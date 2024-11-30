Black Friday is over, but Amazon Canada has already dropped 1,000s of early Cyber Monday deals
Shop the best last-minute Black Friday deals on Apple, Staub, PlayStation, KitchenAid and more.
Technically, Black Friday is over, but in true Amazon Canada fashion, there are still plenty of deals to shop ahead of Cyber Monday. There are still thousands of items up for grabs — including tech, home & kitchen and holiday gift ideas — at some of the lowest prices of the year. To help save you time, we combed through them to find the best Cyber Week deals we think you'll love.
Like Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
Keep scrolling to shop the year's best (and biggest!!) Cyber Week deals in Canada!
Best extended Amazon Canada Black Friday deals: Shop by category
Electronic deals: Best electronic deals
TV deals: Best TV & home audio deals
Kitchen deals: Best kitchen deals
Home deals: Best home deals
Beauty deals: Best beauty deals
Lawn & outdoor deals: Best lawn & garden deals
Fashion deals: Best fashion deals
Tool deals: Best tool & DIY deals
Grocery deals: Best grocery deals
Luggage deals: Best luggage deals
Pet deals: Best pet deals
Holiday deals: Best holiday deals
Automotive deals: Best automotive deals
Best extended Black Friday 2024 deals on Amazon Canada: Quick shop
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$189$229Save $40
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit: Personalized Genetic Results$69$129Save $60
KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer$430$640Save $210
Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel$93$169Save $76
STAUB La Cocotte 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte$313$440Save $127
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing$119$269Save $150
BISSELL Little Green Proheat Portable Deep + Spot Cleaner$95$150Save $55
Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun$70$140Save $70
Our Place Wonder Oven 6-in-1 Air Fryer & Toaster Oven with Steam Infusion$190$250Save $60
Best extended Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Best extended headphone deals
Save 51%: Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones | Shop for $123
$250
50% off: JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $50
$100
Save 17%: Apple AirPods | Shop for $189
$229
Shokz OpenRun Pro$160$230Save $70
Best extended laptop & tablet deals
Take 70% off: SGIN 15.6" Laptop | Shop for $560
$1,864
Take 46% off: ASUS Chromebook Laptop | Shop for $189
$349
46% off: Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | Shop for $65
$120
ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip Cloud Gaming Laptop$699$899Save $200
Best extended TV & home audio deals
40% off: Roku Express 4K | Shop for $30
$50
38% off: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | Shop for $50
$80
Save 30%: Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $330
$470
TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV$360$500Save $140
Best extended deals on electronics
73% off: Solar Charging Power Bank | Shop for $80
$300
Take 51% off: Blink Video Doorbell | Shop for $32
$65
41% off: PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | Shop for $480
$820
36% off: Fitbit Charge 6 | Shop for $140
$220
15% off: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console | Shop for $550
$650
Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch$419$589Save $170
Best extended Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals
Best extended deals on coffee & espresso machines
Take 48% off: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine | Shop for $99
$189
35% off: De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine | Shop for $130
$200
30% off: Keurig K-Duo K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker | Shop for $140
$200
22% off: Smeg 50's Retro Style Drip Filter Coffee Machine | Shop for $190
$245
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville$114$229Save $115
Best extended air fryer deals
41% off: Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer | Shop for $190
$320
Take 31% off: Philips 13-in-1 Air Fryer | Shop for $90
$130
24% off: Our Place Wonder Oven | 6-in-1 Air Fryer & Toaster Oven | Shop for $190
$250
T-fal Infrared Air Fryer$130$170Save $40
Best extended deals on small kitchen appliances
Save 51%: Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker | Shop for $130
$265
Take 45% off: NutriBullet PRO Single Serve Blender | Shop for $60
$110
30% off: De'Longhi Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker | Shop for $160
$230
Save 30%: Vitamix Explorian Blender | Shop for $350
$500
Take 32% off: Ninja CREAMi | Shop for $170
$250
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box Portable Food Warmer$32$40Save $8
Best extended deals on more kitchen essentials
Save 38%: Our Place Always Pan | Shop for $125
$200
Save 30%: Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler | Shop for $28
$40
27% off: Lagostina 12-Piece Cookware Set | Shop for $190
$260
STAUB Cast Iron Dutch Oven 28cm Round Chistera with Lid$210$350Save $140
Best extended Amazon Black Friday home & cleaning deals
Best extended vacuum & cleaning deals
71% off: YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber | Shop for $50
$173
Save 52%: Lefant M1 Robot Vacuum and Mop | Shop for $243
$510
42% off: Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner + Mop | Shop for $380
$650
41% off: Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner | Shop for $100
$170
22% off: Bissell Spotclean Professional Carpet And Upholstery Deep Cleaner | Shop for $149
$190
Lefant M1 Robot Vacuum and Mop$243$510Save $267
Best extended home deals
Save 61%: Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set | Shop for $25
$65
34% off: Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring | Shop for $209
$319
27% off: Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater | Shop for $400
$550
Save 26%: Greenworks PRO 20" 80V Cordless Snow Thrower | Shop for $230
$312
Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$25$65Save $40
Best extended deals on home & cleaning essentials
35% off: Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper | Shop for $28
$43
Take 32% off: Command Strips Adhesive Strips | Shop for $12
$18
Save 26%: Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries | Shop for $22
$30
24% off: Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels | Shop for $21
$28
Save 24%: Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods | Shop for $19
$25
Take 17% off: Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent | Shop for $28
$33
Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper$28$43Save $15
Best extended Amazon Black Friday beauty & personal care deals
Best extended toothbrush & dental care deals
42% off: Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $25
$43
42% off: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | Shop for $73
$125
Save 35%: Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $55
$85
Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects$45$88Save $43
Best extended skincare deals
58% off: grace & stella Under Eye Mask | Shop for $17
$40
Take 27% off: All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | Shop for $24
$33
Take 20% off: CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion | Shop for $16
$20
CeraVe Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30$17$22Save $5
Best extended makeup deals
43% off: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | Shop for $10
$17
32% off: Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm | Shop for $8
$12
Take 25% off: L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara | Shop for $10
$13
25% off: Lancôme Idôle Mascara | Shop for $17
$23
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Berry$20$25Save $5
Best extended haircare & grooming deals
31% off: Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil | Shop for $14
$22
Take 20% off: Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System | Shop for $280
$350
Save 19%: Dyson Special Edition Strawberry Bronze Airwrap | Shop for $650
$800
Olaplex No. 7 Bond Oil$29$41Save $12
Meet the expert
Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.
When is Cyber Monday 2024?
Cyber Monday 2024 is Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can already shop dozens of early deals. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.