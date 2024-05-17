The Black Keys’ Carney Launches Sock Collection

Patrick Carney, the drummer of the multi-Grammy Award-winning band The Black Keys, is indulging his passion for socks with a new collection called: Dude. Your Team Socks.

The collection, which is inspired by Carney’s passion for sports and a desire to express team loyalty without splashy logos, offers classic crew socks in what Carney called “OG Stripes.” The collection also offers a baseball cap and a T-shirt emblazoned with the brand’s name.

“I’m stoked to launch Dude. Your Team Socks — a fusion of sportswear and style,” said Carney. “It’s all about bringing something new and innovative to the game, letting fans rep their team in style like never before. With Dude. Your Team Socks, you can rep your team colors with a dash of style, making every step a statement.”

The socks are available on the company’s website and they retail for $20. The T-shirt sells for $32 and the cap for $60.

The Black Keys is a blues rock band from Akron, Ohio, consisting of Carney and Dan Auerbach.

