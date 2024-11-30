Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday is over, but Amazon Canada has already dropped 1,000s of early Cyber Monday deals

Shop the best last-minute Black Friday deals on Apple, Staub, PlayStation, KitchenAid and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
tide pods, apple airpods, staub cast iron dutch oven, playstation console, Black Friday may be over, but there are still hundreds of Amazon Canada deals up for grabs ahead of Cyber Monday (Photos via Amazon).
Black Friday may be over, but there are still hundreds of Amazon Canada deals up for grabs ahead of Cyber Monday (Photos via Amazon).

Technically, Black Friday is over, but in true Amazon Canada fashion, there are still plenty of deals to shop ahead of Cyber Monday. There are still thousands of items up for grabs — including tech, home & kitchen and holiday gift ideas — at some of the lowest prices of the year. To help save you time, we combed through them to find the best Cyber Week deals we think you'll love.

Like Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best (and biggest!!) Cyber Week deals in Canada!

  • AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit: Personalized Genetic Results

    $69$129
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

    $430$640
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel

    $93$169
    Save $76
    See at Amazon

  • STAUB La Cocotte 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte

    $313$440
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

  • 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing

    $119$269
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • BISSELL Little Green Proheat Portable Deep + Spot Cleaner

    $95$150
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Our Place Wonder Oven 6-in-1 Air Fryer & Toaster Oven with Steam Infusion

    $190$250
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

Best extended laptop & tablet deals

  • ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip Cloud Gaming Laptop

    $699$899
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best extended TV & home audio deals

  • TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV

    $360$500
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

Best extended deals on coffee & espresso machines

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

    $114$229
    Save $115
    See at Amazon

  • Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box Portable Food Warmer

    $32$40
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • STAUB Cast Iron Dutch Oven 28cm Round Chistera with Lid

    $210$350
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

Best extended Amazon Black Friday home & cleaning deals

Best extended vacuum & cleaning deals

Best extended deals on home & cleaning essentials

Best extended Amazon Black Friday beauty & personal care deals

Best extended toothbrush & dental care deals

  • Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects

    $45$88
    Save $43
    See at Amazon

Best extended haircare & grooming deals

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

Cyber Monday 2024 is Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can already shop dozens of early deals. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories