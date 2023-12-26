Boxing Day 2023: 11 best deals from Sephora’s holiday sale — take an extra 20% off
Save on skincare, makeup & more — use the code 20EXTRA at checkout.
If you missed out on Sephora's semi-annual sale a while back, don't worry — because you still have a chance to save before 2023 comes to a close. Although they don't technically have a Boxing Day sale, Sephora is hosting a holiday sale where you can save an additional 20 per cent on sale items. You can shop for discounted makeup, skincare and beauty tools from popular brands. The promotion ends Jan. 1, but I'd act fast since items are flying off the virtual shelves. We've handpicked some of our favourite sale finds for you to shop. Keep scrolling to discover the discounted goodies.
Sephora Collection Blue Aventurine De-Puffing Facial Roller$14$30Save $16 with code
Sephora Collection Vegan Hydrating Lip Balm$4$7Save $3 with code
Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Kit$31$56Save $25 with code
Sephora Collection Shower Oil$5$12Save $7 with code
Sephora Collection Trio Contour Face Palette$8$20Save $12 with code
Too Faced Let It Snow Globes Makeup Collection$28$69Save $41 with code
First Aid Beauty Body Essentials Holiday Gift Set$42$65Save $23 with code
beautyblender Enchanted Beauty Essentials Beauty Blender Set$44$69Save $25 with code
JVN Bring the Heat Hair Set$38$63Save $25 with code
Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo$15$25Save $10 with code
Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes$84$115Save $31 with code
Sephora Collection Blue Aventurine De-Puffing Facial Roller
This facial roller can help reduce puffiness while cooling, soothing and de-stressing your skin. Pro tip: keep it in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.
This facial massage tool is dual-ended.
Sephora Collection Vegan Hydrating Lip Balm
This vegan lip balm will glide on easily and will keep your lips nice and hydrated. If you opt for a tinted shade, you can expect just a hint of natural colour!
This lip balm is available in four shades/flavours.
Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Kit
This Too Faced set is your secret to voluptuous lashes and plump, juicy lips!
This set comes with full sizes of Better Than Sex Mascara and Lip Injection Maximum Plump.
Sephora Collection Shower Oil
If you want your skin to feel smooth, supple and smell like a dream, this shower oil is your answer. You'll see it shift from a silky oil to a milky lather while using it.
This shower oil is available in two scents.
Sephora Collection Trio Contour Face Palette
This palette features contour, bronze and highlight shades that'll help you define and sculpt your face.
This palette is available in the light-medium shade.
Too Faced Let It Snow Globes Makeup Collection
You'll find wonderful scented face and eye shades in matte, satin, metallic and shimmer finishes in this set of palettes.
This Too Faced set comes with three makeup palettes.
First Aid Beauty Body Essentials Holiday Gift Set
If you have issues with dry skin, body bumps, ingrown hairs or chafing, the products in this set will target all of those concerns.
This set features full size products.
beautyblender Enchanted Beauty Essentials Beauty Blender Set
If you prefer makeup sponges over brushes, this set will be perfect for you. It comes with sponges and cleaning supplies, so you'll be set for months!
You'll get three makeup sponges, two cleansers and a silicone scrub mat.
JVN Bring the Heat Hair Set
If you want smooth, shiny and long-lasting style for your hair, this set is the perfect place to start. It's suitable for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair types.
This set includes two full-size bestsellers and one travel-size must-have.
Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo
This set is perfect to throw in your bag for touch-ups. The lipstick is matte, and the gloss will add a nice sheen for a little shine.
This set comes with a mini lipstick and lip gloss.
Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes
If your eyes have been lookin' tired these days (you're not alone), then perhaps it's time to try Peter Thomas Roth's popular under-eye patches — and this set gives you a chance to try three of his bestsellers.
This set features three different types of eye patches.
