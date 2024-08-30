Marks & Spencer's ultimate black dress (with pockets) is back, here's why I recommend buying it ASAP

You know, on those rare occasions when you try on a piece of clothing that you weren't expecting much from, only for it to exceed your expectations? Well, that's exactly how I felt when I found this Marks & Spencer dress in May.

The humble black midi dress is a well-worn staple in every woman's wardrobe year-round. While this bargain £35 dress may not look like much on the hanger, once you put it on, the fit and functionality shine through, making you not only feel great but look chic too.

While I tested the first iteration, which featured three-quarter sleeves and quickly sold out within days. M&S has now brought out the same dress in a new version that's ideal for autumn.

This is hands down the best black midi dress I've found. (Yahoo Life UK)

It's designed with the same flattering fit-and-flare shape, but the latest version has long sleeves, making it perfect for the colder months. In fact, to be honest, I actually prefer it to the original. Here's why you should add it to your basket ASAP.

💸 Reasons to buy

For starters, this dress is the best of both worlds. The top half is made from a stretchy, cotton-rich ribbed fabric that is super soft and comfortable. The contrasting pure cotton A-line skirt adds movement to the dress and completes the smart silhouette. Trust me, I tested it by twirling around.

Not stopping there, the gathered waistline features a drawstring fastening, allowing you to cinch your figure in as much or as little as you want. Not only does this mean you can tailor the dress to create the most flattering fit for you, but I also appreciate the practicality so I can loosen the waist after an overindulgent dinner out.

This is without a doubt the best black dress I've ever found. (Yahoo Life UK)

It features a self-cinching waist for a flattering fit. (Yahoo Life UK)

You can easily style it down with trainers, or pair with heels for a striking evening ensemble. (Yahoo Life UK)

Just when I thought this dress couldn’t get any better, I found out it has pockets. Now, who doesn’t love pockets? Especially on a rather simple and timeless dress like this.

The classic number can also easily be dressed up or down. While I styled it casually with a pair of trainers and a trendy £35 canvas bag, which is also from M&S. You could throw it on with a pair of heeled boots, some statement earrings and red lippy for a striking evening look.

The new dress is available in sizes 6 to 24. (Marks & Spencer)

All in all, it’s these details that not only make the dress incredibly versatile, but also makes it look and feel a whole lot more luxury than the very affordable £35 price tag.

In fact, I had been eyeing up a similar style on COS that is £85, meanwhile similar designer options available right now go up to a whopping £580.

Not only does the dress come in black, but the M&S number also now comes in a warm toffee hue, which would look super chic styled with coordinating brown boots for a perfect autumnal ensemble.

The dress also now comes in a warm toffee hue, perfect for autumn. (Marks & Spencer)

If the first dress is anything to go by, this super flattering and affordable number is going to sell out in no time, so I'd snap it up now while you still can.

