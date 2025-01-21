Boil water advisory issued for parts of Halifax region

HALIFAX — A boil water advisory affecting 201,000 people has been issued for parts of the Halifax region after a power interruption at a water treatment facility.

Halifax Water announced the advisory for Halifax, Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Upper Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Fall River, Timberlea, Spryfield and Herring Cove.

The agency says there is a possibility of unchlorinated drinking water in the area covered by the notice.

It says the water should be boiled for at least one minute before it is consumed or used for washing fruits or vegetables, cooking, or brushing teeth.

Halifax Water issued the advisory after a power interruption at the Pockwock Lake treatment facility, which serves 201,000 people.

It says that following the interruption water continued to be treated but lacked chlorine disinfection for about 30 minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press