Boxer shorts and four other fashion items you can steal from your husband

For many A-list women, seeing the headline, “Who Wore It Better?”, is anxiety-inducing to say the least. Yet for Sienna Miller, being pitted against a fellow celebrity for wearing the same thing last week is likely to be a source of amusement, rather than fear.

That’s because the 42-year-old and her 27-year-old boyfriend Oli Green were both pictured wearing the same khaki denim jacket. While she wore hers over a simple white t-shirt for a fashion party celebrating Carolina Herrera’s collaboration with Frame, he co-opted it for a date night the next day.

Of course, Miller and Green are far from the first couple to share a wardrobe. In fact, women wearing their boyfriend or husband’s clothing has long been a relationship rite of passage, one that signals not only intimacy but ownership. In American culture, wearing your boyfriend’s football jersey is the ultimate hard launch, while on the silver screen, it’s used as shorthand for a rumble between the sheets, à la Julia Roberts in Hugh Grant’s shirt in Notting Hill.

The sexiness of women in oversized clothes was part of the inspiration behind the launch of Pip Durell’s shirt brand, With Nothing Underneath. “I loved the oversized, masculine look, in my opinion it’s very sexy and cool, much sexier than anything tight,” says Durrell. “The shirts that I found I liked were all from menswear brands. It turns out I wasn’t alone and the oversized, undone shirt was the start of With Nothing Underneath. Now my husband likes our Chessie shape, and of course the With Nothing Underneath caps. The caps are a husband-stealing essential, it seems – we see them more on men than women.”

With Nothing Underneath

“I think generally most women borrow clothes from partners as a comfort thing or in some cases, their partner has more oversized clothing which works better for the moment, when you’re lounging or going on a walk for example,” says Tort Hairware founder Mona Ghafoori, who started borrowing her partner’s clothing when she was pregnant. “I do also think nowadays casual clothing is more gender-neutral, so why not share more.”

It’s certainly one way of defending any new purchases – after all, it’s for the shared wardrobe.

Here are some of the key items you can share with your partner and how to make them work for you both.

Coats

Victoria Beckham wearing a coat which could easily be shared with her husband David

“I love wearing a man’s coat,” shares Durell. “I’m always borrowing my husband’s.” Coats are one of the easiest things you can borrow from your significant other’s wardrobe, as demonstrated by not only Miller and Green, but also David and Victoria Beckham, with the latter frequently photographed in one of her husband’s blazers or jackets, usually pulled together by wearing something that’s skinnier on the legs. Thanks to their oversized nature, they fit both partners easily, and are particularly good if you’re going for a layered look.

Houndstooth coat, £202.50 (reduced from £270), COS

Shirts

Shirts are one of the most obvious things to share with your partner, thanks to decades of silver screen inspiration. In the winter months, you can wear his shirt underneath a cashmere jumper or knitted vest, while in the summer, throw one on over your swimming costume or tie it at the bottom and pair it with shorts. To avoid annoying your husband, make sure you don’t pick his best one for your sunbathing needs.

'Charlie' shirt, £100, Sezane

Alternatively, your other half might want to borrow from your collection if it’s full of oversize, mannish shaped designs, like those at With Nothing Underneath. “I once borrowed a shirt directly from my partner’s wardrobe,” says Morgane Sézalory, the founder of Sézane, whose recent collection is designed to be a mix and match wardrobe. “It was our Charlie one. I love it! I’ve actually never given it back…”

‘Chessie’ shirt, £110, With Nothing Underneath

Jeans

Levi's offers a range of unisex denim

If you and your partner are the same height, then you might even want to share your jeans. For men, this might mean wearing yours a little on the skinnier side – fine if you’re of the rock ‘n’ roll persuasion – while on women they will be baggier. Fashion maths works in reverse for both: so if your jeans are skinny on the legs, go for a baggier top, and vice versa.

‘Miro’ jeans, £340, Citizens of Humanity at Net-a-Porter

Sweaters

Hailey Bieber wearing a sweatshirt which could be borrowed from her husband Justin's wardrobe

“In the winter I love borrowing my husband’s cashmere sweaters,” confesses the journalist Annika Purdey. “There’s something quite comforting in how oversized and cosy they are.” If you are sharing cashmere sweaters, be sure to treat them with care, as you wouldn’t want to stretch them out.

The key here is for them to be oversized on you, rather than form fitting, otherwise your partner might end up with a piece that has got a little more room in the chest than he’s used to. If you’re worried about washing cashmere, then wear a t-shirt underneath it, so that it doesn’t smell of your perfume (or sweat). An alternative is to borrow one of his hoodies à la Hailey Beiber, who is frequently seen wearing husband Justin’s athleisure wear.

Cashmere jumper, £159, Arket

Boxer shorts

Unisex boxer shorts, £30 (reduced from £35), Speltham

Gen-Z loves nothing more than sharing an underwear drawer, with boxer short styles becoming popular with women too. Brands like Speltham make loose cotton styles that are designed to be worn outside of the house too, and which are fast becoming a new staple for women’s holiday wardrobes. For men, they can channel their inner Paul Mescal and pair short shorts with a three-quarter-length sleeve shirt.

Spotted boxers, £7.90, Uniqlo