation that adds warmth without bulk, and the longer rear hemline that covers your bum — even while sitting.

Downsides: While I love this jacket for fall and early spring weather, it's not the best option for temperatures below -5°C in my opinion. For spending really cold days outdoors, I'll reach for a heavy full-length puffer jacket instead. — Kate Mendonca, former editor

Everlane The Long Puffer The Long Puffer also pairs well with novelty hammers. Pros Warm

Zipper allows you to easily sit with coat on

Sustainable

On sale Cons Oversized; may want to size down

Small hood $131 (Originally $438) at Everlane

Editor's review: This puffer has been a workhorse in my winter wardrobe for 4 years now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. While this is the "long" version of Everlane's sustainable puffer, it hits more mid-thigh which makes it easy to pair with everything from jeans to dresses. It's toasty — I wear it most days during December to February — and also features large front pockets which give it a functional edge. Another great functional feature? The front zipper doesn't go all the way to the bottom, which means you can sit comfortably even when zipped up. I sized down from my usual size and can still comfortably wear a sweater underneath.

Downsides: If you don't like an oversized style, this isn't the coat for you. One other downside? I hate this coat's hood — it's way too small, IMO. If you're known to go sans toque in the winter you'd probably be fine, but getting the hood to fit over a hat is a struggle for me. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

Canada Goose Rhoda Hooded Vest The Rhoda Hooded Vest is my pick for a stylish yet functional vest this winter. Pros Lightweight warmth

Freedom of arm movement

Surprisingly stylish Cons Expensive

Fabric is prone to wrinkles $1,250 at Canada Goose

Editor's review: As all Canadians know, winter weather can be unpredictable here. That's why in addition to a lightweight coat and a heavy puffer, I'd been eyeing a vest to complete my winter wardrobe. This one from Canada Goose fits the bill as it offers plenty of warmth thanks to 750 Fill Power duck down, but more mobility than a heavy winter coat — ideal for winter driving. The oversized fit and wrap neckline also add an unexpected style element that you don't often see in outerwear.

Downsides: Unsurprisingly, the cost of this Canada Goose vest is its biggest negative. However, if you're on the fence about whether or not to invest in the brand's outerwear, a lifetime warranty protects against defects in materials and workmanship for years to come. — Kate Mendonca, former editor

MEC Tremblant Jacket This MEC jacket features a cozy insulated hood and high collar — does not feature various bathroom renovation items pictured. Pros Sporty fit

Bright, colourful

Smart design keeps heat locked in Cons Zipper catches on fabric $162 (Originally $270) at MEC

Editor's review: I received this jacket for Christmas last year after dropping numerous hints that I wanted a sportier winter coat. I've worn this for everything from snowshoeing to weekend dog walks, and it's also stood up well during some serious snowfall. The insulated hood and high collar, as well as elasticized sleeves and shock cord hem, keep the heat locked in even on the most blustery days. Last year's blue version that I have is sold out, but I'm eyeing this year's Wild Berry purple, which is currently on sale.

Downsides: Honestly, I'm pretty hard-pressed to find something negative to say about this jacket, but my one complaint is that I find the storm flaps get caught in the zipper pull more often than I'd like them to, especially on the pockets. But it's a good excuse to keep my phone tucked away and enjoy whatever I'm doing. — Hilary Hagerman, Lifestyle Managing Editor

