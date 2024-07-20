Blind date: ‘The middle of Oxford Circus might not have been the best place to kiss’

Nina on Grace

What were you hoping for?

An interesting evening with someone new, or a funny bad date story.

First impressions?

She came across confident and chill. Also, she’s a good height and I liked her tattoos.

What did you talk about?

Women’s football. Beavertown slippers. Travelling. Meghan Markle. Politics. Crab fishing. Christmas tree farms. Weird names given to pets.

Most awkward moment?

She insisted on splitting the drinks bill in the pub, and I wasn’t sure if that was her subtle way of saying she wasn’t interested.

Good table manners?

Very, although I then started questioning how I was holding my fork.

Best thing about Grace?

She was open and gave good eye contact, which put me at ease.

Would you introduce Grace to your friends?

Yeah, for sure.

Describe Grace in three words

Engaged, authentic, kind.

What do you think Grace made of you?

I was a bit flustered for the first five minutes, but I’d say I redeemed myself later. Most importantly, I would like to think she had as good a time as I did.

Did you go on somewhere?

We went to a pub and ended up missing the last tube home.

And … did you kiss?

Yes, although in hindsight the middle of Oxford Circus might not have been the best location for it.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The food was so good I wish I could’ve eaten more of it.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

She’s already messaged me, so quite possibly.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Grace on Nina

What were you hoping for?

A fun evening in good company.

First impressions?

Very friendly, which eased quickly into good conversation. And the eyelashes!

What did you talk about?

Travelling circuses. Dolphins. India, The cultural differences between Berlin and London. Meghan Markle.

Most awkward moment?

I ordered a Guinness at the pub (which only did table service) and they didn’t serve it. I thought it would be a safe option, but alas.

Good table manners?

Flawless. She topped up my wine and was appreciative to the waiting staff.

Best thing about Nina?

She told great stories and had lots of genuine interests. The evening flew by.

Would you introduce Nina to your friends?

With pleasure – she is very nice.

Describe Nina in three words.

Witty, informed, thoughtful.

What do you think Nina made of you?

She did say that me not liking coriander was a red flag, so I’m still unsure.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes. She asked me if I wanted to go for a drink afterwards, so we did.

And … did you kiss?

We did.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Perhaps not sitting at a 90-degree angle at dinner. I felt a bit skew-whiff.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

We’ve sent each other a few texts, so we’ll see.

Nina and Grace ate at Gunpowder Soho, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com