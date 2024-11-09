Blind date: ‘Hopefully he thought I was funny, as I do try pretty hard’

Florence on Joe

What were you hoping for?

At the very least a story and an entertaining evening, good or bad.

First impressions?

Tall and friendly. Also, I’d never had anyone wear a tie on a first date before, so I was impressed by his dapperness. He even brought a spare!

What did you talk about?

Newcastle must-dos. Interrailing. Haircut dilemmas. Grape fermentation. Trade unions.

Most awkward moment?

Joe forgot his own age and was initially off by two years. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the grace to let it go, despite the confusion clearly being a product of nerves.

Good table manners?

Perfect given the intricacies of eating french onion soup and unpitted olives.

Best thing about Joe?

He was very easy to talk to and extremely knowledgable. He had facts at the ready about everything. I could have chatted with him about anything.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



Would you introduce Joe to your friends?

Possibly. I can think of a few who are quite similar people.

Describe Joe in three words

Warm, engaging and intelligent.

What do you think Joe made of you?

Hard to say. Hopefully he thought I was funny, as I do try pretty hard.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we stayed in the restaurant a long time and had trains to catch home.

And … did you kiss?

No, just a hug at the station.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I’d have skipped the liqueur coffee. It kept me awake for hours, as I reflected on everything bad I might have said.

Marks out of 10?

I think as a date a seven, and as a general evening a nine. Joe had great conversation and I had a lovely time.

Would you meet again?

Maybe as friends. I didn’t sense a romantic vibe, and we live hours apart.

Joe on Florence

What were you hoping for?

A sophisticated rendezvous with good conversation and lots of laughs.

First impressions?

Tall, very pretty, polite and open. Pure class.

What did you talk about?

We got along dead well and talked about everything, even the pros and cons of nuclear annihilation – she was dead insightful.

Most awkward moment?

I forgot my own age at one point, but we recovered very quickly. Apart from that, we were the opposite of awkward.

Good table manners?

Impeccable.

Best thing about Florence?

Her combination of brains and beauty.

Would you introduce Florence to your friends?

What bloody friends?!

Describe Florence in three words.

Top. Class. Lass.

What do you think Florence made of you?

We talked about it: she likes me.

Did you go on somewhere?

We spent so much time chatting in the restaurant that we had to sprint to the station, which doesn’t count.

And … did you kiss?

At the gate she embraced me and I gently kissed her cheek before pulling away and bounding up the stairs and over to the platform.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Wouldn’t change a thing.

Marks out of 10?

10/10 – textbook successful date.

Would you meet again?

We live in different cities so maybe not, but I’m up for it in principle.

Joe and Florence at Kendells Bistro in Leeds. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com