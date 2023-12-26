Advertisement
Boxing Day 2023: 11 best deals from Sephora’s holiday sale — take an extra 20% off

Save on skincare, makeup & more — use the code 20EXTRA at checkout.

Melina Brum
Updated
sephora sale items on a plain background
Save an extra 20% on Sephora sale items until Jan. 1. (Photos via Sephora)

If you missed out on Sephora's semi-annual sale a while back, don't worry — because you still have a chance to save before 2023 comes to a close. Although they don't technically have a Boxing Day sale, Sephora is hosting a holiday sale where you can save an additional 20 per cent on sale items. You can shop for discounted makeup, skincare and beauty tools from popular brands. The promotion ends Jan. 1, but I'd act fast since items are flying off the virtual shelves. We've handpicked some of our favourite sale finds for you to shop. Keep scrolling to discover the discounted goodies.

Quick Overview

  • Sephora Collection Blue Aventurine De-Puffing Facial Roller

    $14$30
    Save $16 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • Sephora Collection Vegan Hydrating Lip Balm

    $4$7
    Save $3 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Kit

    $31$56
    Save $25 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • Sephora Collection Shower Oil

    $5$12
    Save $7 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • Sephora Collection Trio Contour Face Palette

    $8$20
    Save $12 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • Too Faced Let It Snow Globes Makeup Collection

    $28$69
    Save $41 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • First Aid Beauty Body Essentials Holiday Gift Set

    $42$65
    Save $23 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • beautyblender Enchanted Beauty Essentials Beauty Blender Set

    $44$69
    Save $25 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • JVN Bring the Heat Hair Set

    $38$63
    Save $25 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo

    $15$25
    Save $10 with code
    See at Sephora Canada

  • Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes

    $84$115
    Save $31 with code
    See at Sephora Canada
Sephora Collection Blue Aventurine De-Puffing Facial Roller

This facial roller can help reduce puffiness while cooling, soothing and de-stressing your skin. Pro tip: keep it in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.

Sephora Canada

Sephora Collection Blue Aventurine De-Puffing Facial Roller

$14$30
Save $16 with code

This facial massage tool is dual-ended.

Save $16 with code
$14 at Sephora Canada

Sephora Collection Vegan Hydrating Lip Balm

This vegan lip balm will glide on easily and will keep your lips nice and hydrated. If you opt for a tinted shade, you can expect just a hint of natural colour!

Sephora Canada

Sephora Collection Vegan Hydrating Lip Balm

$4$7
Save $3 with code

This lip balm is available in four shades/flavours.

Save $3 with code
$4 at Sephora Canada

Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Kit

This Too Faced set is your secret to voluptuous lashes and plump, juicy lips!

Sephora Canada

Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Kit

$31$56
Save $25 with code

This set comes with full sizes of Better Than Sex Mascara and Lip Injection Maximum Plump.

Save $25 with code
$31 at Sephora Canada

Sephora Collection Shower Oil

If you want your skin to feel smooth, supple and smell like a dream, this shower oil is your answer. You'll see it shift from a silky oil to a milky lather while using it.

Sephora Canada

Sephora Collection Shower Oil

$5$12
Save $7 with code

This shower oil is available in two scents.

Save $7 with code
$5 at Sephora Canada

Sephora Collection Trio Contour Face Palette

This palette features contour, bronze and highlight shades that'll help you define and sculpt your face.

Sephora Canada

Sephora Collection Trio Contour Face Palette

$8$20
Save $12 with code

This palette is available in the light-medium shade.

Save $12 with code
$8 at Sephora Canada

Too Faced Let It Snow Globes Makeup Collection

You'll find wonderful scented face and eye shades in matte, satin, metallic and shimmer finishes in this set of palettes.

Sephora Canada

Too Faced Let It Snow Globes Makeup Collection

$28$69
Save $41 with code

This Too Faced set comes with three makeup palettes.

Save $41 with code
$28 at Sephora Canada

First Aid Beauty Body Essentials Holiday Gift Set

If you have issues with dry skin, body bumps, ingrown hairs or chafing, the products in this set will target all of those concerns.

Sephora Canada

First Aid Beauty Body Essentials Holiday Gift Set

$42$65
Save $23 with code

This set features full size products.

Save $23 with code
$42 at Sephora Canada

beautyblender Enchanted Beauty Essentials Beauty Blender Set

If you prefer makeup sponges over brushes, this set will be perfect for you. It comes with sponges and cleaning supplies, so you'll be set for months!

Sephora Canada

beautyblender Enchanted Beauty Essentials Beauty Blender Set

$44$69
Save $25 with code

You'll get three makeup sponges, two cleansers and a silicone scrub mat.

Save $25 with code
$44 at Sephora Canada

JVN Bring the Heat Hair Set

If you want smooth, shiny and long-lasting style for your hair, this set is the perfect place to start. It's suitable for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair types.

Sephora Canada

JVN Bring the Heat Hair Set

$38$63
Save $25 with code

This set includes two full-size bestsellers and one travel-size must-have.

Save $25 with code
$38 at Sephora Canada

Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo

This set is perfect to throw in your bag for touch-ups. The lipstick is matte, and the gloss will add a nice sheen for a little shine.

Sephora Canada

Mac Cosmetics Winter's Kiss Mini Lip Duo

$15$25
Save $10 with code

This set comes with a mini lipstick and lip gloss.

Save $10 with code
$15 at Sephora Canada

Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes

If your eyes have been lookin' tired these days (you're not alone), then perhaps it's time to try Peter Thomas Roth's popular under-eye patches — and this set gives you a chance to try three of his bestsellers.

Sephora Canada

Peter Thomas Roth The Gift of Bright Eyes

$84$115
Save $31 with code

This set features three different types of eye patches.

Save $31 with code
$84 at Sephora Canada

