Master your crow pose and find your center with the best yoga mat for 2025, tested and reviewed

Increase your grip, comfort and stability with one of our top performing yoga mat picks from brands like Manduka, Gaiam and Lululemon.

Whether you are new to yoga or want to improve your practice as part of your fitness goals in the new year, setting yourself up with a top-performing yoga mat is a great place to start. The best yoga mat should keep you grounded as you deepen into poses, help you stabilize as you launch into warrior three, and provide just the proper support on your knees and joints to keep you comfortable as you practice.



"[A yoga] mat is like a good pair of jeans. You want a good fit," says Marisa Barsotti, an Ayurvedic health educator, yoga instructor and the owner of Digest Peacefully. And, like a good pair of jeans, the best yoga mat isn't likely to be the cheapest one you can find. "While spending $25 or less on a mat seems much more wallet-friendly, it will more than likely start to degrade within a few months," she explains.



Sure, a yoga mat seems like a simple purchase. After all, it's just a rectangular mat you place on the floor. However, as our experts explain, the world of yoga mats is vast, and the type of mat you choose significantly affects your comfort, performance and safety during your practice.



"Different yoga mats are better suited for individuals based on their unique needs, preferences and the specific type of yoga practice they engage in," says Ilene Cohen, a Los Angeles-based dietitian, yoga teacher and certified yoga therapist. Plus, some mats are more environmentally friendly than others or offer other features, like being machine washable or easily packable for travel.



To better understand the different types and benefits of yoga mats, our team spoke with five yoga experts and researched more than 25 products. We then tested our top 16 contenders to determine the best yoga mats on the market. Whether you're looking for the best mat for hot yoga, the best budget yoga mat, the best travel yoga mat, the best yoga mat for mastering alignment during your home practice or the best yoga mat for tall people, we've got you covered. Here are our top picks for the best yoga mats of 2025.

Update, Jan. 17, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability and added a handy specs comparison chart at the bottom. Our number one pick for best yoga mat remains unchanged.

Best yoga mat overall

JadeYoga Best overall JadeYoga Harmony Mat Material: Natural rubber | Dimensions: 68 inches x 24 inches; 74 inches x 24 inches | Thickness: 4.7mm | Weight: 5 lbs. | Special features: Extra-grippy design, eco-friendly, tree planted for every mat sold, 74-inch length available The JadeYoga Harmony Mat strikes the right balance of comfort, grip and stability, making it our favorite yoga mat overall. It offers 4.7 millimeters of cushioning, a bit more than a standard mat, making it comfortable for harder surfaces. However, we were impressed that despite its extra thickness, we didn't notice any reduction in stability. In fact, the mat was one of the most stabilizing ones we tried. During testing, the Harmony Mat was the one I kept coming back to. I've tried numerous mats over the years, and this is the first one that I felt improved my practice. Thanks to its firm, grippy surface, I was able to sink deeper into poses and didn't have to worry about slipping and sliding, even during sweatier sessions. The mat also happens to be Barsotti's pick as one of the best mats for hot yoga, thanks to its durability and excellent grip. The mat rolls out easily and stays flat — there's no need to worry about one pesky end rolling back up during your flow — and once you're done, it rolls up tightly. At 5 pounds it isn't overly heavy, though it might not be the best option for carrying around all day. Just keep in mind that the mat may be overly sticky for some. My husband noted that it pulled a bit on his chest hair during stomach-down poses. The mat also has a noticeable rubber smell that takes a few uses to dissipate. That said, we didn't find the smell off-putting. JadeYoga mats are manufactured in the United States. The company is committed to sustainability, crafting its Harmony Mat from eco-friendly, natural rubber. JadeYoga also plants a tree for every mat sold and has a Color Cause program in which profits from certain colors of the Harmony Mat sold are donated to various charities and causes. Pros Thick enough for comfort on hard floors

Rolls up tightly

Doesn't roll back on itself during use

Made from eco-friendly, natural rubber

Available in multiple colors and two lengths Cons Unsuitable for those with latex allergies

Some may find the mat too grippy

Noticeable rubber smell $92 at Amazon

More yoga mats we like in 2025

Manduka Most recommended by our experts Manduka Pro Yoga Mat 6mm Material: Oeko-Tex certified PVC | Dimensions: 71 inches x 26 inches | Thickness: 6mm | Weight: 7.5 lbs. | Special features: Textured top layer, lifetime guarantee, closed-cell construction, extra-long and extra-wide sizes available Our experts consistently ranked the Manduka Pro as one of the best yoga mats. "Manduka Pro Mat is my No. 1 suggestion! I've had mine for over 10 years, and it still looks like the day I got it. I practice yoga five to six times a week on that mat, plus I've used it for countless hours of yoga teacher training," shares yoga instructor and registered dietitian Mandy Enright. Featuring a slightly textured top layer, a grippy bottom layer and relaxing color hues, the Manduka Pro feels and looks like a luxury mat. During testing, I appreciated the extra padding during floor poses, where my knees often need a rolled-up towel for additional support. For restorative practices, like hatha or less intense vinyasa practices, I found the mat to be more than capable of keeping me comfortable and supported. The Manduka Pro mat also has a closed-cell construction, meaning that it doesn't trap moisture, and has an antibacterial coating. As a result, it's easier to clean and less susceptible to bacteria buildup and the smell that comes with it. However, the downside is that the mat's surface is more likely to become slick when wet. My biggest hesitation with the mat was how often my foot slipped during fast-paced vinyasa flows. According to the company, the Pro mat is supposed to become grippier the more you use it, so the lack of traction might only be a short-term issue. Still, Barsotti states it wouldn't be her top pick for hot yoga. Lastly, while it isn't cheap, the mat's reputation for durability and Manduka's lifetime guarantee help make it a safer investment. Pros Textured top layer for grip

Lifetime guarantee

Anti-bacterial coating

Easy to clean

Known for being durable

Latex-free

Vegan-friendly

Available in multiple colors, widths and lengths Cons Expensive

Heavy

Takes time to break in

Not ideal for hot yoga or sweatier workouts $138 at Manduka Explore More Buying Options $138 at Amazon

Gaiam Best budget pick Gaiam Classic Yoga Mat 5mm Material: PVC | Dimensions: 65 inches x 24 inches | Thickness: 5mm | Weight: 3.5 lbs. | Special features: Multiple colors and prints, lifetime warranty, latex-free, access to an online library of yoga content After using it weekly for over five years, I can attest that my Gaiam Classic Yoga Mat is still in excellent condition. The durability combined with the textured surface for better grip makes this $25 mat an excellent choice for people on tight budgets or those who simply prefer not to spend over $50 on a yoga mat. As someone with sensitive knees, I was initially drawn to the mat for its affordable price point and extra padding. While there are thicker mats out there, I appreciate that this mat strikes the right balance of being padded enough not to hurt my knees when used on hard surfaces, yet not so thick that it interferes with my balance. The textured top is another bonus, offering extra grip. However, the texturing can be bothersome if you have sensitive hands. At 3.5 pounds, the mat is light enough to easily carry to the yoga studio, though don't expect it to fit in a backpack. The company also offers a 2-pound foldable mat that's 2 millimeters thick for a more compact option. Gaiam mats are widely available online and in large chain stores, including Target and Whole Foods Market. They also come with a lifetime guarantee and access to Gaiam's online library of yoga content. Pros Cheaper price point

Available in multiple colors, patterns and thicknesses

Good grip

Relatively lightweight

Durable

Lifetime mat guarantee

Latex-free Cons Not quite as stable as others on our list

Made from PVC $25 at Gaiam

Manduka Best for hot yoga or sweaty practices Manduka Grp Adapt Yoga Mat 5mm Material: Open-cell polyurethane foam (PU) and natural rubber | Dimensions: 71 inches x 26 inches; 79 inches x 26 inches | Thickness: 5mm | Weight: 5.5 lbs. in standard length, 7 lbs. in long length | Special features: Smooth top finish, extra absorption, vegan-friendly, multiple lengths available If you tend to sweat a lot during your vinyasa practice, or you prefer a hot yoga experience (and the accompanying sweat), you need a yoga mat with maximum grip to keep you safe and stable as you strike every pose. The Manduka Grp Adapt yoga mat is designed specifically for this purpose. Unlike the Manduka Pro, the Grp Adapt mat features an open-cell surface that allows moisture to sink in and absorb in its inner core. I took this mat outside in the hot Texas sun to see how it held up during a more challenging vinyasa flow. Even as the sweat dripped off my face and flowed down my arms, the mat stayed reasonably dry and my hands and feet didn't slide around. The 5-millimeter thickness was also supportive and comfortable on my wrists and forearms, and I remained stable in balance poses too. The back of the mat is also designed to be extra grippy, preventing the mat from sliding around on the floor. It held up to its promise and never once slid out from under me as I moved through the flow. When opening this mat for the first time, I definitely noticed a rubber smell, thanks to the natural rubber backing, but it dissipated quickly. The edges also didn't want to lie completely flat. This resolved over the course of the practice, but it was a little annoying at first. It's also important to note that the Manduka site states that due to the open-cell PU construction, the mat will show wear over time. For this reason it's particularly important to wash and care for the mat according to the company's instructions. Pros Grippy, no-slip surface

Quality cushioning

Easy to clean

Vegan-friendly

Multiple lengths to choose from Cons Slight smell when using the mat the first few times

99% latex-free — may not be appropriate for those with latex allergies or sensitivities

Shows wear with use

Edges don't want to lie flat after unrolling $94 at Manduka

Liforme Best for alignment Liforme Classic Yoga Mat Material: Natural rubber base, eco-polyurethane (PU) top surface | Dimensions: 72.8 inches x 26.8 inches wide | Thickness: 4.2mm | Weight: 5.5 lbs. | Special features: Travel bag included, alignment system, grippy top surface, multiple colors This Liforme Classic Yoga Mat could have also won the top prize for "best yoga mat for hot yoga or sweaty practices." It features a very similar surface and construction to the Manduka Grp Adapt mat, with a smooth and grippy surface, a natural rubber base and comfortable cushioning. The two were a toss-up in that category. If you plan on regularly practicing hot yoga or using your mat for sweaty HIIT sessions, this mat won't disappoint. But the Liforme mat also stands out for the markings printed on its top, which are intended to help with alignment and posture during your practice. As someone who regularly practices at home and doesn't receive feedback from an instructor on hand or foot placement, I found these markings particularly helpful. They can't guarantee you're hitting every pose exactly as it's intended (you really do need an instructor's guiding insights for that), but they offer a little external feedback to help you stay aligned. The combined effect of the ultra-grippy surface and the alignment markings makes this mat one that's worth considering investing in — and we say "investing" because this mat isn't cheap. The classic version is offered at $112, but some of the brand's more colorful mats and designs are closer to $150 (and you can even customize a mat for about $200). Clearly, a mat at these prices doesn't fit everyone's budget — one of the reasons we couldn't name it the "best overall" yoga mat. Pros Smooth surface with excellent grip

Easy to clean

Made from eco-friendly materials

Rolls out easily

Complimentary travel bag

Multiple color options

Markings to help with better alignment

Available in extra-long, travel and kids' sizes Cons Expensive

Unsuitable for those with a latex allergy $112 at Liforme Explore More Buying Options $150 at Amazon

Lululemon Most versatile Lululemon the Mat 5mm Material: Natural and synthetic rubber, polyurethane, polyester, nylon | Dimensions: 71 inches x 26 inches | Thickness: 5mm | Weight: 5.24 lbs. | Special features: 2-sided functionality, antimicrobial, multiple colors Lululemon the Mat 5mm is a fan favorite for a reason. It sports a luxuriously smooth grippy top layer that's designed to absorb moisture for high-sweat workouts and a textured, cushioned side for slower, more balance-based yoga flows. Although the mat isn't our top choice for dedicated yoga, it's the most versatile of those we tested. Its dual-sided design and springy, cushioned feel provided excellent support during HIIT and strength training sessions. The mat also contains an antimicrobial additive to help prevent mold and mildew, but you should still follow the mat's care instructions to keep it in tip-top shape. Both Cohen and Enright recommend the Mat for its sturdy, cushioned feel. However, Cohen cautions that it can take up to a day to dry out after a hot yoga class, and its nonslip coating might wear off after a year or so of consistent use. Pros Dual-sided functionality

Sturdy, springy base

Comfortable, smooth top surface with decent grip

Rolls out easily

Available in multiple colors Cons Unsuitable for those with an allergy to latex

Nonslip coating may wear off with regular use

Requires specific cleaning instructions

Not as stabilizing as some other mats

Very absorbent, taking up to 24 hours to dry out after hot yoga $98 at Lululemon

Manduka Best for travel Manduka eKo Superlite Material: Natural non-Amazon tree rubber | Dimensions: 71 inches x 24 inches | Thickness: 1.5mm | Weight: 2 lbs. | Special features: 79-inch-long version available, foldable, vegan-friendly For people needing a foldable, lightweight option, we were won over by the Manduka eKo Superlite. Unlike the Manduka Pro, the eKo Superlite is surprisingly sticky and offers plenty of grip without needing a break-in period. We were also impressed by how easily and compactly it folded. Plus, for those over 6 feet tall, the mat comes in a long size, which adds 8 inches of length and just half a pound of weight. Like any travel mat, the eKo Superlite is very thin, so if you have sensitive joints, you'll want a towel nearby to place under your knees. You may also want to consider the mat pad we've suggested from Liforme below — it can be used in conjunction with this travel mat to offer an all-around travel-friendly solution. The mat features a closed-cell construction, which keeps out moisture and bacteria. It's also easy to clean, though the company recommends using Manduka's Natural Rubber Yoga Mat Restore spray to avoid damaging the mat. At $52 the mat isn't cheap, especially compared to other travel mats on Amazon. However, Manduka is well known for producing high-quality, long-lasting yoga mats, so you hopefully won't have to replace your eKo Superlite often (or ever, if you're lucky). Pros Lightweight and foldable

Sticky top layer for better grip

Rolls out easily

Eco-friendly materials

Easy to clean

Vegan-friendly

Durable Cons Very thin

Relatively expensive for a travel mat

Doesn't come with a carrying strap $52 at Manduka

Yoga Design Lab Best cushioned Yoga Design Lab the Combo Mat 5.5mm Material: Recycled microfiber, non-Amazonian natural tree rubber | Dimensions: 70 inches x 24 inches | Thickness: 5.5mm | Weight: 5 lbs. | Special features: Mat + towel design, multiple colors and patterns, eco-friendly water-based inks, included travel strap Thanks to its recycled microfiber towel top layer and 5.5 millimeters of cushioning, Yoga Design Lab's the Combo Mat is the softest, most comfortable mat we tried. The microfiber towel top is designed for excellent moisture absorption, providing plenty of grip during hot and sweaty yoga practices. However, during testing, my favorite use of the mat was for slower practices when you're holding poses for longer. Just keep in mind that the mat is a bit narrower and shorter than standard yoga mats, so it might be a tight squeeze if you're close to 6 feet tall or prefer more room on your mat to move. Yoga Design Lab was founded by Chad Turner, who sought to make aesthetically beautiful yoga mats from sustainable materials. Specifically, the Combo Mat features a biodegradable natural tree rubber base with a recycled microfiber top layer. Even the brightly colored designs are made from eco-friendly water-based inks. The Combo Mat is available in 21 designs and comes with a convenient carrying strap. For those who practice yoga on the go, Yoga Design Lab offers a travel version of the Combo Mat that is just 1.5 millimeters thick and 3.5 pounds. Pros Soft microfiber towel top replaces the need for a separate towel

Excellent moisture absorption

Good grip

Extra padding for sensitive joints

Eco-friendly materials and inks

Available in multiple colors and patterns

Complimentary carrying strap Cons 2 inches narrower than standard mats

Expensive $95 at Yoga Design Lab

Wild Mingo Best machine washable Wild Mingo Confetti Washable Workout Mat Material: Recycled microsuede and natural tree rubber | Dimensions: 72 inches x 24 inches | Thickness: 3mm | Weight: about 5 lbs. | Special features: Machine washable, vegan-friendly, complimentary carry strap Some yoga mats have a textured surface that makes them more challenging to clean, while others require you to carefully follow specific cleaning instructions to help maintain the integrity of the mat. Know what's great about this colorful and fun mat from Wild Mingo? You can throw it in the washer and dryer (on a low setting) and you don't have to give cleaning a second thought. The ultrasimple care makes this mat a standout, but we also like its grippy, microsuede surface and the fact that it rolls out easily and lies flat (no rolling edges here). It's one of the thinner mats on this list at a more standard 3 millimeters, so it's not as cushioned as some options. If you tend to have achy joints, or if hard surfaces make your knees or wrists hurt, it's worth having a towel nearby for added support. We also like that all of the Wild Mingo designs are created by Australian female artists, so the purchase of a mat is supporting their work. Pros Machine washable

Soft, microsuede topper

Good grip

Made from recyclable materials

Designs by Australian artists

Edges lie flat (no rolling)

Comes with a mat carry strap Cons Not as cushioned as some

Spendy $110 at Wild Mingo

Scoria Best for tall yogis Scoria X-Tall Blossom Cork Yoga Mat Material: 100% natural cork and rubber | Dimensions: 80 inches x 26 inches | Thickness: 4.5mm | Weight: 9.7 lbs. | Special features: Naturally antimicrobial, comes with complimentary carry strap For taller yogis or those who just like a little extra room to move around, the Scoria X-Tall yoga mat is the largest mat we tested. As someone who is 6 feet tall, the 80-inch length and 26-inch width made me feel like I could flow more easily without worrying about the edges of the mat. This was particularly true when moving between seated and lying positions, where I usually have to adjust my position to make sure I don't bang my head on the ground as I lie back. Scoria is an environmentally proactive company, and its 100% natural cork and rubber mats are sustainably harvested. Cork also happens to be naturally antimicrobial and anti-slip, so the grip on the mat is high-quality once you've started to break a sweat. That said, the initial grip (when you and the mat are dry) is a bit lacking. The Scoria website suggests spraying the mat with water before starting a practice to ensure a better grip. One thing to note is that while this mat is bigger than the other mats on this list, it's also heavier. Weighing in at almost 10 pounds, this isn't something you want to be lugging around with you all day (even with the complimentary carry strap to assist). This is best for a home-based practice or as a mat you can keep in your car between studio sessions — it's not one to use as a travel mat. Pros 80 inches long — ideal for taller yogis

Comes with a complimentary carry strap

Made with sustainably harvested cork

Backed by natural rubber

Becomes grippier as your hands get sweaty

Naturally antimicrobial Cons Heavy

Not appropriate for those with latex allergies

Expensive $99 at Scoria

Liforme Best travel yoga pad Liforme Rainbow Yoga Pad Material: Natural rubber base and eco-polyurethane top surface | Dimensions: 13 inches x 25 inches | Thickness: 4.2mm | Weight: 1.4 lbs. | Special features: Carrying bag included, ideal for travel, nonslip grip You can think of this Liforme Yoga Pad as a "mini mat." It's about the same width as a standard mat (about 25 inches), but it's significantly shorter — just big enough to place your hands, knees or feet on for added support. Given that it features the same exceptional nonslip grip as the standard Liforme yoga mat, as well as comfy cushioning, this pad has a few ideal uses. First, it's a nice option for anyone who needs a little added cushioning during specific poses. Rather than using a towel under your knees or hands to offset discomfort, you can layer this mat over your primary mat to double the support without drastically impacting stability or grip. The small size makes it easy to move it on and off your mat as needed. Where this item really shines, though, is as a travel mat "booster." Most travel mats offer little to no cushion so that they're lighter weight and more packable. Where they shine in practicality, they lack in comfort. By pairing this yoga pad with your go-to travel mat, you get the best of both worlds: a highly packable and lightweight yoga "toolkit" that offers support when and where you need it. Liforme provides a complimentary travel bag, and you can simply roll up the yoga pad and pop it inside, adding just under 1.5 pounds to your backpack or suitcase. Of course, like Liforme's other mats, this kneepad is on the spendy side. Different versions cost different amounts, but you'll lay out at least $37 to pick one up. Pros Offers the same level of padding as the Liforme Classic mat

Comes with a travel bag

Can be packed flat or rolled

Bright, happy color options Cons Comparatively expensive $53 at Liforme

Types of yoga mats

When buying a yoga mat, you might be surprised by how many different types there are to choose from. While there are several factors to consider (more on that below), it's helpful to think about yoga mats in a few main categories.

Standard

The most common type of mat is a standard yoga mat. These mats are rectangularly shaped and are typically around 3 millimeters thick, 68 to 72 inches long and 24 inches wide. You can find various standard yoga mats, ranging in color, texture, weight, thickness and materials.

Long and wide

A general rule of thumb is if you're over 6 feet tall, you'll want to invest in a long yoga mat. While exact lengths vary by company, long mats are typically around 79 to 84 inches long. Some companies also offer wide mats for extra space to move.

Extra-thick

If you have sensitive joints or an injury (and have been given the OK to practice yoga), you'll want to consider a mat with extra cushioning and support. These mats typically range from around 6 millimeters to 12 millimeters thick. Just keep in mind that you'll likely notice less stability with increased thickness.

Travel

Designed for people on the go, travel mats are thinner and lighter than standard yoga mats. Some travel mats are also foldable, allowing you to easily stash one in your backpack or gym bag.

Smooth

These mats have a smooth surface that's easy to clean. However, they can get slippery and aren't ideal if you tend to sweat a lot during your practice.

Textured

Textured mats are designed to reduce slipping and sliding. Some mats are more textured than others. While more highly textured mats offer excellent grip, some people may not like the rough feel on their hands. They can also be more difficult to clean than smooth mats.

Eco-friendly

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the most commonly used materials for yoga mats. In addition to being a cheaper material, it's known for being durable. Unfortunately, PVC mats are not eco-friendly and may release harmful chemicals, especially when used in hot and sweaty environments.

Luckily, many companies are starting to use more eco-friendly, nontoxic materials. These materials include thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), natural rubber, polyurethane (PU), jute, cork, hemp, cotton and recycled neoprene.

Factors to consider when purchasing a yoga mat

Shopping for a yoga mat might seem overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be. First, determine what features you need, then look for a mat that ticks all the boxes.

Key factors to consider include:

Length: Yoga mats typically range from 68 to 72 inches long, though some mats are available in extra-long sizes. To determine the right length, Barsotti recommends choosing a length that's "your height in inches plus 8 inches, which gives you 4 inches on each end for a comfortable savasana."



Weight: Yoga mats can vary in weight from as little as 2 pounds to up to 8 pounds. If you practice yoga at home, the weight of your mat may not matter too much. However, if you plan on lugging your mat around all day, you'll want to consider a lightweight travel option.



Thickness: Perhaps one of the biggest factors to consider is thickness, with mat options typically ranging from 1.5 millimeters to 12 millimeters thick. Thicker mats may be better for people with achy joints or who practice yoga on hard surfaces. They can also be a good option for more restorative-based practices where you spend a lot of time sitting or lying on the mat. However, overly thick mats might make balance poses more challenging. For this reason, yoga instructor in training Brandy Winfree Root, RDN, recommends a thinner mat if you're primarily focused on "stability and advancing in pose work."



Grip: To keep yourself safe during yoga, your mat must offer adequate grip for your practice. While gentler yoga practices don't require a particularly grippy mat, if you practice a more dynamic style, like vinyasa, you'll want to choose a mat designed to support quick transitions and minimize slipping and sliding. Adequate grip is actually twofold. You want a mat that grips well to the floor so it doesn't slide around, and a mat that feels grippy (or even "sticky") under your hands and feet so you feel "locked in" as you work through each pose.



Practice style: Our experts agree that your individual practice style is one of the most important factors when deciding on a mat. According to Cohen, thicker mats are better suited for gentle yoga with restorative poses, whereas for more dynamic forms, like vinyasa or ashtanga, "mats with excellent grip are crucial to ensure stability." Cohen recommends a natural rubber mat with a textured surface for these practices. If you're a fan of hot yoga, open-cell mats can be a good option, as they absorb moisture better than closed-cell mats.



Materials: Certified yoga trainer Stacy Joyce explains, "Most yoga mats are made from PVCs that have a strong chemical smell that can linger for quite some time." While these mats are often cheaper, it can be worth paying a little extra for materials that are a bit more natural and eco-friendly. Examples to look for include natural rubber, eco-polyurethane and cork. You'll also find mats that are colored using natural flower- or herb-based dyes.



Price: Most of the mats on our list hover around $50 to $100. However, there are yoga mats available for nearly any budget. Just keep in mind that while you don't have to spend $100 to get a high-quality mat, buying a lower-quality product could mean replacing your mat sooner rather than later.

How we chose the best yoga mats

Choosing the best yoga mats was no small feat. To narrow our testing pool, we talked to friends, family members, four yoga instructors and a yoga instructor in training to get a sense of what to look for in a mat and which brands should be on our radar.

As someone who has practiced yoga for over 15 years, I also had a general idea of brands that I've used in the past and which ones I thought were worth the cost.

Using these insights, we researched over 25 mats and put 16 to the test. Each mat was tested twice: once for a gentle, 30-minute flow on a hardwood floor and a second time for a 45-minute vinyasa yoga class.

FAQs

What's the best material for a yoga mat?

The best material for a yoga mat varies depending on your priorities. For example, natural rubber and polyurethane are good options because they're eco-friendly, durable and easy to clean. However, they're often more expensive than synthetic rubber or PVC mats. While not as eco-friendly, microfiber mats can be a good option if you're looking for a lightweight, grippy mat that's durable and easy to clean.

How often should I clean my yoga mat?

Your yoga mat should be wiped down with a yoga-mat-specific cleaning solution after every use to prevent the growth of bacteria. It's essential to read your mat's care instructions to ensure which solution is safe. It's also a good idea to do a deep clean once a month to remove dirt and grime.

What is the best way to clean a yoga mat?

The best way to clean a yoga mat is with a DIY or store-bought yoga mat cleaner. Just be sure to read your mat's care instructions. Depending on the materials, specific cleaning solutions may not be recommended. For deep cleaning, thick, open-cell mats can be submerged in soapy water, while thin, closed-cell mats should be spot-cleaned.

Can I use any mat for hot yoga?

While you can technically use any mat for hot yoga, it's best to use a textured rubber mat with a good grip to prevent slipping and sliding. Choosing an open-cell mat that absorbs sweat more quickly is also a good idea. Just keep in mind that these mats retain more bacteria than closed-cell mats, so you'll want to be diligent about cleaning your mat soon after your workout.

Other yoga mats we tested

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat: Designed for hot yoga, this mat has a smooth, luxurious surface with ample grip. However, it doesn't feel particularly durable, a concern backed up by several reviews on the company's website. For this reason, we couldn't justify the $128 price tag.

prAna Verde Yoga Mat: This mat was the most rubbery-feeling mat we tried and one of the most textured — a feeling we didn't love on our hands or when lying down. While it's aesthetically pleasing and very grippy, the strong rubber texture and smell kept it from making our list.

Yoga Accessories 1/4-inch Extra Thick Deluxe Yoga Mat: This budget-friendly mat features a plush, smooth surface that, while great for stretching or slow practices, had us slipping and wobbling during testing.

Manduka Begin Yoga Mat 5mm: Manduka's mats are traditionally geared to more practiced yogis, both in price and quality. The brand's new Begin mat aims to close the gap, offering a lower-cost option for yoga newbies. We liked the mat's alignment stripe down the middle (helpful for those new to yoga) and the fact that the mat is reversible. That said, it felt similar in form and function to the Gaiam mat we selected as our best budget option, but at more than twice the price.

Manduka Yogitoes Yoga Mat Towel: We actually love the Manduka Yogitoes Yoga Mat Towel. For one thing, the nonslip silicone nubs on its underside keep it affixed squarely to your mat — you don't have to worry about it moving around or sliding away. The top of the towel is also immediately grippy, making it a great option to use in conjunction with a mat that's a little slippery, like the Manduka Pro or the Scoria cork mat. And truly, it makes an acceptable travel mat stand-in if you're so inclined. That said, it's not technically a yoga mat and doesn't offer the support that a true mat does. Plus, at $68, it's a little spendy.

Best yoga mat specs comparison chart

Material Dimensions Thickness Weight JadeYoga Harmony Mat Natural rubber 68 inches x 24 inches 4.7 mm 5 lbs. Manduka Pro Yoga Mat 6mm Oeko-Tex certified PVC 71 inches x 26 inches 6 mm 7.5 lbs. Gaiam Classic Yoga Mat 5mm PVC 65 inches x 24 inches 5 mm 3.5 lbs. Manduka Grp Adapt Yoga Mat 5mm Open-cell polyurethane foam and natural rubber 71 inches x 26 inches 5 mm 5.5 lbs. Liforme Classic Yoga Mat Natural rubber base, eco-polyurethane top surface 72.8 inches x 26.8 inches 4.2 mm 5.5 lbs. Lululemon the Mat 5mm Natural and synthetic rubber, polyurethane, polyester, nylon 71 inches x 26 inches 5 mm 5.24 lbs. Manduka eKo Superlite Natural non-Amazon tree rubber 71 inches x 24 inches 1.5 mm 2 lbs. Yoga Design Lab the Combo Mat 5.5mm Recycled microfiber, non-Amazonian natural tree rubber 70 inches x 24 inches 5.5 mm 5 lbs. Wild Mingo Confetti Washable Workout Mat Recycled microsuede and natural tree rubber 72 inches x 24 inches 3 mm 5 lbs. Scoria X-Tall Blossom Cork Yoga Mat Natural cork and rubber 80 inches x 26 inches 4.5 mm 9.7 lbs. Liforme Rainbow Yoga Pad Natural rubber base, eco-polyurethane top surface 13 inches x 25 inches 4.2 mm 1.4 lbs.

Meet our experts

Marisa Barsotti, RD, LD, Ayurvedic health educator, 200-hour registered yoga teacher (RYT) and owner of Digest Peacefully

Ilene Cohen, MS, RDN, yoga teacher and certified yoga therapist

Mandy Enright, Food + Movement dietitian, 500-hour RYT and author of 30-Minute Weight Loss Cookbook: Quick and Easy Recipes for Sustainable Weight Loss

Stacy Joyce, certified yoga for scoliosis trainer with a specialization in spinal fusions

Brandy Winfree Root, MBA, RDN, CSR, LDN, RYT-200 student/candidate

