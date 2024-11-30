We have received compensation to create this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Blue Nile's Black Friday sale is full of gems — earrings, necklaces and more start at $40

Jewelry is a gift that never disappoints. Save big on earrings, necklaces and rings that your loved ones will treasure forever at Blue Nile's Black Friday sale.

Jeanine Edwards
·Shopping Director
Updated
blue nile black friday
Shop the lowest prices of the season at Blue Nile's Black Friday sale. Select styles are up to 50% off this week only. (Blue Nile)

Take a poll of the ladies in your life, and there's a good chance jewelry ranks among the top most-wished-for gifts for all of them. No matter the season or occasion, opening a jewelry box is a pretty surefire way to elicit happiness and joy. So, as you're checking folks off your holiday gift list at this year Black Friday sales, don't miss the massive discounts on pricey diamond, gold and pearl pieces at Blue Nile's Black Friday sale. This is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, so now's the time to score epic savings.

Anyone who's purchased fine jewelry knows it isn't usually cheap. In fact, you can expect to pay hundreds — even thousands — of dollars for pieces made from precious metals and gemstones. That's what makes jewelry sales so compelling. Saving $100 on an item that typically retails for close to a grand? That's a big deal. Not only are a bunch of styles really and truly 50% off at Blue Nile's Black Friday sale, but these are pieces you — or your gift recipient — can wear every day for the rest of your life. A beautiful gift that you can use daily? Yes, please

Prices rarely drop this low at Blue Nile, especially for top-selling items like pearl studs and gold hoop earrings. You won't find deeper discounts again anytime soon so start shopping for those special people in your life now.

Quick Overview

  • Diamond Three-Row Alternating Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold

    $1,410$2,820
    Save $1,410
    See at Blue Nile

  • Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold

    $545$1,090
    Save $545
    See at Blue Nile

  • Single South Sea Pearl Station Pendant in 14K Yellow Gold

    $390$780
    Save $390
    See at Blue Nile

  • Medium Hoop Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold

    $290$580
    Save $290
    See at Blue Nile

  • Love Knot Earrings in Italian Sterling Silver

    $40$80
    Save $40
    See at Blue Nile

  • Overlapping Twist Diamond Ring in 14k Yellow Gold

    $520$1,040
    Save $520
    See at Blue Nile

  • Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold

    $195$390
    Save $195
    See at Blue Nile

  • 18" Medium Paperclip Necklace in 14k Italian Yellow Gold

    $785$1,570
    Save $785
    See at Blue Nile

  • East-West Oval Sky Blue Topaz Fashion Bracelet in Sterling Silver

    $290$580
    Save $290
    See at Blue Nile

  • Squared Bangle in 14k Italian Yellow Gold

    $1,190$2,380
    Save $1,190
    See at Blue Nile
See 5 more
Blue Nile

Diamond Three-Row Alternating Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold

$1,410$2,820Save $1,410

Lots of Blue Nile shoppers have gifted this ring to loved ones. "Incredible Christmas gift for my wife," one customer wrote. "It stacked perfectly with her other rings. Not to mention that sparkle!" Another added: "The shopping experience matched the perfect ring. My wife loves this 20th wedding anniversary gift. The ring is even more beautiful than the picture."

$1,410 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold

$545$1,090Save $545

Ask any woman what jewelry item is at the top of her wish list, and there's a good chance she'll reply, "diamond studs." Whether big or small, these earrings always make an impact and can be worn year-round with any outfit. This half-carat pair features a four-prong design and is set in 14-karat white gold.

$545 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

Single South Sea Pearl Station Pendant in 14K Yellow Gold

$390$780Save $390

A strand of pearls may be classic, but this station pendant is a stunning alternative. It's understated enough to wear every day, but will also beautifully complement a nice dress for date night.

$390 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

Medium Hoop Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold

$290$580Save $290

No jewelry box is complete without gold hoops in that just-right, not-too-big, not-too-small size. These are nice and lightweight, so they won't weight your ears down, and they'll catch the light every time you turn your head.

$290 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

Love Knot Earrings in Italian Sterling Silver

$40$80Save $40

If you only have $40 to spend, then grab these gorgeous sterling silver earrings while they're on sale. The beautiful knot design is more interesting than a simple ball stud, and they're versatile enough to wear every day with anything in your wardrobe.

$40 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

Overlapping Twist Diamond Ring in 14k Yellow Gold

$520$1,040Save $520

If you're looking for a ring to stack or wear solo that has the perfect amount of shine, this twisted design may be right for you. It features two rows of glittering diamonds set in durable 14K yellow gold. "The ring is gorgeous for the price," one customer commented. "It has a beautiful sparkle."

$520 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold

$195$390Save $195

The beauty of pearl studs is that they look good with every outfit. Whether you're wearing an elegant evening gown or a cozy hoodie, these earrings are versatile so you'll never need to take them off. Another reason to snag this pair on sale? They never go out of style. Five, 10 or 15 years from now, pearl stud earrings will still be beautiful and timeless.

$195 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

18" Medium Paperclip Necklace in 14k Italian Yellow Gold

$785$1,570Save $785

Yes, paperclip jewelry is still popular. We like that this necklace looks and feels substantial, but it's still lightweight. Shoppers who've purchased it also appreciate that it's a great length to wear solo or layered with other chains.

$785 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

East-West Oval Sky Blue Topaz Fashion Bracelet in Sterling Silver

$290$580Save $290

Could there be a more perfect "something blue" for the bride-to-be in your life? This simple, yet stunning bracelet features gorgeous blue topaz stones surrounded by sterling silver. It looks good on its own or paired with bangles or other tennis bracelets.

$290 at Blue Nile
Blue Nile

Squared Bangle in 14k Italian Yellow Gold

$1,190$2,380Save $1,190

Want to splurge on a timeless piece you can wear for years to come? You can't go wrong with this 14-karat yellow gold bangle that one shopper called "beautiful, classic and elegant." It's worth noting that some people say this bracelet runs small, so it may not work well for those with larger wrists.

$1,190 at Blue Nile

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Latest Stories