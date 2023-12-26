Boxing Day 2023: 11 best deals from Sephora’s holiday sale — take an extra 20% off

Save an extra 20% on Sephora sale items until Jan. 1. (Photos via Sephora)

If you missed out on Sephora's semi-annual sale a while back, don't worry — because you still have a chance to save before 2023 comes to a close. Although they don't technically have a Boxing Day sale, Sephora is hosting a holiday sale where you can save an additional 20 per cent on sale items. You can shop for discounted makeup, skincare and beauty tools from popular brands. The promotion ends Jan. 1, but I'd act fast since items are flying off the virtual shelves. We've handpicked some of our favourite sale finds for you to shop. Keep scrolling to discover the discounted goodies.

This facial roller can help reduce puffiness while cooling, soothing and de-stressing your skin. Pro tip: keep it in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.

This vegan lip balm will glide on easily and will keep your lips nice and hydrated. If you opt for a tinted shade, you can expect just a hint of natural colour!

This Too Faced set is your secret to voluptuous lashes and plump, juicy lips!

If you want your skin to feel smooth, supple and smell like a dream, this shower oil is your answer. You'll see it shift from a silky oil to a milky lather while using it.

This palette features contour, bronze and highlight shades that'll help you define and sculpt your face.

You'll find wonderful scented face and eye shades in matte, satin, metallic and shimmer finishes in this set of palettes.

If you have issues with dry skin, body bumps, ingrown hairs or chafing, the products in this set will target all of those concerns.

If you prefer makeup sponges over brushes, this set will be perfect for you. It comes with sponges and cleaning supplies, so you'll be set for months!

If you want smooth, shiny and long-lasting style for your hair, this set is the perfect place to start. It's suitable for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair types.

This set is perfect to throw in your bag for touch-ups. The lipstick is matte, and the gloss will add a nice sheen for a little shine.

If your eyes have been lookin' tired these days (you're not alone), then perhaps it's time to try Peter Thomas Roth's popular under-eye patches — and this set gives you a chance to try three of his bestsellers.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.