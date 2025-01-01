What is the birthstone for January? Get to know the winter month's dazzling gem

Calling all January Capricorns and Aquariuses: your month has arrived! Beyond ringing in the new year, January also brings many birthday celebrations.

Looking for gift ideas for a friend or loved one? A great place to start is by exploring their birth month symbols and gemstones.

Each month has at least one gemstone; while some have multiple. Here's a guide to January's stone, including its namesake, history and more.

January birthstone

Garnet is January's birthstone. Its name derives from the medieval Latin "granatus," meaning "pomegranate," according to the Geological Institute of America. The name is also tied to the Middle English "gernet," or "dark red," the American Gem Society reports.

The stone is aptly named since it is commonly red. In fact, red garnet has been highly regarded throughout history.

Pharaohs in ancient Egypt wore red garnet necklaces, while nobility and clergy in the Middle Ages had a preference for the gem, Geological Institute of America reports. In ancient Rome, rings with garnet engravings were used to stamp important documents.

Garnet does have other color varieties, including orange, green, purple, blue and yellow. A garnet's color depends on its chemical composition, according tothe International Gem Society. For instance, almandine garnets range from deep red to purple. While andradite garnets can be brown-red, yellow-orange, black or green.

The gemstone is mined across the globe in Namibia, Tanzania, Myanmar, Brazil, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, according to Geological Institute of America.

Garnet meaning

Wearing garnet is said to bring good health, wealth and happiness. Based on Indian astrology, the gemstone is believed to get rid of negative emotions and foster confidence, Geological Institute of America reports. During the medieval ages, garnet was used as a remedy for inflammatory diseases and "to soothe the angry heart."

Garnet stones are also given as a traditional gift for the second wedding anniversary.

Garnet

Want to learn more about other month's birthstones?

January | February | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "What's my Zodiac sign?" to "What are angel numbers?" to "How to make a vision board?" − we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: January birthstone: Details on gemstone's color, symbolism and more