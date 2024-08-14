Beyoncé, Naomi and Mariah's hangout: how Nikki Beach became the A-list’s favourite luxury beach club

Monte Carlo doesn’t exactly fall short of luxury experiences. Situated on the Mediterranean coastline at the heart of the Cote D’Azur, famed for its royals, casinos and super cars, it’s not a place you could describe as subtle. With a third of Monaco’s population made up of millionaires, for some, it’s a playground – for others, it’s a once in a lifetime trip.

With so much grandeur at your disposal, knowing where to indulge is vital. There are, of course, the must-dos: a trip to the infamous Casino de Monte-Carlo, which celebrates its 160th birthday next summer and is one of the largest casinos in the world; drinks at Le Bar Américain inside the iconic Hotel de Paris; the tasting menu at Nobu inside the Fairmont hotel; a nighttime stroll around Port Hercule; and crucially, a day spent at Nikki Beach, where the A-list can be found sipping on champagne.

Nikki Beach Monte Carlo (Nikki Beach)

Found on the rooftop of the bustling Fairmont Hotel, with stunning views spanning both the city and the French Riviera, Nikki Beach Monte Carlo is situated perfectly for those hoping to get a glimpse of the Monaco Grand Prix. It is one of the luxury chain’s 11 clubs found globally, and this year the brand celebrates its 25th birthday – luckily, if anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s Nikki Beach.

The club’s reputation has cemented it as a trusted favourite of Hollywood stars, supermodels, and pop stars alike. From Madonna to Penelope Cruz, Charlize Theron to Jude Law, the list of famous, international jetsetters spotted dancing around the pool is endless.

In 2008, Beyoncé, Jay Z and Mariah Carey celebrated New Year’s Eve at Nikki Beach Saint Barth, whilst in 2003, Naomi Campbell hosted her 33rd birthday at Nikki Beach St Tropez, with guests including Bono, Victoria Beckham and Dolce and Gabbana. The total 1,200 guests partied from dusk until dawn and dressed in all-white, triggering a global trend for ‘White Parties’, which the club now hosts annually to mark the opening of the season.

Nikki Beach, 25th anniversary

Beyoncé & Mariah Carey NB Saint Barth: (BIGPICTURESPHOTO.COM)

Bono and Naomi Campbell at Nikki Beach StTropez: (Nikki Beach Global )

Alicia Keys at Nikki Beach Cannes 2006: (Nikki Beach Global )

Pharrell at Nikki Beach: (Nikki Beach Global )

David Guetta and Eva Longoria Nikki Beach Cannes 2008: (Nikki Beach Global )

Jude Law Nikki Beach Cannes 2011: (Nikki Beach Global )

Bono / U2 at Nikki Beach: (Nikki Beach Global )

Penelope Cruz, Trudie Styler and Sting Nikki Beach Cannes 2006: (Nikki Beach Global)

Denzel Washington at Nikki Beach Saint Tropez: (Nikki Beach Global )

Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell at NB Cannes: (Getty Images)

Naomi Watts at Nikki Beach Cannes: (Nikki Beach Global )

Born as Café Nikki in 1997 and founded by Jack Penrod in Miami, Florida, the brand is named in memory of Penrod's late daughter, Nicole Penrod. Its mantra has stayed true since day one: ‘A celebration of life.’ Not long after the inception of Café Nikki, Penrod decided to introduce Miami to the French-style beach club concept, opening Nikki Beach Miami in 1998. Since then, the concept has expanded worldwide, with destinations across the Cote D’Azur, Italy, Ibiza, the Caribbean, Dubai, Marbella and many more.

When not swept up in lavish partying, a day spent at the club will consist largely of lounging poolside, draped in pale linens, enjoying the delights of the restaurant (order the avocado smash, tomato and burrata ravioli, and the famous chicken satay). Like a scene from the summit of Mount Olympus, everything from the beds to the staff uniforms are – in true Nikki fashion – bright white, so don’t forget your shades.

Nikki Beach Monte Carlo (Nikki Beach Global)

One of the nicest things about the club is the distinct lack of judgement that you might sometimes expect from other, similar spaces. Everyone is there for one simple reason: to luxuriate, paying little attention to the next person. It’s a calming, friendly environment, where you can sleep, swim or dance, and where no time is too early for a cocktail.

More than just a beach club, in 2024, the brand includes five hotels and resorts, a fashion division, special events, and Nikki Cares, a non-profit charity. Its most recent development is Lucia Cannes, a restaurant and beach club just a stone’s throw (or speedboat) away from Monte Carlo and Saint Tropez, perfectly located for the annual Cannes International Film Festival.

Though we may not all arrive via helicopter or be on the guestlist for Naomi’s next bash, Nikki Beach is a luxury experience you won’t soon forget. Whether a millionaire or not, if you want to feel like one, Nikki Beach has got you covered.