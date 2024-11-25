Bob Geldof tells Band Aid 40 critics to ‘shut up’ as he declares charity single is ‘perfect’

Bob Geldof has defended the Band Aid 40 charity single release following backlash from several artists.

Singer Ed Sheeran said he had changed his stance on charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” as his “understanding of the narrative” associated with its charity efforts has changed.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 on Monday (25 November) for the premiere of the single, Geldof declared it a “work of art”.

Geldof told presenter Zoe Ball: “It is the history, it is the arc of British rock and roll of over 40 years on one three-and-a-half minute track, and David Bowie introduces it and then wishes us all a happy Christmas at the end.”

Geldof then shouted: “Perfect! Shut up!”