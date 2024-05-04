Bindi Irwin Reveals What Drove Her Forward Through ‘Personal’ and ‘Painful’ Endometriosis Journey (Exclusive)

Irwin, the daughter of Steve Irwin, received the Blossom Award at the 2024 Blossom Ball with her mom Terri and brother Robert cheering her on

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin attend the 12th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball

The Irwins are celebrating one of their own.

On Friday, May 3, Bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin attended EndoFound’s 12th Annual Blossom Ball at Gotham Hall in New York City. The fundraising night celebrates “all those who have worked so hard for the endometriosis cause,” per the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s website. The money will go to the foundation’s efforts to continue its advocacy work, education in schools, outreach and research to find a cure.

PEOPLE announced in February that Bindi, 25, would be the first international figure to receive the 2024 EndoFound Blossom Award at the event.

The accolade recognizes those who openly share their endometriosis journeys, contribute to awareness of the condition and help fund research. Past honorees include Halsey, Lena Dunham, Olivia Culpo, Corinne Foxx and Fran Drescher.



PEOPLE caught up with the honoree and her family on the red carpet. Bindi talked candidly about her "personal" and "painful" endometriosis journey, and why she went public with her diagnosis.

"It was quite tricky deciding whether or not I should tell my story," the conservationist and mother of one said. "Talking about endometriosis — it's challenging because it's the most personal you can get."

"Talking about every little health detail, a lot of talk about fertility problems, and IBS symptoms, and the fatigue, and the nausea, and the pain that comes with endo. And my fear was not knowing what would happen when I stepped off into that world of sharing my journey. But what drove me forward was hopefully helping other people, to reach out to other people who are in a similar situation, and maybe giving them that strength to find answers for themselves if they are dealing with unbelievable pain for no reason," she continued.

Bindi revealed she had "no idea" she had endometriosis for a decade.

"It was 10 years before I was diagnosed, and I had every scan and test you could possibly imagine with no answers. So it was really scary," she explained. "For me personally, I didn't know what was wrong with me until my friend Leslie [Mosier], she shared her story and it resonated so completely with the symptoms and the pain that I was experiencing. That's when I started looking into endometriosis because she was brave enough to share her story. So hopefully more people can know about this disease and get the diagnosis and treatment that they so desperately deserve,"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin attend the Endometriosis Foundation Of America's (EndoFound) 12th Annual Blossom Ball

Robert, 20, then chimed in, calling his older sister "one of the bravest people I know,"

"When you finally started finding those answers, it just meant so much to all of us to have the Bindi that we know back in action as the most determined, graceful under pressure person there is," he added.

"The endometriosis discussion, it's still something that, particularly in Australia, isn't being talked about widely. So we all need to have these really important conversations, make this mainstream and help so many other women that are going through this because there's so many women that would have no idea what's happening," Robert explained.

"It's been crazy on this journey to see just how unknown it is in so many parts of the world. And Bindi, you've been the one to shine a spotlight and create this light at the end of the tunnel. This hope for women across the world, and creating a wider discussion that we all have about it. So I'm very proud of you. I'm very proud, alongside our whole family, to stand by you as you just go from strength to strength now, as such an amazing sister and amazing advocate, CEO, Wonder Woman mother, you're an absolute legend," he added, praising his sister.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Blossom Award Honoree Bindi Irwin speaks onstage during the Endometriosis Foundation Of America's (EndoFound) 12th Annual Blossom Ball

During her acceptance speech, Bindi shared even more of her journey and said she and her husband were "lucky" to have their daughter Grace. But it was after Grace's birth that Bindi's pain became unbearable. "It utterly consumed my life. I knew something had to change," she said."

After thanking her family, husband and doctors, Bindi saved one final thanks for Grace. "You are my reason for being. And when I look at you, I know the meaning of life. Thank you so much," she said to a standing ovation.



The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, who first shared her diagnosis on Instagram in March 2023, opened up about her health struggles in a PEOPLE cover story in August 2023. While carrying her daughter Grace up a hill, Bindi experienced a sudden pain that forced her to the ground.

Bindi Irwin/instagram Bindi Irwin shared her endometriosis story on Instagram

After undergoing a laparoscopy to diagnose intra-abdominal diseases, the procedure confirmed that she had endometriosis, a reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside the uterus. The chronic disease can cause severe pelvic pain and fertility issues.

The laparoscopy found 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary, which was removed via surgery. Since starting treatment, Bindi said she feels “brand new” with a “second chance at life.”

“It’s not like a light switch, but every week I feel like I’m able to do a little bit more,” she said of her recovery.



