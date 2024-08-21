The 5 skin-smoothing products experts say are as good as Botox

Skincare experts have revealed the anti-ageing products that offer an alternative to Botox. (Getty Images)

Botox and other anti-wrinkle injections have become a huge part of the beauty industry over the past few decades, with the value of non-surgical cosmetic treatments such as Botox and fillers in the UK estimated to be worth in the region of a whopping £2.75bn.

A 2022 audit by the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPs) showed that 6,639 Botox treatments were performed by members, a 124% increase on the previous year, with aesthetic injectables, such as Botox, found to be the most performed aesthetic procedures in the UK in 2022.

But the anti-ageing procedure doesn't come without risks, with a 2021 study revealing that one in six people who have Botox suffer from complications like bruising, headaches, nausea, and 'frozen' features along with muscle stiffness, pain, dizziness and, in some cases, a heart attack.

And with costs ranging from £100 to £350, and concerns about the regulation of the industry in terms of procedures not being administered by medical professionals, some experts are urging people to look to alternative skincare treatments to achieve a similar result.

Botox is big business but there are some alternatives. (Getty Images)

Search for #Notox on TikTok and you’ll find the hashtag already has 23 million views and counting, exploring an alternative needle-free, non-invasive approach.

While some point to alternative salon treatments others explore a more purse-friendly less invasive option for smoother skin.

“As we age, our skin naturally loses collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles and sagging," explains Rhysa Phommachanh, health expert at Landys Chemist.

"Decreased cell turnover can result in a dull complexion, while sun exposure accelerates ageing. These factors contribute to visible signs of ageing, but the right skincare products can address these issues without the need for Botox.”

Here, experts delve into 5 different ways you could achieve the "Botox" look, without the need for injectables.

Skincare alternatives to Botox

Retinol

Retinol, a form of vitamin A, prevents wrinkles by increasing the turnover of skin cells and boosting collagen production.

"It helps remove dead skin cells, revealing smoother skin and improving elasticity and firmness, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles over time, making the skin look younger and more radiant," explains Phommachanh.

To use, apply a small amount to your face and neck in the evening, and use sunscreen during the day to prevent sun sensitivity.

Skincare experts have put together a guide to Botox alternatives. (Getty Images)

SPF 30

Sure we know we should be slapping on the suncream to protect against skin cancer, but SPF has anti-ageing advantages too.

"SPF (Sun Protection Factor) shields the skin from harmful UV rays, which cause premature ageing," explains Phommachanh.

"Prolonged exposure to UV breaks down collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin. Incorporating an SPF into your daily skincare routine provides an easy and effective way to protect the skin from sun damage and keep the skin looking youthful."

Vitamin C

Vitamin C acts like a natural alternative to Botox by helping prevent wrinkles and promoting smoother skin.

"As a potent antioxidant, it boosts collagen production, the protein that keeps skin firm and youthful, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," says Phommachanh.

"By brightening the complexion and improving skin texture, Vitamin C serums give your skin a radiant, youthful glow, making it a must-have ingredient in any anti-ageing skincare routine."

Hyaluronic acid

Known for keeping skin hydrated and youthful, hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, providing intense moisture to the skin.

"This helps to plump up the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and making it look smoother and more elastic," Phommachanh explains.

"Its hydrating properties make it an essential component of any effective anti-ageing skincare routine, providing both immediate and long-lasting results."

Hyaluronic acid can help plump up skin. (Getty Images)

Eye creams

Eye creams are a great alternative to Botox for maintaining youthful-looking skin, as the eye area is often a giveaway for ageing.

"The delicate skin is prone to wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles, which can make you look older," Phommachanh says. "Eye creams contain ingredients like peptides, caffeine, and hyaluronic acid, which boost collagen production, improve elasticity, and hydrate deeply.

"With regular use, it will help smooth fine lines and firm up the skin, making you look more refreshed and awake without injections."

