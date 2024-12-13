Blue Ivy Carter, Queen Latifah, Ciara and more: Vote on best and worst celebrity fashion of the week

From the end of the Red Sea International Film Festival to multiple movie premieres, we're looking at some of this week's A-list fashion moments.

Celebrities like Queen Latifah, Nicole Kidman, Blue Ivy Carter, Elle Fanning and Ciara made both stunning and questionable fashion statements this week. (Photos via Getty Images)

Glitz and glam have been at the centre of celebrity fashion at high-profile events as of late. Bright metallic prints, classy white dresses and dramatic black ensembles have been gracing everything from celebratory parties to movie premieres.

This week, stars like Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Elle Fanning, Ciara, Nicole Kidman and Emily Osment have been stepping out in jaw-dropping looks. From a striking gold gown to a floral pink dress, the looks these stars have worn were created by fashion houses like Balenciaga, Gucci and Christian Siriano.

On the other hand, outfits from celebrities including Queen Latifah, Olivia Wilde, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sarah Jessica Parker and Lucy Boynton veered towards the category of "questionable taste." Their pieces, ranging from a bright mint green ensemble to a plain white dress, were created by brands like Thom Browne, Carolina Herrera and Chanel.

So, Yahoo Canada readers — who were the best and worst-dressed celebrities of the week? Below, read more about some of the top and bottom fashion statements made this week. Then, cast your votes in the following polls to share your opinion.

BEST DRESSED: Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 9 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Blue Ivy Carter sparked some arguably questionable controversy with what she wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King on Monday. However, the 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was, in my opinion, one of the best-dressed stars on a red carpet in recent weeks. The tween talent wore a shining gold strapless ballgown from Christian Siriano to the event, hinting she's worthy of an Oscar in the coming years.

WORST DRESSED: Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah at the 47th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Dec. 8 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Queen Latifah can command any room no matter what she wears. But that doesn't mean the 54-year-old actress can't make questionable fashion decisions. Hip-hop's first lady wore a black Christian Siriano gown to host the Kennedy Center Honors this past Sunday. It featured a padded bodice that flowed into a plain skirt, and she donned silver jewelry alongside her own rainbow-clad award she received last year.

BEST DRESSED: Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning at the Los Angeles premiere of A Complete Unknown at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 10 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Elle Fanning went for a fun and flirty ensemble for the premiere of A Complete Unknown on Tuesday. The 26-year-old actress wore a custom white Gucci dress to the Los Angeles event, which featured a tiny bow, straps and a trim all covered in rhinestones. She topped off the elegant look with a teased hairdo pulled into two pigtails.

WORST DRESSED: Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde at the Maria gala screening at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 8 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Plain white dresses aren't necessarily bad fashion choices — they just need to feature a tiny detail or two to make the look elegant. Olivia Wilde wore a strapless white dress from the Carolina Herrera Resort 2025 collection this past Sunday for the Maria screening at the Red Sea International Film Festival. However, the ensemble was a bit too bath towel-esque, featuring no details nor accessories besides gold cuff bracelets.

BEST DRESSED: Ciara

Ciara at the Skims flagship store opening on Dec. 12 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

"Cool" might be an overused word nowadays, but Ciara proved she can channel that vibe with ease. On Thursday, she attended the Skims flagship store opening in New York wearing an all-black outfit that was effortlessly chic. The 39-year-old singer's look featured a black leather blazer, micro shorts, Paris Texas fur boots and fun slim shades perfect or any night out.

WORST DRESSED: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor at Critics Choice Association's 7th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

The concept of Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor's look from Thom Browne on Monday was far from a win. The 55-year-old actress attended the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema and Television event in Los Angeles wearing a questionable piece that also never worked on the runway. The long-sleeved outfit featured an oversized collar, a white trim and a puffy element around the skirt. A polka dot fishnet face covering pushed the whole look into even worse fashion territory.

BEST DRESSED: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman at the Los Angeles premiere of Babygirl at DGA Theater Complex on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Nicole Kidman might've been stepping out in fashion faux pas after fashion faux pas lately, but she saved one of her best looks for the Babygirl premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The custom Balenciaga moment was fresh, fun and cute, featuring various shades of pink floral elements on a strapless white dress. The 57-year-old actress's look was complete with a black bow tied around her waist.

WORST DRESSED: Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 12 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Sarah Jessica Parker went bold and not-so-beautiful with her gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday. The 59-year-old actress wore a metallic piece from Oscar de la Renta to the event in Saudi Arabia, which featured numerous sequins and a fringe-style skirt. She pulled her wavy hair over one shoulder and carried a brown sequin handbag for the closing night.

BEST DRESSED: Emily Osment

Emily Osment at the SAG Awards's Season Celebration at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily Osment was clearly one of the best-dressed stars at the SAG Awards's Season Celebration event on Thursday. The 32-year-old actress wore a baby blue Zimmermann piece to the Los Angeles event, which featured an off-the-shoulder organza moment and a long see-through skirt over a matching mini skirt. She paired the look with silver metallic heels and a blue rhinestone clutch,

WORST DRESSED: Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton at the 27th British Independent Film Awards at The Roundhouse on Dec. 8 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Lucy Boynton's look for the British Independent Film Awards this past Sunday had correct fashion elements, but all together was a bit of a style miss. The 30-year-old actress wore a readt-to-wear Chanel piece to the event in London, which was originally a top and pants. However, the British star's multi-coloured paisley ensemble featured a long skirt and a tunic-style buttoned shirt with an large collar and trumpet sleeves.

