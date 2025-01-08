'Better and cheaper than Uggs': These water-resistant boots are $40 (60% off!)

The nonslip soles and faux fur lining will keep you safe and cozy while you wait out the rest of winter.

Winter's worst is probably still ahead of us. Are you prepared? For our money, the perfect cold-weather outfit begins at the feet, and a good pair of boots is worth its weight in gold. Luckily, with Project Cloud Ankle-High Snow Boots, you'll spend much less than gold on these water-resistant kicks: They're a cool $40, down from $100.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Similar suede winter boots, like the ever-popular Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots, will set you back roughly $150 or more and don't offer great water resistance — hence the salt and water stains bedecking many a pair of sheepskin shoes this time of year. Comparatively, Project Cloud Ankle-High Snow Boots feature more water resistance, along with 100% genuine suede. All that for a heck of a lot cheaper than Uggs? Score. This is the best price we've seen in a while, so if you're looking to grab a pair to last you the rest of winter, it's time to pounce.

Why do I need these? 🤔

Aside from being "better and cheaper than Uggs" (according to one Amazon reviewer), Project Cloud boots have a ton going for them. Again, they're water-resistant, so you won't have to tiptoe through the snow when you're walking in a winter wonderland. They also have nonslip rubber soles to help you keep your balance, even on slippery surfaces.

Along with 100% suede uppers, these boots feature a soft faux-fur lining for extra coziness and warmth. No need to worry about durability, either: They have strong stitching and high-density memory foam padding to keep everything together and comfortable. They're easy to style, with a simple form that pairs well with almost any cold-weather outfit, including your favorite jeans, leggings and joggers. Plus, there are seven colors to choose from including classic black, chestnut and gray.

Nothing is worse than wet feet in the winter — so keep yours warm and dry with these comfy boots. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,400 Amazon customers are big fans of these practical kicks.

Pros 👍

"These are the perfect shoe," marveled a five-star devotee. "They keep my feet warm, are true to size, and the heel doesn’t slip when I walk. I also prefer the minimal platform versus the very high one of other styles ... Very well priced, too, in comparison to Ugg brand."

Wondering how well the water resistance works? Take it from this happy customer: "Warm and easy to clean. Have worn them in snow and rain and water didn't seep through!"

"I LOVE these shoes!" raved another reviewer. "The size chart is accurate. I’m normally a 6.5-7, I ordered a 6 and they fit perfect! With socks these are VERY warm, but still a comfortable temperature without socks." The writer added, "I do agree with other reviews I read that the opening is a little tight when you first put them on, but mine have stretched out over the last few days and are not nearly as tight when putting them on now."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say you'll need to pay close attention to sizing.

"These are really nice and very good quality, but they run very small," said one shopper. "I normally wear a 9 and ordered a 9, and my feet were so scrunched in these. No room at all to wear cute boot socks. Definitely size up."

"Love the memory foam squish and they're very warm without making my feet sweaty," shared another. "They do run small so size up at least one size."

Need some shorter socks to go with your ankle boots? We love Adidas Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks, on sale now:

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $41 $75 Save $34 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Moisturizer $17 $28 Save $11 See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Age Rewind Body Cream $20 $25 Save $5 | Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Sienfix Walking Pad $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon