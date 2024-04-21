Bobby Flay Teams Up with Pepsi to Announce 2 New Limited-Edition Flavors Perfect for BBQs This Summer

The flavors — Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach — will be available in 12 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles

PEPSI Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay and Pepsi are getting ready for the summer season!

The beverage company announced its #BetterWithPepsi campaign earlier this week, which is promoting the pairing of Pepsi beverages with summertime BBQ favorites.

Alongside the campaign, which will include commercials, in-store displays and more with Flay, 59, leading up to Memorial Day and throughout the summer, Pepsi announced the launch of two new limited-edition flavors: Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach.

The new Pepsi iterations will soon be available to purchase across the United States in 12 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles.

PEPSI Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach

"When it comes to barbecue, the right beverage can truly elevate the experience. Pepsi, with its complex flavor profile, is the perfect counterpoint to the smoky, rich barbecue dishes that have been such a staple of my culinary journey," Flay said in a statement. "Whether you're enjoying fall-off-the-bone ribs, juicy burgers or perfectly smoked brisket, Pepsi makes each bite pop for a truly memorable meal."

“Grilling and Pepsi go hand-in-hand as summer staples, and I am as excited as anyone to explore the possibilities that Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach bring to the table this season," he added.

In her own statement, Jenny Danzi, senior director of Pepsi, noted, "Bobby Flay is synonymous with grilling and we all know any grilling occasion is enhanced by an ice-cold Pepsi, so it only felt right that we bring it all together as we gear up for summer."

She continued, "Since 2021, we have time and time again demonstrated that Food is Better With Pepsi. Now, Bobby Flay, the legendary grill master himself, is proving to America that the summer gatherings are indeed Better With Pepsi, no matter what is thrown on a grill for a backyard BBQ. We cannot wait to see how fans enjoy our two new limited-edition colas and look forward to bringing the best vibes with Bobby Flay on our side, all season long.”

Paul Morigi/Getty for 1/ST Bobby Flay

Pepsi consumers will soon be able to scan in-store codes or go to BetterWithPepsi.com to access exclusive recipes from Flay, as well as enter for a chance to win what Pepsi describes as "an epic BBQ experience."



Starting next week on April 22, Pepsi drinkers can also scan the code in-store or go to BetterWithPepsi.tryadrink.com and submit a receipt showing the purchase of a food item and a Pepsi product together at any food service or retail location to receive up to $2.50 cashback via PayPal or Venmo.



