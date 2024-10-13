Bethenny Frankel's thrifty beauty hack uses this body oil, just $5 (that's 50% off)

The star sticks with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's to keep her skin hydrated and smelling fantastic for less.

Bethenny Frankel knows beauty, and she loves sharing info about her favorite products, many of which can be found at the local drugstore. Speaking with People in 2022, the Real Housewives of New York City star revealed some of her best low-cost beauty buys. One we can't stop thinking about involves Palmer's Coconut Hydrate Body Oil. Frankel recommends mixing in a favorite fragrance to turn it into a custom-scented (and cost-saving) beauty hack. Right now, Palmer's is a mere $5, down from $10 at Amazon, making it 50% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

As Frankel explains, "You're paying for the scent when it comes to those expensive body oils, so do it yourself and you'll save a ton." Indeed, popular scented body oils can cost $70 or more. Why spend so much when you can get the same effect for a tenth of the cost? "Just add a few spritzes of your favorite fragrance to your hands and mix with Palmer's," she says. Use cologne, perfume or essential oils — just a couple of drops are all you need.

Think about it: You can customize your Palmer's with a different scent every time you use it, rather than shelling out big bucks for just one scent. And a $7 bottle of Palmer's will last you quite a while.

Bethenny Frankel keeps it real (pun intended), and we're always here for her money-saving beauty advice. (Getty)

Why do I need this? 🤔

Aside from Bethenny's fragrance hack, Palmer's oil has plenty of skin-pampering properties, fans say. This blend, which includes Tahitian monoi oil, rejuvenates and replenishes the skin's moisture and radiance. It's also formulated to absorb into the skin without the greasy mess of some body oils. And, of course, it has a light, sweet coconut fragrance of its own. Apply it after showering for maximum hydration or anytime your skin needs a boost.

Mix in your favorite fragrance or let the light coconut scent shine through. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 9,600 Amazon reviewers have given Palmer's Coconut Hydrate Body Oil a five-star rating, with many raving about its "luxurious" feel.

Pros 👍

"I love all Palmer's coconut products! But this is my absolute favorite!" said a happy customer. "I use it right out of the shower while still wet. It absorbs beautifully. Not oily, feels amazing! Keeps my skin moisturized all day! Please never discontinue this — I never wanna be without it."

Another shopper said, "For the last couple of years, the skin on my legs has been very dry. It was ashy, almost papery and had developed ingrown hairs. Any lotion or cream I used was not being absorbed or helping in any significant way. I've used this oil a few times so far on my damp legs right out of the shower, and my legs are getting better each time. They already look and feel so much better."

"It is light, has a mild, sweet fragrance and leaves my skin glowing," raved a third. "I also tried it on my legs after shaving. Wow wow wow! Usually, my legs start itching and I have horrible dry skin in the winter, but not with Palmer's! I actually enjoy shaving my legs because I won't be itchy, just silky smooth skin that smells like coconut."

Cons 👎

Some fans say the bottle could be better. "The oil itself is luxurious, absorbing beautifully into my skin and leaving it feeling incredibly soft and hydrated, without any greasy residue," reported a generally satisfied user. "The only drawback I've noticed is the pour cap, which tends to leak a bit, so I have to be careful when using it."

"Please note, the dispenser doesn't spray a mist onto the area like you would think," wrote a final fan. "It just squirts a little stream. ... It helps to stand on a towel to catch any drips that sometimes happen." That said, they added, "My favorite time to use is immediately after shaving when my skin is still damp. I'm sure some rubs off on my clothing, but there is no staining or oily spots. I absolutely love this moisturizer."

And as for another on-sale Bethenny Frankel fave...

