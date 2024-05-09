Bradbourne Lakes to get £1.6m towards revamp

Bradbourne Lakes is to receive £1.6m of National Lottery funding towards major improvement works, Sevenoaks District Council (SDC) has announced.

The overhaul project dubbed "Bradbourne Re-Bourne" will see five lakes in Sevenoaks, Kent, drained and restored as well as improvements to facilities and wildlife conservation projects.

The council said the project would make the site "accessible to all".

SDC says work will start in 2025 and is expected to take three years.

The funding joins an existing £502,000 secured for the project from housing developers.

The overhaul includes improving pathways, the creation of a natural play area, installation of eco-friendly toilets and the creation of habitats for bats and birds, the council said.

Margot McArthur, SDC member for cleaner and greener, said: "Bradbourne Lakes are a jewel in the heart of the community.

"A build-up of silt has impacted on wildlife, water quality and limits some activities, such as model boating. The project will make this site more accessible to all."

The council added that the Kent Wildlife Trust, Mind and Historic England would also run projects at the site to encourage conservation and promote better mental health.

The site's five ornamental lakes, which feed the River Darent, date back to 1740 and formed part of the Bradbourne Estate.

The authority said the improvement works mark the biggest overhaul for the lakes in 300 years.

