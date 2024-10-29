Blake Lively Wears A Bridal White Dress With A Major Leg Slit For The CFDA Fashion Awards

It’s been ten years since Blake Lively last attended the CFDA Fashion Awards, but for the 2024 edition, she’s back and dressed exquisitely for her grand return. Lively wore a Michael Kors Collection white dress with a thigh-high leg slit on the red carpet. She accessorised with diamonds and a white coat draped over her shoulders. The former Gossip Girl star was also a presenter at the ceremony.



Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Her friend and iconic fashion designer Michael Kors also received the Positive Change Award at the event. At the 2014 ceremony, Kors and Lively walked the carpet together. This year, they did, too:

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Lars Niki - Getty Images

Lively is famously her own stylist. She explained in 2018 why she opts to do the work herself. 'I just like it,' she told WWD. 'I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future. It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking – you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, "Okay, I did it, I completed it, it’s done!"'

As for the process itself: 'It’s a lot of work [but] I mean, it’s not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning. So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does. But it’s easier because you have access to clothes and so it’s not that hard. The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers.'

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.



You Might Also Like