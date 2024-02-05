Billy Joel's 2 daughters, 6 and 8, make rare red carpet appearance dad and mom Alexis Roderick at 2024 Grammys

Billy Joel, Alexis Roderick, Della Rose and Remy Anne attended the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday together. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It's a family affair for Billy Joel at the Grammys.

The "Piano Man" singer, 74, looked like a rock star on the red carpet for the 2024 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. The five-time Grammy winner was joined by his wife, Alexis Roderick, and their two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne.

Joel wore a sleek all-black suit paired with black sunglasses, while Roderick looked stunning in a strapless black gown featuring a dazzling rhinestone torso. She paired the look with a radiant silver necklace as well as silver and black drop earrings. The two daughters wore matching tulle black gowns, along with black mini handbags and silver necklaces.

Joel, who also shares 38-year-old daughter Alexa Ray with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, 70, is performing his new single at the 66th annual awards, "Turn the Lights Back On," which is his first new song in 17 years.

The "Honesty" artist previously said he retired from songwriting shortly after the release of his 1993 album, "River of Dreams." He told Vulture in a 2018 interview he had higher expectations for the LP and was disappointed with its lack of success.

The foursome looked sleek in classic all-black outfits for the red carpet in Los Angeles. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

But Joel looked more-than-ready for the main stage on this year's red carpet alongside Roderick, whom he first met at a restaurant in 2009. Six years later, the couple got married.

They first welcomed daughter Della Rose on Aug. 12, 2015 in New York. Two days after, Alexa Ray shared a celebratory Instagram post, writing, "Celebrating the arrival of my precious little sister this week. With pop and his darling's happiness at their peak."

Joel and Roderick then welcomed his third daughter — and second with Roderick — Remy Anne on Oct. 22, 2017. This past October, Joel shared a sweet Instagram carousel marking his youngest daughter's sixth birthday.

"Happy Birthday to our Remy Roo. We love the person you have become," he wrote in the caption. "You definitely broke the mold."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.