Black Friday 2024 store hours for Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Apple and more

Here's what time you'll actually be able to bust through those doors post-Thanksgiving to be the first to jump on Black Friday sales.

The countdown is truly on: Black Friday is officially tomorrow. While online shopping has become the go-to for many over the past decade, there will still be in-store doorbusters you won't find online, so don't hit snooze on your alarm if you plan to shop in person Friday. (If you won't have time to shop on Friday, check out these already-live Black Friday deals under $50.)

You won't miss much if you skip out on shopping on Thanksgiving Day — most retailers keep their doors closed so that employees can spend time with their families. (Here's which stores are open on Turkey Day.) But also, don't expect to rush into the stores at 2 a.m. looking to score deals because the earliest any of these retailers is opening is 5 a.m. — though most people will still be sleeping off the tryptophan.

Below, we've compiled a list of Black Friday store hours for some of our readers' favorite stores. More deals are available online than in years past — and many retailers have been rolling out deals all month long. That said, some stores may still have in-person-only deals — so check the fine print in those old-school newspaper circulars and TV ads. (Not interested in standing in lines? Shop these Amazon Black Friday deals instead.)

Black Friday store hours 2024

Retailers are finally confirming Black Friday store hours, though we're still waiting on a few to make theirs official. We can speculate when those stores might open their doors based on last year's schedule. We'll continue to update this story as details come in. Here are the opening times for major retailers for Black Friday. Want to shop online? We’ve linked to each store as well.

Confirmed for 2024

Black Friday store opening hours in 2023

Be aware that store hours vary by location, so we recommend calling any stores you plan on visiting in advance.