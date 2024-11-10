'Better than North Face': This No. 1 bestselling ski jacket is nearly 50% off

Waterproof, windproof and actually chic, this slope-worthy style reader fave is down to $47.

The chilly season is here, folks — it's time to assess your outerwear situation because those frigid winds are just around the corner. If you're feeling meh about your winter coat and need some proper cold-weather gear, please direct your attention to this truly incredible deal: the No. 1 bestselling Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket is a sweet 50% off right now, bringing it down to just $47. A lightweight and waterproof coat to keep you cozy while jetting down the slopes and shoveling the driveway for less than ordering takeout? Um, yes.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

It's prime time for ski jacket shopping, so most aren't even on sale. Right now, though, you can score the Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket for nearly half off. Fun fact: That's the lowest price it's been all year.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The winter weather-approved jacket is the perfect weight to keep you warm without overheating or feeling like a marshmallow as soon as the temperature dips. The jacket is both waterproof and windproof, so you'll stay nice and dry on the slopes if you take a tumble or decide to beat your PB record. Oh, and the inner lining is super cozy and fluffy, which is a major win.

Now that the tech stuff is out of the way, let's talk about the most important thing: aesthetics. The jacket comes in eight colors and patterns, including neutrals like black and gray. If you want to have a little more fun, it also comes in a classic pink, as well as a purple and pink camo design.

Embrace your inner winter Olympian with this cozy ski jacket. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 26,000 five-star Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, it's clear that people love bundling up with the Moerdeng jacket.

Pros 👍

"This jacket has it all!" gushed a five-star fan. "Do not hesitate! This jacket has it all! Warm but not bulky! Better than North Face and more affordable!"

"Went hiking in Colorado at -11 degrees and -40-degree wind chills," exclaimed a second snow bunny. "Did not feel cold one bit. I was so shocked! I’m from Florida and I thought I would freeze. Would 100% recommend this jacket to anyone. You can unzip the hood, so I was able to wear the jacket with no hood when I had to go into a meeting at work."

"Bought this coat to stay warm in Alaska," shared another five-star shopper. "So comfortable and well-made. I was toasty warm even out on the water in windy conditions among the glaciers!"

Cons 👎

While shoppers generally love the coat, some mentioned you might want to size up.

One shopper: The jacket is very very nice. The only thing is it runs a little small. I bought my normal size and it’s a little snug!"

"Warm enough for central NY," explained this final shopper. "Winter coats always seem to run a hair small especially if you want to layer underneath. So order up a size from your normal shirt size."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $16 $22 Save $6 See at Amazon

Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo $35 $44 Save $9 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Joomra Slides $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

Automet Half-Zip Pullover $29 $53 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Anne Klein Bangle, Watch and Bracelet Set $43 $150 Save $107 See at Amazon