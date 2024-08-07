Blake Lively Just Wore One Of Britney's Most Iconic Versace Looks Ever

Blake Lively, who famously styles herself, dug deep into Versace’s archives for the New York City premiere of her new film It Ends With Us. For the big night, the actress wore the iconic rainbow Versace dress that Britney Spears memorably donned in 2002. Lively chose the piece from Versace’s SS03 collection specifically to pay tribute to Spears.



She explained her sartorial decision by posting a photo of Spears in the dress on her Instagram story ahead of the premiere. 'The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,' Lively wrote. 'Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.'

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

To double down on the look, Lively wore her hair in soft waves, similar to Spears’ hairstyle when she wore the dress to Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show on October 1, 2002.

John Nacion - Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Lively has worn Versace looks multiple times in the past few days – and even repeated one outfit following a wardrobe 'mishap'.

Gotham - Getty Images

The star was spotted wearing the same jeans and crystal mesh crop top layered with pink Versace-branded boxers and bra two days in a row, explaining in a video that she had accidentally worn the underwear 'inside out' the previous day. 'I wore it wrong and I can't do that to Versace so I'm doing a round two,' the star explained.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like