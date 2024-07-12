Blake Lively jokes husband Ryan Reynolds is trying to get her ‘pregnant again’

Blake Lively quips husband Ryan Reynolds is trying to get her ‘pregnant again’ (Getty Images for Netflix)

Blake Lively has joked that her husband Ryan Reynolds is trying to get her “pregnant again.”

The 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories on July 11 to gush over Reynolds, who she’s been married to since 2012. In her post, Lively reshared her husband’s Instagram Story, in which he was holding a dog at a press event for his newest film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Gossip Girl star then shared her candid reaction to her partner’s sweet moment with the dog. “SOS, he’s trying to get me pregnant again,” the mother of four quipped in the caption.

She also went on to gush over Reynolds’ outfit at the event, as she hilariously continued: “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.”

In the initial video, Reynolds stood next to his co-star Hugh Jackman, before introducing the dog – who was wearing a Deadpool themed bodysuit – to the audience.

Blake Lively jokes Ryan Reynolds is trying to get her ‘pregnant again’ (blakelively / Instagram)

“Guys, this is Peggy,” the Green Lantern star said. “AKA Mary Puppins, AKA Dogpool. Get a good look. Her nipples are the size of children’s fingers. She won ‘Ugliest dog in Britain’ but we’re not telling her that. Because she is a 10 in our hearts, isn’t she?”

After kissing Peggy’s head, Reynolds also spoke candidly about her long tongue, which was sticking out from the side of her mouth.

“And that tongue by the way is real. And I have tasted it and I’m sorry about that. Yeah, she loves to lick, loves to just get right in there. She is really, truly amazing,” he added about Peggy, who he said will be featured in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds and Lively are already the parents of four, including three daughters: James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four. In 2023, they welcomed a fourth baby, whose name and gender has not been publicly revealed.

However, the Free Guy star has previously made quips about who decides what his fourth baby’s name is. During an appearance on Today in May, he hilariously discussed pal Taylor Swift’s role in the baby naming process, since she has dropped his three children’s names in songs for her 2020 album, Folklore. In fact, one tune is even named after Lively and Reynolds’ third child, with the title “Betty.”

“Tell us, is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on the new record?” TV host Savannah Guthrie asked Reynolds in May, following the release of Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In response, the actor quipped: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is. And we’ll say this: We’re still waiting. She’s a prolific writer. So, what are we doing here? And ‘lazy’ is not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Along with Lively’s recent Instagram Story, she and her husband have previously trolled each other on Instagram. Last year, Lively and Swift walked hand in hand at the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce in London, and even posed for a photo together there. In the snap, which was posted by Swift on Instagram, the two best friends could be seen lounging on a couch and casting a sultry stare.

In response, Reynolds didn’t hesitate to play a prank on his wife and friend, as he took to his Instagram Story to share a Photoshopped version of the picture. The image hilariously showed Lively’s face replaced by her husband’s, while the “Anti-Hero” singer’s face was replaced by her boyfriend’s, Travis Kelce.

“I feel like I should remember this.” Reynolds wrote in the caption while also tagging user @karthiknjartist, the original creator of the image.