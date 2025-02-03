Blue Ivy and Jay-Z celebrate Beyoncé's Album of the Year win at Grammy Awards 2025

Blue Ivy and Jay-Z celebrated Beyoncé's historic win at the Grammy Awards 2025.

The Crazy In Love singer made history as she won her first ever award for Album of the Year, for her country-influenced album Cowboy Carter, at the star-studded ceremony in LA on Sunday (2 February).

As Beyoncé’s name was announced, both Blue Ivy and Jay-Z jumped to their feet, with the superstar’s daughter embracing her mother.

The singer then took to the stage to give her acceptance speech and praising the firefighters who tackled the LA wildfires.

She said: “I feel very full and honoured, it’s been many, many years.”