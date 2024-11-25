"Blurs my wrinkles": Our beauty expert's favorite Black Friday deals start at $6

Save up to 50% with these Black Friday sales on skin care, hair care, beauty tools and makeup from Olaplex, NuFace, CosRx and more.

While a ton of Black Friday 2024 beauty sales await on the other side of Turkey Day, you can already start scoring incredible savings at all your favorite makeup, skin- and hair-care spots — including major favorites like Amazon, Sephora, Walmart and Ulta. From the Jennifer Aniston-beloved eye serum that blurred my wrinkles to our pick for best mascara of the year, we've got the insider scoop on the most "worth it" Black Friday beauty deals to shop right this minute.



As a longtime beauty editor, my Black Friday shopping strategy is always to narrow things down, which helps make the savings spree more manageable. Because, let's face it (no pun!): the depth and breadth of sales can be overwhelming. There's so much to buy, you don't always actually know what's worth it and all of it can make your head spin. For that reason, I like to go in a little early — like, right now — to shop discounted items no one else is eyeing.



With that in mind, I've already scoured hundreds of makeup, hair- and skin-care deals. These are the best beauty goodies I've found on sale right now ahead of the big Black Friday savings events still to come.

Best Black Friday skin-care deals

Amazon Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 15 Pairs $6 $12 Save $6 Now this is a wild discount — currently just 40 cents a treatment! If your under-eyes are looking puffy, dark and tired, we're happy to report that there's an easy — and tres affordable — fix. These eye masks are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you're getting a spa treatment in your own home. And who can resist a shimmery skin-care find? With real gold and ingredients like tea tree oil, glycerin, castor oil and collagen, these patches promise to revitalize your skin and reduce puffiness in 20 minutes. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $7 $16 Save $9 with Prime + code There are loads of pricey treatments and potions meant to decrease facial puffiness, promote collagen growth and improve the texture of aging skin, but the ancient art of face rolling is the easiest, least expensive and arguably the most relaxing. This high-quality jade roller and face massager tool set has over 27,000 five-star reviews and, right now, it's more than half off. Save $9 with Prime + code Copied! BMXSJR05 $7 at Amazon

Amazon Tatcha The Serum Eye Brightener Stick $39 $49 Save $10 This Jennifer Aniston-fave serum stick is the ideal delivery system for softening fine lines, prepping skin for makeup and targeting dry patches (I've tried it — it actually blurred my wrinkles). Made of 80% squalane — a known skin fortifier — it's fragrance-free, cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested. This ultra-silky balm leaves behind a dewy finish plus it's beyond-amazing for smoothing the undereye area before applying concealer, to avoid makeup settling into fine lines. $39 at Amazon

Amazon Gold Bond Age Renew Neck & Chest Firming Cream $11 $16 Save $5 This is the cream you want if you're, like, "I think tightening creams are BS but I also want to believe they are true because I currently hate my neck." The Gold Bond firming cream is no-frills but gets the job done (the job being tighter jowls and a less reptilian neck). The formula is lightweight and on the thin side, but the product absorbs well and is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin. Note: You'll need to use it consistently for about a month to see results, and it won't, of course, magically make you appear 25, but being able to snag this ample size for less makes this product worth a go. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs) $16 $35 Save $19 Incredible deal alert! These gilded, Jessica Alba-approved eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now, they're 60% off! They're also paraben- and sulfate-free, vegan and gentle enough for most skin types. The luxe packaging makes them an excellent gift. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Weleda Skin Food $15 $19 Save $4 While it's not exactly meant as a face cream, this ultra-rich moisturizer is used for that purpose by most every seasoned beauty expert I know. It's extremely hydrating, packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients and is especially good as a nighttime treatment for faces, hands, feet, necks and even the décolleté. $15 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin Sheet Masks, 10-Pack $15 $25 Save $10 If I could, I'd buy every person I know a bottle of CosRx snail serum — it's truly a favorite product, one of the most effective skin-care items for complexion smoothing, skin softening and dark-spot lightening I've ever tried. But, because handing over a bottle of snail mucus on a major holiday might seem a wee but strange, these sheet masks are a quality alternative. They contain the award-winning snail slime, are highly hydrating and work for most any skin type. Users report they help with skin inflammation and even rosacea, and this pack of 10 is a solid entry point into the famous K-beauty line — and you can't beat the price. $15 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $13 $25 Save $12 My beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It's won multiple awards, has over 56,000 five-star Amazon reviews and impresses most beauty editors I know. After using it the first time (here is my full review), my face was noticeably dewier and other users have boasted about its ability to hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. When I tried it again this month, after a medi-spa laser treatment, I found it soothed and calmed my skin as it healed, lending a healthy sheen. $13 at Amazon

Sephora Paula's Choice Brighter Days Ahead Kit with Vitamin C and AHA $59 $68 Save $9 Even as a kind of obnoxious beauty snob, I can't tell you how excited I'd be to receive this stellar 3-in-1 skin-care kit as a gift. It's made specifically to treat an uneven complexion and each of the products — a mild exfoliator, a vitamin C serum and a high-quality sunscreen — works to brighten, lighten and smooth rough skin. If you haven't tried Paula's Choice products for yourself, they're among the most reliably effective and the brand is among the most trusted. The "skin perfecting" exfoliator, which is included in this set, has racked up tens of thousands of five-star reviews with legions of fans across the internet. It's especially good for addressing mature skin issues, like discoloration and enlarged pores. $59 at Sephora

Best Black Friday hair-care deals

Amazon Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $7 $9 Save $2 Every once in a while a popular internet-famous product comes along that I think will never in 100 years work and then am pleasantly surprised (okay, more like shocked) when it does. Such was the case with this strange little tube of the TikTok-famous collagen and protein hair mask from Elizavecca. It's a repairing treatment that's meant to render even the driest, most straw-like hair into silky strands. You work it into your hair after shampooing and, after 5 to 15 minutes, the before-and-after is seriously profound: my thin, dry, longtime dyed-blonde mane was bouncy, soft and smooth as a satin sheet and, best of all, didn't feel weighed down. Though it does make your hair slightly greasier than normal, the conditioning impact is worth it — my results lasted for weeks. $7 at Amazon

Walmart Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $21 $30 Save $9 You've probably heard about Olaplex — the magical, mystical hair-treatment line that launched in 2014 to great fanfare. Since then, it's been highly praised (or, at least reportedly used) by a wide range of celebrities with gorgeous, thick, covetable hair: from Billie Eilish to Drew Barrymore to Dakota Johnson to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, in the past decade, Olaplex has become so popular it's racked up more than 2 billion (yes, billion with a b) TikTok views, a devoted celebrity fan base, the trust of professional stylists and even a bit of controversy. And this month, it's heavily discounted. Hair Perfector No. 3 is the hero Olaplex product. It started as a salon-only treatment but during the pandemic was made available to its devoted fans (including Margot Robbie) for at-home use. Kim Kardashian loved the hair-softening, hair-strengthening effects of this formula so much, she once used Olaplexing as verb. $21 at Walmart

Ulta Lolavie Intensive Repair Treatment $26 $35 Save $9 Extremely rare sale alert! Jennifer Aniston's high-end hair-care line is rarely marked down, and this 30% discount makes for an excellent opportunity to try her mane-transforming products. The all-natural, cruelty- and paraben-free formula is made from — of all things — chia seeds, and it's clinically proven to reduce hair breakage by 68% after just one use. $26 at Ulta

PURA D'OR Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo & Deep Moisturizing Conditioner $32 $60 Save $28 Pura D'or's bestselling anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner rarely go on sale! Now's the time to scoop up this award-winning set, which is made with a mix of biotin and organic ingredients like nettle extract, pumpkin seed and black cumin seed oil. It's also clinically proven to reduce hair thinning while promoting hair strength and reducing breakage. More than 20,000 happy Amazon customers give Pura D'd'or's set a perfect score, including one ecstatic fan who said: "10 stars!!!! I’ve been dealing with hair thinning and some breakage since 2020 and I’ve done everything and nothing worked. I’ve only used this shampoo and conditioner four times in two weeks and I have a lot of baby hair growing on top of my head. ... Whoever made this product, thank you very, very much!!!!" $32 at Amazon

Best Black Friday beauty tool deals

Amazon TouchBeauty Hair Trimmer for Nose, Ear and Face $13 $19 Save $6 with coupon This ultra-portable, pen-size shaver eradicates unwanted facial hair with the touch of a button. The clever dual-head design works in a flash on unwanted nose and ear hair (it's good for brow touch-ups and one-off chin whiskers too, though it's too narrow to tackle larger swaths like a full mustache). I actually keep one of these in my car to zap unruly black strands whenever they unexpectedly appear. Another cool feature? The TouchBeauty is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower while you're waiting for your conditioner to set. Save $6 with coupon $13 at Amazon

NuFace NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Device Starter Kit $170 $209 Save $39 It's not just industry experts recommending you shop beauty appliances this month — I myself invested in this gold-standard at-home microcurrent device during Black Friday last year. It's a noninvasive way to tone and firm sagging skin on the face and neck — and, if used consistently (which, ahem, I’m guilty of not always doing!), it’s clinically proven to work. Plus, it's nearly $40 off on Amazon. $170 at Amazon

Sephora T3 Afar Lightweight Travel-Size Hair Dryer $112 $160 Save $48 I've rarely experienced a faster blowout than with this sleek, ion-air, travel-sized dryer from beloved brand T3. It's compact, but powerful enough to be used every day and designed to specifically, quickly and gently dry hair while minimizing frizz and — because it's so speedy — retaining glossiness and shine. If you're curious, now's the time to try it: it's currently 30% off, the lowest price I've seen all year. This would also be an amazing for any woman in your life who's frequently on the go. $112 at Sephora

Amazon XSoul IPL Hair Remover $63 $100 Save $37 If you're tired of frequent shaving or the nonstop battle with stubble but don't want to invest hundreds in pricey hair removal treatments at a salon, XSoul's easy-to-use permanent follicle-banishing device just might be for you. "[A] Smooth, painless and permanent hair removal at home," raved one of thousands of five-star reviewers. "The treatments are surprisingly painless, even on sensitive areas like the bikini line and underarms. After a few uses, I started noticing a real reduction in hair growth, especially on my legs and arms. If you're looking for a convenient and cost-effective way to tackle unwanted hair, this IPL device is a solid investment." $63 at Amazon

Best Black Friday makeup deals

Amazon Beakey Makeup Sponges Set, 5-Pack $6 $13 Save $7 These bestselling makeup blenders — now over 50% off — have been swirling around the beauty world for their bouncy, absorbent material and convenient teardrop shape (especially great for getting into corners, comparable to some of the more expensive blenders on the scene). They’re endorsed by over 75,000 customers (including me) and they’re hypoallergenic, latex-free and easy to clean. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara $9 $13 Save $4 This is my favorite mascara of the year at the lowest price I've ever seen! It both thickens sparse lashes and removes easily, which means there's less risk of delicate hair loss. More than 77,000 reviewers rave about Lash Sensational on Amazon, all stating something along the lines of, "10/10 would recommend, I've ordered this six times now ... it's the best mascara I've ever used." Truly, it's that good. And right now you can scoop it up for just $9. $9 at Amazon

Sephora Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Color $53 $62 Save $9 Sure, it costs more than I paid for a week's groceries when I was 25, but listen: Sometimes you just want a little luxury in your life, to know that all this hard work you do means you can occasionally splash out on yourself. This gorgeous, glossy-but-not-too-glossy, non-drying Tom Ford lipstick is worth the splurge. While there are six shades included in the current sale, I'm partial to "Ile D'Amour" — a sexy, '80s-business-lady-out-on-the-town red. $53 at Sephora

