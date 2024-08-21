Blinds.com is celebrating Labor Day 2024 early with up to 45% off blinds and shades

Save up to 45% on blinds and more this Labor Day.

There are some hefty home expenses that you don't really think about it until it's time to pay up, and blinds are one of them. Luckily, if you need new window coverings Blinds.com is hosting a Labor Day Early Access sale now through Tuesday, August 27 that'll net you up to 45% off shades, shutters and blinds. Keep scrolling to check out the best deals worth shopping today at the limited-time sale.

10 best Blinds.com Labor Day deals available now

Blinds.com Classic 1-Inch Mini Blinds

Get 45% off these durable and affordable blinds.

Blinds.com Light Filtering Cellular Shades

Save 30% on these cordless shades from Blinds.com.

Blinds.com Designer Blackout Cellular Shades

Achieve ultimate darkness and save 25% with these blackout shades from Blinds.com.

Blinds.com Cordless 2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds

Score these faux wood blinds starting at just $20 thanks to a 35% markdown.

Blinds.com Deluxe Blackout Roller Shades

Try out these roller shades for 25% off right now.

Blinds.com Classic 1-Inch Cordless Vinyl Blinds

These vinyl blinds can be yours for 25% off at Blinds.com.

Blinds.com Classic Woven Wood Shades

Save 25% on these beautiful woven wood shades.

Blinds.com Deluxe Roman Shades

Enjoy 30% off these stylish shades from Blinds.com.

Veneta Designer Light Filtering Cellular Shades

Filter light with ease thanks to these cellular shades now available for 35% off.

SouthSeas Woven Wood Shades

Get these handcrafted shades for 45% off at the early Blinds.com Labor Day sale.

What makes Blinds.com special?

Blinds.com has deals galore on stylish shades of all kinds that can be customized to your specific window sizes. Whether you want total darkness or some light to shine through at the right hour, the retailer has your back. Our experts are fans of Blinds.com for its variety and affordability. If you're in the market for new window treatments, Blinds.com is definitely worth a look.

Is the Blinds.com Labor Day sale worth it?

Definitely! For a limited time only, you can score up to 45% off shades, shutters, blinds and more. These Labor Day deals won't last forever, so we recommend shopping ASAP before the holiday sale expires.

Shop the Blinds.com Labor Day Early Access sale

