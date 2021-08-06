'Makes me literally furious': Billie Eilish calls out celebrities who deny having plastic surgery

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Photo via @billieeilish Instagram

Billie Eilish is calling out all celebrities who have had plastic surgery but claim they haven't.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 19-year-old singer addressed the lyrics in her latest song "OverHeated," which questions those that have gone under the knife.

"All these other inanimate b——s / It's none of my business / But don't you get sick of / Posin' for pictures with that plastic body? Man," the lyrics read.

According to Eilish, the song was directed at people who perpetuate "unattainable" beauty standards.

“It’s completely fine to get work done – do this, do that, do what makes you feel happy. It’s just when you deny it and say, ‘Oh, I got this all on my own, and if you just tried harder, you could get it.’ That makes me literally furious," she explained said, "It is so bad for young women – and boys, too – to see that.”

The Grammy-award winning singer admitted that in the past she found herself comparing her appearance to other women on social media who have had plastic surgery.

Billie Eilish says her new album confronts her issues with celebrities promoting "unattainable" beauty standards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

“I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked,” she continued. “And immediately I am like, oh my God, how do they look like that? I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad."

Eilish said that although she's "very confident" in who she is as a person and "happy" with her life, she remains unhappy with her body. The singer said being in the public eye hasn't been helpful with improving how she feels about herself physically.

"I have such a terrible relationship with my body," she said. "Like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate… Then you get a paparazzi picture taken when you were running to the door and had just put anything on, and didn’t know the picture’s being taken, and you just look how you look, and everyone’s like, ‘Fat!’”

Billie Eilish's latest album includes a song written with her frustration with "unattainable" beauty standards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

The "Bad Guy" singer doubled down by adding that society's fascination with bodies is unwarranted in the first place.

"We only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop," she pointed out. "We only need them to survive. It’s ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?”

