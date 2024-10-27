Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland make a stylish appearance at a Kamala Harris rally

Beyoncé officially endorsed presidential candidate Kamala Harris this weekend, speaking on stage at a campaign rally in Houston – her hometown – where she was joined by her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland. The pair took turns addressing the audience before welcoming the Democratic nominee, who walked onto the stage with “Freedom” blasting from the speakers — the Beyoncé track that has become the signature theme song of her campaign.

The pair looked polished and professional for the appearance, wearing event-appropriate looks that didn't distract from their speeches. Beyoncé opted for a black double-breasted blazer dress with an exaggerated hourglass silhouette, from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collaboration with Wardrobe NYC. Rowland wore a slouchy suit by Fear of God, styled with a shirt and tie by Amiri.

Although she didn’t perform, Beyoncé fittingly wove musical analogies into her speech. “It’s time for America to sing a new song,” the singer remarked. “Are y’all ready to add your voice?”

She continued: “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother — a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past, present or future.”

Rowland meanwhile added her own remarks, saying: “Houston, you’ve already had a hand in creating ‘destiny.’ So do what you do, and let’s do this thing again.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, also showed her support at the rally, while singer Willie Nelson performed.

Over the course of her campaign, Harris has racked up quite a collection of celebrity endorsements, including support from Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish, while musicians Bruce Springsteen and Eminem have performed at her events.

Beyoncé’s highly-awaited rally appearance comes a couple of months after she was expected to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention — which ended up being an electrifying four-day occasion filled with starry cameos and sky-high energy, despite the superstar’s absence.



Before formally endorsing Harris this weekend, Beyoncé subtly made her support of the vice president clear by giving Harris permission to use her hit song “Freedom” throughout her presidential campaign. The track, featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar, debuted on Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade and became a soulful anthem used at many demonstrations following the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Harris walked out to “Freedom” at her campaign headquarters on 22 July following the singer's blessing. She has since used the song as her entrance music at rallies, in her first campaign video, and at the DNC.

In August, Beyoncé threatened to send a cease-and-desist letter to Republican nominee Donald Trump’s campaign after they used the song without her permission. She joined a list of artists who have condemned (and even taken legal action against) Trump’s use of their songs throughout his 2024 campaign — including Celine Dion and the estates of the late Prince, Isaac Hayes, and Sinéad O’Connor.

