Beyoncé transforms into Pamela Anderson for new music video

When it comes to celebrity Halloween costumes, the A-List really have gone all out this year.

Be it Heidi Klum’s usual annual offering (the self-proclaimed queen of Halloween plumped for an intricate ET get-up this year) or Hailey and Justin Bieber’s adorable family-themed Kim Possible outfits, we’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to inspiration for next spooky season.

However, it is Beyoncé who has outstripped all the other stars when it comes to Halloween dress-up this year. The singer channelled another American icon in the shape of Pamela Anderson – and unveiled her look with a full music video on Instagram.

The 43-year-old first dressed up as Anderson’s iconic Barb Wire character, complete with knee-high heeled boots, low-cut, figure-hugging black dress and long mesh gloves. Beyoncé also stayed faithful to the beauty trends of the era, mimicking Anderson’s razor-sharp eyebrows and '90s lilac eyeshadow.

Elsewhere in the clip, Beyoncé donned the famous red swimsuit of Casey Jean Parker, the character Anderson played in Baywatch. In a cheeky play on words, singer’s costume instead read ‘Beywatch’.

Beyonce’s final costume channelled the famous outfit Anderson wore to the 1999 Video Music Awards. Wearing an oversized pink fur hat, the star then wore an intricate silver corset and glittering leggings.

Kevin.Mazur

And the singer could not help but poke a little fun at the Beyhive, who have desperately wanted more visuals and imagery to her lauded country album Cowboy Carter. The background of her interpretation of Anderson’s VMA awards instead read ‘no visual awards’.

However, this post could suffice as a music video from the singer’s eighth studio album; Beyoncé sings track 'Bodyguard' as she cycles through her three costumes.

Beyoncé is not the first celebrity having turned themselves into Anderson in more recent years. Lily James went through an intensive exercise regime, as well as four hours in the make-up chair, to play the actress in the 2022 series, Pam and Tommy.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, James’ personal trainer Matt Bevan revealed how the actress’ ‘Pamela Body’ was achieved at home, mostly involving circuit-based workouts, alternating between the upper and lower body. "It’s tough," he noted.

You Might Also Like