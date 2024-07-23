Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid make a case for method dressing
Method dressing is going nowhere, that's at least according to Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively, who last night channeled their inner superheroes for the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. The two friends – who were on hand to support star of the film, Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds – embraced yellow and red in a nod to the movie.
Lively embraced the style of her husband's character, Deadpool, in a red Atelier Versace catsuit, which featured black lace detail and an off-the-shoulder neckline. She teamed it with a slick ponytail, statement red earrings and heels. Hadid meanwhile opted for a mustard yellow ensemble by Miu Miu in the form of a low-waisted skirt and handkerchief top in what was a high-fashion take on Wolverine.
This is not the first time that Lively has attended one of her husband's premieres with a little method dressing. The actress wore a bright yellow dress to the premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu in a nod to the movie, and she also wore a black-and-red gown to the premiere of Deadpool 2. She also famously wore entirely trousersuits for her own press tour for A Simple Favour, which mimicked the style of her on-screen persona. Clearly, like Zendaya and Margot Robbie, the actress loves a little on-theme dressing.
Later in the evening, Hadid and Lively were pictured heading to the afterparty in second looks. Lively slipped into a floral mini dress by Balmain, while Hadid wore a vinyl trench coat by LaQuan Smith in the same bright yellow hue of her Miu Miu ensemble.
Catch up on more of this month's best celebrity looks here.
You Might Also Like