'Better than North Face': This No. 1 bestselling ski jacket is nearly 50% off
Waterproof, windproof and actually chic, this slope-worthy style reader fave is down to $47.
The chilly season is here, folks — it's time to assess your outerwear situation because those frigid winds are just around the corner. If you're feeling meh about your winter coat and need some proper cold-weather gear, please direct your attention to this truly incredible deal: the No. 1 bestselling Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket is a sweet 50% off right now, bringing it down to just $47. A lightweight and waterproof coat to keep you cozy while jetting down the slopes and shoveling the driveway for less than ordering takeout? Um, yes.
The fleece lining, waterproof exterior, sneaky interior pockets and detachable hood make this coat the ultimate snow buddy.
Why is this a good deal? 💰
It's prime time for ski jacket shopping, so most aren't even on sale. Right now, though, you can score the Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket for nearly half off. Fun fact: That's the lowest price it's been all year.
Why do I need this? 🤔
The winter weather-approved jacket is the perfect weight to keep you warm without overheating or feeling like a marshmallow as soon as the temperature dips. The jacket is both waterproof and windproof, so you'll stay nice and dry on the slopes if you take a tumble or decide to beat your PB record. Oh, and the inner lining is super cozy and fluffy, which is a major win.
Now that the tech stuff is out of the way, let's talk about the most important thing: aesthetics. The jacket comes in eight colors and patterns, including neutrals like black and gray. If you want to have a little more fun, it also comes in a classic pink, as well as a purple and pink camo design.
What reviewers say 💬
With over 26,000 five-star Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, it's clear that people love bundling up with the Moerdeng jacket.
Pros 👍
"This jacket has it all!" gushed a five-star fan. "Do not hesitate! This jacket has it all! Warm but not bulky! Better than North Face and more affordable!"
"Went hiking in Colorado at -11 degrees and -40-degree wind chills," exclaimed a second snow bunny. "Did not feel cold one bit. I was so shocked! I’m from Florida and I thought I would freeze. Would 100% recommend this jacket to anyone. You can unzip the hood, so I was able to wear the jacket with no hood when I had to go into a meeting at work."
"Bought this coat to stay warm in Alaska," shared another five-star shopper. "So comfortable and well-made. I was toasty warm even out on the water in windy conditions among the glaciers!"
Cons 👎
While shoppers generally love the coat, some mentioned you might want to size up.
One shopper: The jacket is very very nice. The only thing is it runs a little small. I bought my normal size and it’s a little snug!"
"Warm enough for central NY," explained this final shopper. "Winter coats always seem to run a hair small especially if you want to layer underneath. So order up a size from your normal shirt size."
Light blue on the snowy slopes? A classic pairing akin to peanut butter and jelly.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
